Democrats Admit: Forget Border, Prices, or Crime — We’re Impeaching President Trump on Day One, Baby

At least they aren't trying to hide it.

HOST: Would you support an impeachment inquiry on President Trump right away if Democrats take the majority? Or is that not the best use of time?



REYNOSO: “Yeah, impeachment on day one.”



VALDEZ: “Yes.”



WON: “Yes, 100%." pic.twitter.com/REUne3jXFr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2026

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A bunch of New York politicians took to a podcast to admit their very first priority if Democrats gain control of the House is impeaching Trump. Do Americans really want to sign on for more of that nonsense? Surely not!

Impeachment…what the hell for? How absurd. Democrats can never come up with the right action. https://t.co/YPERSqzPEh — Kimberly Johnston (@KEJ1011_) June 8, 2026

Just why? How does that help the people of America? How does that lower gas prices or taxes? How does that ensure we have a strong national defense and a secure border?

Democrats are not going to win a majority in the midterms. But don’t let that stop them from fantasizing about impeaching President Trump for a third time.



🤣🤪🤡 — STAKS | Monetizing Fan Engagement (@Officialstaks) June 8, 2026

For the sake of this country, let's hope they don't win the midterms. People need to vote or the Democrats will absolutely subject this country to this nonsense again. Democrats will go vote. They are fired up to start the impeachment circus again. Republicans, moderates and sane Democrats have to make sure they don't get that chance.

This is the plan. @johnthune and @SenateGOP are helping.



The party needs to not fund any senate races until this crap stops. You’re there for us, not for them. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) June 8, 2026

Republicans need to win the Senate. It's necessary to raise and spend all the money.

It will be impeach-o-rama should they get a majority in Congress at the midterms. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) June 8, 2026

While that sounds like a fun carnival ride, it's an actual ring of hell and Americans don't want to relive it.

Trump has 6 more months. The last 2 years will be through a daily impeachment lense. Democrats won't succeed but they won't shut up about it either. — Ava (@Ava002524697700) June 8, 2026

If the Democrats win, that will be the reality.

they always forget that doesn't mean removal from office — Angry Peasant (@angry__peasant) June 8, 2026

On what charge? — Joe LaCour (@joecct77) June 8, 2026

Democrats don't need no facts!

"I consider myself an originalist in the following sense: The original intent of Congress was not to have federal courts enjoining a criminal president. It was to have Congress impeach and remove that president. That's the originalism I'm standing for here—the originalism of… pic.twitter.com/Dk9cPe75sQ — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) June 8, 2026

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Also, dorky George Conway is running in New York and he is also foaming at the mouth to impeach.

Congress never envisioned impeaching a President because some where down the line...George Conway didn't like who the people elected. https://t.co/Wd2V2oYfzc — Laurel Fee (@LaurelFee6325) June 8, 2026

Listen, there was a whole bunch of reasons to impeach Biden. He very clearly wasn't capable to do the job. Republicans respected the will of the people. Democrats should learn to do the same.

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