Permanently Broken: Canada Lights Up CN Tower For ... 'Long COVID Awareness Day'?

COVID was one of the biggest tests of society's collective sanity that we have seen in modern history, and far too many people and governments failed it.

What's even worse, however, is that even in 2026, after all we know now (and many of us knew back then), countless people continue to fail that test.

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Recently, on the fifth anniversary of when everything was shut down, there have been a large number of posts on X lamenting the fact that this is still an 'ongoing pandemic' (LOL), but everyone has moved on.

We half agree with that. We should not move on until people have been sent to prison for what they did. But to call COVID a continuing pandemic is simply evidence that too many people were permanently broken by what amounted to the flu for most healthy people.

For example, the entire country of Canada (minus the truckers).

#REPORT: The CN tower was lit with teal colours on Sunday night in honour of International Long COVID Awareness Day. pic.twitter.com/IfTmtKn6JW — Ontario Proud (@ontarioisproud) March 16, 2026

Seriously, Canada? Not just COVID, but long COVID? Which was never a thing?

They are not taking losing the gold medal well up north.

We initially thought this must be a parody post. Surely, Ontario would not light up the province's only landmark for a fake ailment that was just hypochondria (or vaccine side effects), would they? Would they?

But it was confirmed on the CN Tower website, which also lists some other batpoop insane lighting ceremonies, like 'Transgender Day of Visibility' (because, of course), Eid al-Fitr (Canada has been conquered by Islam), and Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood Awareness Month.

Yikes. Maybe a country that MAIDs its children should skip that last one.

If we’re going to have a day set aside to recognize mythical phenomena then I’d prefer like Big Foot Day or something fun like that https://t.co/iqXeepjDx6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 16, 2026

That would be cool. Godzilla Day would be even better.

Or maybe they could light up the CN Tower on June 9 every year to commemorate the day when a Canadian team last won the Stanley Cup ... thirty-three years ago!

They’re going to add Long Covid to the Pride flag, aren’t they https://t.co/dpK4qvDWXu — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) March 17, 2026

That would make sense. Both long COVID and transgenderism are mental illnesses

Canada isn't a real place https://t.co/F4sOCh9b2B — Bully (@BullyEsq) March 17, 2026

Can't Trump just annex it already? We don't need to give them the right to vote. But maybe if the President built a few hotels and added some Buc-ee's stores to America's Hat, they'd stop being so embarrassing.

Canada…don’t you ever get embarrassed? Bullying could have prevented this. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) March 17, 2026

Hey, don't blame us. We've been bullying them as hard as we can.

If only we could stuff the entire nation into a middle school locker.

What in the actual F? Do you mean vaccine injury awareness day? Or perhaps, stress complications awareness day? Or isolation depression awareness day? How about "corrupt government and media awareness day?" — Sourshoes (@Sourshoes416) March 16, 2026

We'd like to see Send Criminal Health Officials to Jail Day.

I add a mask everyday so I stay safe from long COVID pic.twitter.com/UbMqbweu1A — Canada Roast (@CanadaRoast) March 16, 2026

LOL.

There are people out there who probably do this.

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More Canadians have been harmed by your Stanley Cup drought — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) March 16, 2026

For hockey fans out there, it's not looking good for Canada again this year. Of all the teams in the NHL, Edmonton and Montreal will likely be the only Canadian teams to even make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This is way better. pic.twitter.com/gQ5eL0fnVJ — Jeff Lebowski (@duderino_421) March 16, 2026

The US already owns them in hockey. We might as well make it official.

There’s no such thing as Long Covid. It’s actually a vaccine injury. — DaniCat (@DaniCat9177) March 16, 2026

A little strange that only the vaccinated suffer from this....

In fact it's not strange at all. — Zkarn (@Zkarn2) March 16, 2026

Don't you mean International Vaccine Injury Awareness Day? https://t.co/1u2Dya6f2A — Dragongirl64 (@HeatherL38622) March 16, 2026

'Vax Injury Day' doesn't roll off the tongue quite as smoothly. And we're not sure what color that should be.

Oooh, Stephen Colbert can't wait to visit that one.

This is the most Canadian holiday I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/CYfGUFEKsB — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) March 16, 2026

It's even more embarrassing than Canada's National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

(Look it up.)

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) March 16, 2026

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And in the end, that's exactly how everyone should respond.

Some people are permanently broken; it's futile to even try to fix them.

And, as we learned far too well back during the COVID mandates and lockdowns, some governments WANT people to be that way.

The first is sad. The second is disgraceful.





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