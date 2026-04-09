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George Conway Cries About Giving His Kids' Inheritance to Biden's Victory Fund

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 09, 2026
Twitter

We'd bet George Clooney didn't even blink an eye when the millions he'd given to President Joe Biden's re-election effort went down the drain, and he ended up penning a New York Times op-ed urging Biden to drop out of the race. Courtesy of Breitbart, he's George Conway, who apparently is among the 1 percent but thought it was incumbent upon him to donate nearly $1 million to Biden's Victory Fund in 2024. Here's an entertaining clip of him almost breaking down in tears, recalling crying over donating his kids' inheritance to a losing cause.

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Oh, it was a matter of saving democracy. His kids did inherit a democracy … Donald Trump roundly beat Biden's fill-in, Kamala Harris, in a national election. And she burned through $1.5 billion in 107 days.

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I was probably an investment in some sort of gig in Biden's second term.

The guy who blew a million so his kids could inherit a democracy ended up voting for a woman who received zero primary votes.

***

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