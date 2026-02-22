Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll on Crying Canada Fans

Big baby George Conway is crying his little eyes out over a White House tweet dancing on the grave of the Canadian hockey team.

Advertisement

Sorry for party rocking, George.

You don't have to be a humorless little b***h all of the time, Mr. Father-of-the-Year. https://t.co/7rV8gMEQEu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 22, 2026

He's a loser.

The Left is absolutely melting after America’s evil top hat lost to the USA in hockey.



Cry harder, commie. 😂 https://t.co/C1gWIpUwVX — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) February 22, 2026

Commies of a feather must stick together!

It helps that the American left is made up of dweeb losers like this https://t.co/jxKey4f1eQ — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) February 22, 2026

Nerd alert!





George is looking at the man in the mirror.

Democrats were rooting for Canada today, they big mad 😂 https://t.co/dwInpWQ3K7 — BJ Symons (@BJSymons) February 22, 2026

Of course they were. Democrats hate America, freedom and happiness.

George is not part of the family. He is a traitor.

I always appreciated the quote “When you lose say nothing, when you win say less”. It was a great win for TeamUSA in an all time great game. The current WH , is a stranger to grace. https://t.co/uw0gqJICuZ — Rodger Cuzner (@RodgerCuzner) February 22, 2026

Oh, go cry about it, Rodger. There is a time for humility and now is now that time.

The left will always take sides against America https://t.co/TJ08fm1gjX — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) February 22, 2026

If this triggers you as a man, go put on your footie pajamas and binge Emily in Paris. Get a sense of humor, weasels. It’s called a rivalry. They would have done the same in reverse, and I would not have whined. https://t.co/poRXzhsNYD — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) February 22, 2026

It's called having some pride.

Dems have zero personality https://t.co/PQ18Ju69MF — Zack Cozart (@zack_cozart) February 22, 2026

Their only personality trait is hating Trump and America. It's boring.

Not that there is anything wrong with that. Heh.

Advertisement

He can go take a nap with it and suck his big fat thumb.

Calm down — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 22, 2026

What a dork.

Yeah, we forgot what a "classy" White House looks like, George ... like this, right? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9BpqhEPO0y — time2shrug (@time2shrug) February 22, 2026

Keeping that same energy for the Dems? pic.twitter.com/RfdvPcFBHU — Commando Joe (@HTTRjoe) February 22, 2026

It's different when they do it.

Actually, that's perfect!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.