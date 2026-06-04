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New York State Dems Pass Bill to Change ‘Mother’ to ‘Gestating Parent’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 04, 2026
Twitchy

We're not sure if the Democrats in the New York State legislature coordinated this with Pride Month. Remember when the Biden administration tried changing all instances of "mother" to "birthing person"? In New York, Democrats have placed a bill on Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk that would change "mother" to "gestating parent" in state child custody laws.

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The New York Post reports:

A woke new bill erases the terms “mother” and “father” from state child custody and parental laws — a gender-neutral rewriting that’s expected to spark a flood of similarly clunky legislation.

“Mother” would be replaced with “gestating parent” while “father” becomes “non-gestating parent” or “parent” in family court along with in domestic and education law, under the legislation, passed this week by state Democrats.

“Paternity” proceedings to determine a child’s biological father would meanwhile become “parentage” cases, under the bill, which was rammed through the Assembly in March and of the Senate this week.

We guess that Hochul and New York Democrats didn't get the word that we're done doing this.

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"My neighbor with a uterus is the gestating parent in this custody case."

They're just recognizing that a "man" may be the gestating parent.

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The Post adds that "a 'putative father' — also known as a deadbeat dad — would now be called 'an alleged parent' in official state records, under the bill."

An alleged parent.

Of course, Hochul will sign this.

***

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