George Conway Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud: Dems Have No Policies — Just Endless Trump Impeachments

Big dummy George Conway just said the quiet part out loud ... the Democrats have no policy platforms to make the United States better. All they care about is getting control in Congress so they can impeach Trump. Um, America went through that in Trump's first term. Twice was PLENTY!

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Too many people have accepted Donald Trump’s presidency as "normal." Too many believe there is nothing we can do, and that we simply need to outlast his term.



Let me be clear: We cannot endure another 32 months with this mendacious, narcissistic, rapist, want to be dictator who… pic.twitter.com/ymot4G8d3o — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) May 13, 2026

Maybe Democrats would actually win if they had actual ideas to beat the Republicans. People are sick of 'impeach Trump' as their only game plan.

Unfortunately, and I say this with respect: Too many Americans, including Democrats, think this way.



The view that somehow we should and can work around Trump reflects a lack of comprehension of how our government operates, and naïveté about Trump's depravity and corruption. https://t.co/NNCxoPDUNw — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) May 13, 2026

When someone dared suggest to George this is a stupid plan, George told them how naive they are and how they must sign onto this plan to impeach Trump at all costs. Whatever, bro.

This guy believed Joe Biden was sharp and doing such a great job he donated nearly a million dollars to his re election campaign 😂 https://t.co/b6mk0yJI27 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) May 13, 2026

He claims he gave away his kid's inheritance. That was stupid.

Too many people accepted YOU as normal. 😉



And then Kellyanne had the good sense to dump your *ss! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xlN4dEPK4W — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) May 13, 2026

George is the opposite of normal.

Tough day again Georgie? Try this. pic.twitter.com/GzOvqVexrm — Smokehouse Casey (@smokehousecasey) May 13, 2026

There is nothing over the counter for that.

It's only two years left now, but this is still hysterical.

Why a photo of Trump with Epstein, when you know Epstein hated his guts after Trump banished him & helped the investigation against him? — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) May 13, 2026

Dems are so desperate to get rid of Trump.

They've tried everything.

Never providing proof.

It's because all the ones screeching about him, are the actual Epstein Islanders, and he knows.

And it's no secret you were involved in that pedo org. Lincoln Project

Tick tock, George. — Angela (@TennesseeGirl) May 13, 2026

Sometimes the truth hurts.

Donald Trump is not and has never been a pedophile. It's time to drop those ridiculous accusations. pic.twitter.com/QtfooyTgzV — Opinionated Texan (@Texas_Opinions) May 13, 2026

So as a baseline, I’m sure you consider Biden’s presidency totally normal as as well as as the ascension they tried to do with Kamala, am I right? — HattiesClemy 🫡 🇺🇸 🐶 (@HattiesClemy) May 13, 2026

Oh, George was a huge fan of that! So many norms!

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