A High Percentage of Filers Got a Cut, House GOP Boasts
Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her...
VIP
Father’s Day Through the Void: Grief, Gratitude, and the Irreplaceable Role of Good...
Sen. Rand Paul Fumes About Healthcare Expense
YIKES: Did Jasmine Crockett Just Tell Democrats to POUND SAND? Because It Sounds...
VIP
Marc Elias Tries (and Fails) to Rewrite Mail-In Ballot Voting History
How Keith Ellison Reacts to Journo Asking Him About Minnesota Fraud PROVES He...
DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth...
Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real...
Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James...
Police Release Photo of Karmelo Anthony’s Multi-Tool ‘Like With the Little Scissors’
Panefully Stupid: KTVU Reports Car Break-Ins Decline, Glass Repair Shops Hardest Hit
TRAs in Scotland Upset That Men Who Think They're Women Will Be Incarcerated...
Tulsi Gabbard Adds ANOTHER Element to Her Fauci Document Drop (Media Shaming INCOMING)

NYT Turns Father’s Day Into ‘Trans Dads’ Day — And Proves How Out of Touch They Really Are

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on June 21, 2026
Tenor.com

On this wonderful day when America celebrates Fathers, the New York Times took an, umm, interesting take on commemorating the day. 

Advertisement

Of all the ways to create commentary about this day, this is what they chose? Dads who decide to become women? Sorry, but that is just really disgusting and disappointing. 

Fair point. If they believe 'identifying' as the opposite sex is the pinnacle of human evolution, they should take it as the highest compliment.

And furthermore, things children should never have to say to their Fathers.

This is more appropriate. 

Recommended

Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her Talarico Snub
justmindy
Advertisement

Oh, it's absolutely intentional.

This reply perfectly shows how out of touch the modern left has gotten. 'Transgender dads' on Father’s Day? Come on. The numbers are tiny, we’re talking a fraction of a fraction of a percent. Normal people don’t sit around obsessing over it. Most dads are just regular guys raising their kids.

And calling Trump the 'twice-impeached rapist' is the same tired script. Yeah, Democrats impeached him twice, purely out of spite, and both times it flopped because there was no real case. That’s why the Senate acquitted him. 

They turned impeachment into a cheap political stunt, and now some of them are already threatening to do it again if they take Congress back. Zero lessons learned.

The 'rapist' smear comes from that E. Jean Carroll civil case where they hit him with a sexual abuse verdict (not actual rape under the law). He denies it and is still fighting it. But facts don’t matter when the goal is just to paint him as a cartoon villain.

Advertisement

At some point the left needs to snap out of it and deal with reality instead of slogans. So far, it doesn’t look like they’re anywhere close.

It's actually not at all funny or entertaining. 

 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM THE NEW YORK TIMES TRANSGENDER WOKE LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her Talarico Snub
justmindy
DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James Talarico? OOF-LOL! Not Helping, Girl
Sam J.
YIKES: Did Jasmine Crockett Just Tell Democrats to POUND SAND? Because It Sounds Like She Did (Watch)
Sam J.
Sen. Rand Paul Fumes About Healthcare Expense
Jacob B.
Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real Victims' – Gets BODIED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her Talarico Snub justmindy
Advertisement