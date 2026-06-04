New York State Dems Pass Bill to Change ‘Mother’ to ‘Gestating Parent’

We're not sure if the Democrats in the New York State legislature coordinated this with Pride Month. Remember when the Biden administration tried changing all instances of "mother" to "birthing person"? In New York, Democrats have placed a bill on Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk that would change "mother" to "gestating parent" in state child custody laws.

Advertisement

This is INSANE



Democrats NY have passed a bill changing terms such as "mother" and "father" to "gestating parent" and "non-gestating parent."



It will now head to Gov Kathy Hochul to be signed into law.



Democrats are destroying what it means to be a mother and father. pic.twitter.com/euh7iZb8x8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 4, 2026

The New York Post reports:

A woke new bill erases the terms “mother” and “father” from state child custody and parental laws — a gender-neutral rewriting that’s expected to spark a flood of similarly clunky legislation. “Mother” would be replaced with “gestating parent” while “father” becomes “non-gestating parent” or “parent” in family court along with in domestic and education law, under the legislation, passed this week by state Democrats. “Paternity” proceedings to determine a child’s biological father would meanwhile become “parentage” cases, under the bill, which was rammed through the Assembly in March and of the Senate this week.

We guess that Hochul and New York Democrats didn't get the word that we're done doing this.

Women are uterus neighbors and transgender men are real women 🙄

The democrats are dangerously insane.

Their many insanities are hurting people.

Democrats are a clear present danger to our society. pic.twitter.com/uPPAQA9lpR — Ken (@Airte747) June 4, 2026

"My neighbor with a uterus is the gestating parent in this custody case."

I will actively campaign against these monsters this year. They will not erase womanhood. — JerseyGio (@JerseyGio) June 4, 2026

Looking forward to the next time @GovKathyHochul refers to herself as a "mother." Hope someone corrects her. — AAE (@AAC0519) June 4, 2026

The goal of Karl Marx was to eliminate the family. You’re seeing it happen before your eyes. — Reliable Hearsay (@ReliableHearsay) June 4, 2026

As a New York resident, I do NOT consent. — Protect children and animalsⓋ formerly Teresa ☮️ (@StudentOfDrA) June 4, 2026

All so men masquerading as women with vile fetishes aren't offended.

Rewrite language for 1% of population seems legit. — Stephen Murphy (@StiofanPhadraig) June 4, 2026

Does this mean they are stating there IS a gender which can't get pregnant? That seems contrary to everything they preach. — Mike E V (@Mike_E_V) June 4, 2026

They're just recognizing that a "man" may be the gestating parent.

I am a mother of four. Labeling me a gestational person reduces me to an incubator and erases much that motherhood entails. It’s inaccurate and demeaning. — Debbie (@Debbie145k) June 4, 2026

Want to change how and what people think?



Change how they talk



This is evil because their goal is evil — El OG Jefe (@ElGuapisimoJefe) June 4, 2026

Advertisement

THIS is how you deconstruct Western Civilization. The project is well underway. — Jeff Charles (@JeffCharlesh) June 4, 2026

Since women only gestate during pregnancy and breastfeeding the baby, this term is highly inaccurate. Parents are MOTHERS and FATHERS. — Catherine McKenna (@CatherineM76971) June 4, 2026

This is just garbage! The state of the Democrat party in New York is mind-boggling. They want to completely destroy the traditional nuclear family and replace it with clinical, dystopian nonsense. — SeaCat (@CatherineInSea) June 4, 2026

White liberal gestating and non-gestating people are out of control. — Vod Roberts (@akaVodriq) June 4, 2026

The Post adds that "a 'putative father' — also known as a deadbeat dad — would now be called 'an alleged parent' in official state records, under the bill."

An alleged parent.

Of course, Hochul will sign this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.