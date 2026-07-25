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'Eye Roll Pomposity': USA Today Journo Wanted Media to Use Their WHCD Time to Give Trump 1A Lectures

Doug P. | 1:05 PM on July 25, 2026
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The media likes to talk about President Trump as being a "threat to the free press" when in fact he's the most transparent and accessible U.S. leader perhaps of all time. 

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For reporters, it’s hardly unusual to call sources on the phone to learn details or get quotes that will enliven their stories. Sometimes people will talk, sometimes they won’t.

But the president of the United States?

In an almost unfathomable level of access, reporters who call President Donald Trump on his personal cell phone often get an answer — and an interview — from the leader of the free world on the spot. There’s evidence that this is happening more frequently.

Despite Trump's accessibility the media coverage of his administration is overwhelmingly negative (of course). Many in the media, including Brian Stelter and others, are even blaming Trump for the public viewing the press in an unfavorable light. All they really need to do is go look in a mirror. 

Ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner last night, USA Today's Washington bureau chief expressed a hope for her fellow "journalists" to lecture Trump about the importance of a free press when it was their turn to speak: 

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The level of self-importance that comes from the media can be simply amazing. 

An industry that has not only pushed hoaxes and lies all while giving themselves awards for doing so has earned all the derision that's been sent their way. 

A few years ago Page wrote a glowing biography about Pelosi called "Madame Speaker." So we expected nothing less about Trump from another so-called "journalist."

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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