George Conway Cries About Giving His Kids' Inheritance to Biden's Victory Fund

We'd bet George Clooney didn't even blink an eye when the millions he'd given to President Joe Biden's re-election effort went down the drain, and he ended up penning a New York Times op-ed urging Biden to drop out of the race. Courtesy of Breitbart, he's George Conway, who apparently is among the 1 percent but thought it was incumbent upon him to donate nearly $1 million to Biden's Victory Fund in 2024. Here's an entertaining clip of him almost breaking down in tears, recalling crying over donating his kids' inheritance to a losing cause.

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George Conway fights back tears as he recalls how he decided to give nearly $1 million to Biden's Victory Fund in 2024 — which would have otherwise gone to his children.



He says he started crying and had to pull his car over.



"I want my kids to inherit a democracy." pic.twitter.com/5WFJ9jdroI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 9, 2026

Oh, it was a matter of saving democracy. His kids did inherit a democracy … Donald Trump roundly beat Biden's fill-in, Kamala Harris, in a national election. And she burned through $1.5 billion in 107 days.

I'm not understanding.

He willingly gave the money because he thought it would help Biden.



Did he think that once Biden won, he'd get the money back?



I'm confused why he's upset the money is gone. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) April 9, 2026

George Conway burning $1 million so he could feel good about fighting Trump to the literal detriment of his own kids is liberal poetry — riz (@nathanrizzolo) April 9, 2026

Imagine not only giving Biden a million bucks that could have gone to your children. But you’re a lawyer and don’t know we are a Constitutional Republic. — B. Light 🇺🇸 (@Bfor1A) April 9, 2026

They don’t even know what democracy means. They just throw it around to make you think they are the good guys. — Nick (@RickyPie_) April 9, 2026

His children should be pissed and realize his bad judgement extends everywhere. They should have listened to mom. — __Under Construction ____ (@ReliabilityComp) April 9, 2026

I love it when radical liberals waste their money. — Mike Lunn (@rmlunn) April 9, 2026

He has been grifting for so long he has plenty where that came from. — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) April 9, 2026

Everybody here at the office is devastated that you pissed away your kids' inheritance. It's like the world as we knew it is over. Life hardly seems worth living without that spare mil for your kids... pic.twitter.com/YjVrzSV3tx — Kevin Meredith (@KevinMeredith) April 9, 2026

Some things are so pathetic and tragic in a less-than-fully sympathetic sense, they defy comment. — Ultra Trumpian (@billbarnett65) April 9, 2026

Oh please George, no tears from us. — Bill Lawrence (@BillLaw46283285) April 9, 2026

How did this idiot scrape together $1 million in the first place? — m keeley (@whonoeswhat) April 9, 2026

Well I guess we’ve solved the mystery why Claudia signed up to do OnlyFans — Trish "the Dish" (@TrishtheSkeptic) April 9, 2026

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Conway has a net worth between $25M and $35M. Make no mistake; his donation to the Biden campaign was an investment in his own wealth. It just turned out to be a bad investment this time. — Ramius (@_Ramius_) April 9, 2026

I was probably an investment in some sort of gig in Biden's second term.

What a simp. — JackWard173 (@JWard173) April 9, 2026

The guy who blew a million so his kids could inherit a democracy ended up voting for a woman who received zero primary votes.

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