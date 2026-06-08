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Democrats Admit: Forget Border, Prices, or Crime — We’re Impeaching President Trump on Day One, Baby

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 08, 2026
Sarah D.

At least they aren't trying to hide it.

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A bunch of New York politicians took to a podcast to admit their very first priority if Democrats gain control of the House is impeaching Trump. Do Americans really want to sign on for more of that nonsense? Surely not!

Just why? How does that help the people of America? How does that lower gas prices or taxes? How does that ensure we have a strong national defense and a secure border?

For the sake of this country, let's hope they don't win the midterms. People need to vote or the Democrats will absolutely subject this country to this nonsense again. Democrats will go vote. They are fired up to start the impeachment circus again. Republicans, moderates and sane Democrats have to make sure they don't get that chance. 

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Republicans need to win the Senate. It's necessary to raise and spend all the money. 

While that sounds like a fun carnival ride, it's an actual ring of hell and Americans don't want to relive it.

If the Democrats win, that will be the reality. 

Democrats don't need no facts!

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Also, dorky George Conway is running in New York and he is also foaming at the mouth to impeach. 

Listen, there was a whole bunch of reasons to impeach Biden. He very clearly wasn't capable to do the job. Republicans respected the will of the people. Democrats should learn to do the same.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY

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