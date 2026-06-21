NYT Turns Father’s Day Into ‘Trans Dads’ Day — And Proves How Out of Touch They Really Are

On this wonderful day when America celebrates Fathers, the New York Times took an, umm, interesting take on commemorating the day.

The New York Times decided to celebrate Father’s Day with a transgender comic.



Just in case you were wondering how cooked things are. pic.twitter.com/d7dJIBUNvH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 21, 2026

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Of all the ways to create commentary about this day, this is what they chose? Dads who decide to become women? Sorry, but that is just really disgusting and disappointing.

They do this and then get mad when a UFC fighter calls Michelle Obama a man. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) June 21, 2026

Fair point. If they believe 'identifying' as the opposite sex is the pinnacle of human evolution, they should take it as the highest compliment.

"How long did you have breasts for, Dad?"



Things daughters don't say to their Fathers for $100, Alex. — Caboose (@rustcaboose) June 21, 2026

And furthermore, things children should never have to say to their Fathers.

The only thing cooked is the @nytimes — Thanworth (@orlandoratel) June 21, 2026

This is more appropriate.

My wife thinks this is just all for clicks. I say it's obvious social engineering to which she replies, "By whom and for what"?

I don't have a very comprehensive answer.

She is not satisfied by "the deconstructionist Left".

But it's clear to me that this is tactical. — DyRo (@El_Dyro) June 21, 2026

Oh, it's absolutely intentional.

Conservatives hate it when big media outlets make it harder for them to ignore realities like transgender Americans, scientific research, and the twice-impeached rapist they voted for to be POTUS messing things up on an appallingly grand scale.#HappyPrideMonth #LGBTQ+ pic.twitter.com/3TKm7QogFd — Liberal Indoctrination Friendship Brigade (@LIFB0123) June 21, 2026

This reply perfectly shows how out of touch the modern left has gotten. 'Transgender dads' on Father’s Day? Come on. The numbers are tiny, we’re talking a fraction of a fraction of a percent. Normal people don’t sit around obsessing over it. Most dads are just regular guys raising their kids.

And calling Trump the 'twice-impeached rapist' is the same tired script. Yeah, Democrats impeached him twice, purely out of spite, and both times it flopped because there was no real case. That’s why the Senate acquitted him.

They turned impeachment into a cheap political stunt, and now some of them are already threatening to do it again if they take Congress back. Zero lessons learned.

The 'rapist' smear comes from that E. Jean Carroll civil case where they hit him with a sexual abuse verdict (not actual rape under the law). He denies it and is still fighting it. But facts don’t matter when the goal is just to paint him as a cartoon villain.

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At some point the left needs to snap out of it and deal with reality instead of slogans. So far, it doesn’t look like they’re anywhere close.

At this point, I expect every article in the @nytimes to reference and elevate the trans agenda- from high political theater to an analysis of toe fungus. They should change their corporate symbol to a Big Red Shoehorn. — Xtrabiggg (@xtrabiggg) June 21, 2026

Trans are dangerous lunatics that should be institutionalized against their will for the remainder of their lives to protect normal people. — Hank Igitur (@Hank_Igitur) June 21, 2026

It's actually not at all funny or entertaining.

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