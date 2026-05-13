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George Conway Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud: Dems Have No Policies — Just Endless Trump Impeachments

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on May 13, 2026
Townhall Media

Big dummy George Conway just said the quiet part out loud ... the Democrats have no policy platforms to make the United States better. All they care about is getting control in Congress so they can impeach Trump. Um, America went through that in Trump's first term. Twice was PLENTY!

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Maybe Democrats would actually win if they had actual ideas to beat the Republicans. People are sick of 'impeach Trump' as their only game plan.

When someone dared suggest to George this is a stupid plan, George told them how naive they are and how they must sign onto this plan to impeach Trump at all costs. Whatever, bro.

He claims he gave away his kid's inheritance. That was stupid.

George is the opposite of normal.

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There is nothing over the counter for that.

It's only two years left now, but this is still hysterical.

Sometimes the truth hurts.

Oh, George was a huge fan of that! So many norms!

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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