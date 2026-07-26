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Fellow Americans: Trump Doubles Down on Comparing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Trans Icon Dylan Mulvaney

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on July 26, 2026
CNN

During Friday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, President Donald Trump joked that he confused CNN's Kaitlan Collins for trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney after looking at the latter’s Bud Light ad. Faster than one could sing, ‘Dude looks like a lady,’ ‘journalists’ lost their minds. How dare Trump compare Collins to a man who dresses like a female that ‘journalists’ swear is really a beautiful woman? Their anger is insanely illogical. Trump, apparently sensing the hypocrisy, doubled down on his joke on Sunday by posting a pic of Collins’ face on Mulvaney’s body with a Bud Light can in hand.

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Here’s the post and Trump’s joke. (WATCH)


(post continues) ...woman! "I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship. But then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can. It was Dylan Mulvaney!"

"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It's a FAKE. She shouldn't get the award!"

"She's a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, Kaitlan, do you have a smile? Smile!"

"You have a nice position. You're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan. Just smile."

Collins's resemblance to Mulvaney is something else.

Maybe there’s a reason we’ve never seen them together in the same room or ladies’ department at a clothing store.

Unlike ‘journalists,’ Scott Presler has a sense of humor. He finds it hilarious that she’s mistaken for Collins and vice versa.

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Posters say Trump’s joke is breaking the left’s narrative that trans women are women. Why else would Collins post something as insulting to trans people as this?

Good luck trying to unravel why they are mad at the comparison.

Commenters say don’t expect ‘journalists’ or their fellow Democrats to explain their annoyance either.

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By their own rules regarding transgender people, there’s absolutely no reason to be angry. But Trump said something that made fun of one of their own, so they have to be furious with him even though he appears to agree with them. Can’t have that, after all.

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP DYLAN MULVANEY KAITLAN COLLINS TRANSGENDER WHITE HOUSE WOKE

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