'Eye Roll Pomposity': USA Today Journo Wanted Media to Use Their WHCD Time to Give Trump 1A Lectures

The media likes to talk about President Trump as being a "threat to the free press" when in fact he's the most transparent and accessible U.S. leader perhaps of all time.

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For reporters, it’s hardly unusual to call sources on the phone to learn details or get quotes that will enliven their stories. Sometimes people will talk, sometimes they won’t. But the president of the United States? In an almost unfathomable level of access, reporters who call President Donald Trump on his personal cell phone often get an answer — and an interview — from the leader of the free world on the spot. There’s evidence that this is happening more frequently.

Despite Trump's accessibility the media coverage of his administration is overwhelmingly negative (of course). Many in the media, including Brian Stelter and others, are even blaming Trump for the public viewing the press in an unfavorable light. All they really need to do is go look in a mirror.

Ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner last night, USA Today's Washington bureau chief expressed a hope for her fellow "journalists" to lecture Trump about the importance of a free press when it was their turn to speak:

Eye roll pomposity from USA Today's Susan Page ahead of the #WHCD about the First Amendment = journalism and how the press need to use tonight to attack Trump from the dais



Nevermind that we all have First Amendment rights pic.twitter.com/KdH3eVbI9R — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2026

The level of self-importance that comes from the media can be simply amazing.

They act like the media is perfect and we should bow to them. Screw them they’re almost all frauds. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) July 25, 2026

An industry that has not only pushed hoaxes and lies all while giving themselves awards for doing so has earned all the derision that's been sent their way.

You expected more from Pelosi’s sorority sister? This is who she is. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 24, 2026

A few years ago Page wrote a glowing biography about Pelosi called "Madame Speaker." So we expected nothing less about Trump from another so-called "journalist."

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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