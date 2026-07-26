VIP
Democrats Push Haley Stevens As the ‘Authentic Voice of the People’ but No...
Fellow Americans: Trump Doubles Down on Comparing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Trans Icon...
NBA Player Kuzma Reminds Everyone That Just Because Mamdani Has a Mic Doesn’t...
VIP
Mamdani Should Step Aside: Let 9/11 Families Grieve in Peace on the 25th...
Mamdani’s Wife’s Bestie Just Dropped Peak Nazi Fanfic: 'Zios' Caused WWI Defeat and...
Repeat the Line: Katie Hobbs' X Account Has a Joe Biden Moment on...
When Ben Crump Shows Up, Expect Fire: Grifting Lawyer Vows ‘No Peace’ in...
Fauci Email Quote Should Have Caused Immediate Concern
Berlin Pride Attack: Known Islamist Abdul Ballout Killed by Police After Leaving 1...
Just Released: While USA Buried Its Dead, Fauci’s COVID Diary Celebrated His ‘Explosive’...
Bombshell on Fox News: Deranged DSA Leader Drops Mask — 'Yes, We Want...
Two GOP Senators Urge No Recess
GOOD! Families of 9/11 Victims Want Mayor Zohran Mamdani BANNED From 25th Anniversary
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Assures Michigan Voters That El-Sayed Will Protect Criminal...

A ‘Wish’ Squalled Wanda: ‘Journalists’ Mad at Trump Were ‘Syked’ Over WHCD Rush Limbaugh Death Quip

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on July 26, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

‘Journalists’ are upset that President Donald Trump jokingly compared CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney at Friday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In the moment, Trump appeared to agree with the vastly Democrat audience of ‘journalists’ that Mulvaney, despite being male, was actually a beautiful woman. Why comparing Collins to another attractive woman is an insult is something we’ll never hear angered ‘journalists’ explain.

Advertisement

Many ‘journalists’ say Trump went too far and made a disgrace of the WHCD. That strikes us as absurd since a few years ago these same ‘journalists’ were yucking it up with comedienne Wanda Sykes wishing death on conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh. President Barack Obama laughed along, naturally.

Again, ‘journalists’ didn’t want to end the WHCD over this death wish. (WATCH)

For those at home keeping score: wish death on someone? Hilarious. Compare attractive women (as defined by ‘journalists’) to each other? Pure evil!

How evil? Enough for Democrat ‘Journo’ Peter Baker of The New York Times to post this utter ridiculousness.

Recommended

Fellow Americans: Trump Doubles Down on Comparing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Trans Icon Dylan Mulvaney
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Have been a member of the @whca almost continuously since the 1990s. Our mission is to defend the First Amendment rights of White House correspondents to report on the president without fear or favor. Unfortunately, last night did not advance that cause. Time to rethink the dinner.

— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 25, 2026

Unsurprisingly, that picture features no fear and oodles of favor.

This overreaction only highlights why no one sane and observant takes ‘journalists’ seriously anymore.

Advertisement

‘Journalists’ will always defend their team members whether they’re serving at a rival outlet or the Oval Office. Baker is right that it’s time to ‘rethink the dinner.’ There’s absolutely no reason any of these hacks should ever be celebrated.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CNN DONALD TRUMP DYLAN MULVANEY FAKE NEWS KAITLAN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fellow Americans: Trump Doubles Down on Comparing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Trans Icon Dylan Mulvaney
Warren Squire
NBA Player Kuzma Reminds Everyone That Just Because Mamdani Has a Mic Doesn’t Make Him Qualified
justmindy
Repeat the Line: Katie Hobbs' X Account Has a Joe Biden Moment on the Campaign Trail
Grateful Calvin
Mamdani’s Wife’s Bestie Just Dropped Peak Nazi Fanfic: 'Zios' Caused WWI Defeat and the Holocaust
justmindy
Just Released: While USA Buried Its Dead, Fauci’s COVID Diary Celebrated His ‘Explosive’ New Fame
justmindy
People Mag Slams Trump's Transphobic Joke About Kaitlan Collins (and Everyone Has the Same Question)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fellow Americans: Trump Doubles Down on Comparing CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Trans Icon Dylan Mulvaney Warren Squire
Advertisement