Fellow Americans: Trump Doubles Down on Comparing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Trans Icon Dylan Mulvaney

During Friday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, President Donald Trump joked that he confused CNN's Kaitlan Collins for trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney after looking at the latter’s Bud Light ad. Faster than one could sing, ‘Dude looks like a lady,’ ‘journalists’ lost their minds. How dare Trump compare Collins to a man who dresses like a female that ‘journalists’ swear is really a beautiful woman? Their anger is insanely illogical. Trump, apparently sensing the hypocrisy, doubled down on his joke on Sunday by posting a pic of Collins’ face on Mulvaney’s body with a Bud Light can in hand.

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Here’s the post and Trump’s joke. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO!! President Trump just dropped this GEM of Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney from the woke Bud Light ad — after his HILARIOUS White House Correspondents Dinner roast



Funniest president ever 😭



They can't get mad at him for comparing her to a man pretending to be a… pic.twitter.com/qLWdsiIA5q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 26, 2026



(post continues) ...woman! "I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship. But then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can. It was Dylan Mulvaney!" "I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It's a FAKE. She shouldn't get the award!" "She's a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, Kaitlan, do you have a smile? Smile!" "You have a nice position. You're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan. Just smile."

Collins's resemblance to Mulvaney is something else.

Maybe there’s a reason we’ve never seen them together in the same room or ladies’ department at a clothing store.

Unlike ‘journalists,’ Scott Presler has a sense of humor. He finds it hilarious that she’s mistaken for Collins and vice versa.

Posters say Trump’s joke is breaking the left’s narrative that trans women are women. Why else would Collins post something as insulting to trans people as this?

Kaitlan Collins implies trans women are “inferior” to biological women. pic.twitter.com/jhgnwtQn8a — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 26, 2026

That's not an implication.



That's just outright saying it. — SSDDs 🇺🇲 (@BiggsMervyn) July 26, 2026

The woke can’t have it both ways.

They tell us trans is woman.

Then are offended when likened to trans.

Hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/IioHRcPH44 — Craig McClure (@Craig_S_McClure) July 26, 2026

Just like they were livid when a UFC fighter call Michelle Obama a man. I thought the left embraced transgenders but instead they were furious that this fighter would call Michelle a trans. — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) July 26, 2026

Good luck trying to unravel why they are mad at the comparison.

Commenters say don’t expect ‘journalists’ or their fellow Democrats to explain their annoyance either.

Wild how the journos have been busy writing thousands of words about Trump and the WHCA dinner, but can’t manage a few to explain exactly why the Kaitlan Collins joke was so insulting — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 26, 2026

That joke broke the spin machine. They need a really big whiteboard to circumvent that reality. pic.twitter.com/n0B81pg8IL — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) July 26, 2026

They finally realize they can't defend that a trans woman is not a woman but really a man because it struck a nerve with one of their real woman propagandists. Shocker! — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 26, 2026

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He made it where they had to either play by their own rules (claiming Dylan Milvaney is a woman), or look like fools decrying their own adhered to rules. Right now they look like fools. — Sparky Corp (@sparky_vq3) July 26, 2026

They simply can't address it head on. Snaps the facade right in half. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 26, 2026

By their own rules regarding transgender people, there’s absolutely no reason to be angry. But Trump said something that made fun of one of their own, so they have to be furious with him even though he appears to agree with them. Can’t have that, after all.

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