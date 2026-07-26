A ‘Wish’ Squalled Wanda: ‘Journalists’ Mad at Trump Were ‘Syked’ Over WHCD Rush Limbaugh Death Quip

‘Journalists’ are upset that President Donald Trump jokingly compared CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney at Friday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In the moment, Trump appeared to agree with the vastly Democrat audience of ‘journalists’ that Mulvaney, despite being male, was actually a beautiful woman. Why comparing Collins to another attractive woman is an insult is something we’ll never hear angered ‘journalists’ explain.

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Many ‘journalists’ say Trump went too far and made a disgrace of the WHCD. That strikes us as absurd since a few years ago these same ‘journalists’ were yucking it up with comedienne Wanda Sykes wishing death on conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh. President Barack Obama laughed along, naturally.

Again, ‘journalists’ didn’t want to end the WHCD over this death wish. (WATCH)

2009 WHCA Dinner. Wanda Sykes says of Rush Limbaugh:



"I hope his kidneys fail."



Obama thought it was hilarious.



No moral outrage campaign from journos to remake the event. pic.twitter.com/NCPjZP2iG0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 26, 2026

They all howled when Wanda stood up there and wished Rush's kidneys would fail just for saying he hoped that their radical agenda would crash.



The same people who now faint over a mean tweet treated a death wish against a conservative like dinner theater. — Space Cowboy 𝕏 (@SpaceCowboyX) July 26, 2026

For those at home keeping score: wish death on someone? Hilarious. Compare attractive women (as defined by ‘journalists’) to each other? Pure evil!

How evil? Enough for Democrat ‘Journo’ Peter Baker of The New York Times to post this utter ridiculousness.

Have been a member of the @whca almost continuously since the 1990s. Our mission is to defend the First Amendment rights of White House correspondents to report on the president without fear or favor. Unfortunately, last night did not advance that cause. Time to rethink the dinner. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 25, 2026

Wanda Sykes used the dinner to wish death upon Rush Limbaugh, but that wasn’t enough to rethink the dinner https://t.co/4ZXNLt8NdV — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 26, 2026

Peter, the only thing the WH Correspondents fear is losing the favor you’re used to receiving from Democrat administrations you support and defend. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 26, 2026

Unsurprisingly, that picture features no fear and oodles of favor.

This overreaction only highlights why no one sane and observant takes ‘journalists’ seriously anymore.

I guess wishing death on someone is somehow morally superior to calling someone from the side of genderless identity, a dude. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 26, 2026

Obama upon hearing the death joke pic.twitter.com/NyaDXzShcx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 26, 2026

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Because Rush was a conservative. As 99.9% of journalists are Democrats, this was considered acceptable. — 59Corvette (@59Corvette1) July 26, 2026

They can surely dish it out in heaping helpings....but cannot take one crumb in return. — Danny & Debbie (@Hinson84647) July 26, 2026

It’s always (D)ifferent when they (D)o it. — Dispatcherbert (@RetiredDbert) July 26, 2026

‘Journalists’ will always defend their team members whether they’re serving at a rival outlet or the Oval Office. Baker is right that it’s time to ‘rethink the dinner.’ There’s absolutely no reason any of these hacks should ever be celebrated.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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