VIP
USA Shocks Canada in OT for First Men's Hockey Gold Since 1980 –...
Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining...
VIP
Borderline Bernie: Socialist Sanders Wants National Wealth Tax to Punish the Rich Fleeing...
Confirmed: U.S. Intelligence Aids Mexico in Deadly Takedown of El Mencho
On Hair Broadcast: Glowing Dana Bash Sits With Gavin Newsom to Talk Gel...
Cartel Kingpin Dead: Puerto Vallarta Descends into Violence with Airport Shutdown and Tour...
White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey...
State Department Reports a Ruthless Drug Kingpin Has Been Killed
After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming...
Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to...
LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By...
Secret Service Shoots and Kills Armed Man Entering Secure Perimeter at Mar-a-Lago; UPDATE...
'DESTROYED Our City!' Karen Bass's Constituents Get Up Close and BRUTALLY Personal During...
PEAK Desperation! Katie Porter's Bizarre, Creepy, Curse-Filled Anti-Trump Rant BOMBS (CRIN...

Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll on Crying Canada Fans

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on February 22, 2026
Townhall Media

Big baby George Conway is crying his little eyes out over a White House tweet dancing on the grave of the Canadian hockey team. 

Advertisement

Sorry for party rocking, George.

He's a loser.

Commies of a feather must stick together!

Nerd alert!

George is looking at the man in the mirror.

Of course they were. Democrats hate America, freedom and happiness. 

George is not part of the family. He is a traitor.

Recommended

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oh, go cry about it, Rodger. There is a time for humility and now is now that time. 

It's called having some pride. 

Their only personality trait is hating Trump and America. It's boring.

Not that there is anything wrong with that. Heh.

Advertisement

He can go take a nap with it and suck his big fat thumb.

What a dork.

It's different when they do it.

Actually, that's perfect!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CANADA SPORTS USA WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'
Grateful Calvin
Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining Pockets of Human Smugglers
justmindy
Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)
Sam J.
White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey Takes the Gold (Twice!)
Aaron Walker
Confirmed: U.S. Intelligence Aids Mexico in Deadly Takedown of El Mencho
justmindy
PEAK Desperation! Katie Porter's Bizarre, Creepy, Curse-Filled Anti-Trump Rant BOMBS (CRINGE-Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement