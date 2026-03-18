Bridges and Cougars and Butterflies, Oh MY! Chris Rufo Exposes Yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Boondoggle



When people cite an example of profligate government waste, one project that always comes up is Alaska's infamous 'Bridge to Nowhere.' But at least that project was cancelled. It can't hold a candle to California's high-speed rail under Governor Gavin Newsom, which currently stands at $100 billion over budget while not transporting any passengers anywhere.

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With no end in sight except possibly the end of Newsom's reign as governor.

But if you know Newsom, you know that projects costing way too much money and delivering zero results are his favorite types of projects.

Thanks to a new report from journalist Christopher Rufo and City Journal, we have learned about yet another Newsom boondoggle.

Take a seat, Bridge to Nowhere. Meet the Bridge for Butterflies.

EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Newsom promised to build a bridge for cougars and butterflies in the middle of Los Angeles. The project has turned into another boondoggle, with broken deadlines and costs exploding to $114 million.



This is Newsom's bridge to nowhere.https://t.co/xgdc3R5lwB — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 18, 2026

If you are asking yourself why butterflies could possibly need a bridge, then you are a sane person who is in no way qualified for elected office in California.

Rufo's exposé reveals all of the greatest hits of government corruption. Cost overruns, delays, do-nothing jobs, and leftist virtue signaling. Here are some of the highlights:

In 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom broke ground on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing (WAWC), a project featuring an overpass for animals atop ten lanes of the 101 Freeway in Southern California ... Nearly four years after the ceremony, the bridge is past due and the project some $21 million over budget. What was supposed to be the world’s largest wildlife crossing has become a jobs program for environmentalists, with taxpayers on the hook for what WAWC leader Beth Pratt told us is an overpass 'for everything from monarch butterflies to mountain lions.'



Pratt, a cougar-sweater-wearing environmental activist who serves on WAWC’s Partner Leadership Team, is the program’s public face ... 'There’s no boondoggle,' she said. 'Given the times we’re living in,' a potential $21 million overage is 'not that bad.'

What a relief to the taxpayers. Only $21 million in additional cost. With no results or completion date in sight.

But don't worry, Californians. The Butterfly Bridge is also a jobs program.

Why has a project primarily consisting of a bridge for animals cost over $100 million? One reason is that Newsom and WAWC’s philanthropic supporters apparently don’t mind it becoming a patronage program. As the WAWC-endorsing Wildlife Crossing Fund notes, citing the California Department of Transportation’s estimate, 'for every $1 billion spent' on wildlife crossings, '13,000 jobs are created.' Some of these jobs are absurd. The National Wildlife Federation’s WAWC website claims that '[o]ur Native Plant Nursery'—apparently funded by the nonprofit SAMO Fund and other 'partners'—'has prioritized hiring Indigenous team members to help steward the plants that will vegetate the bridge.' The nursery’s co-manager said she makes an 'offering' after collecting seeds, sometimes including pieces of her hair.

Thank God for projects like this to create 'jobs' for Berkeley graduates who spent $400,000 to major in intersectional gender studies.

Rufo's report contains many more insane details, and he also posted videos of the type of person who has a 'job' because of the project.

California is spending $114 million on a cougar and butterfly bridge, funneling cash to left-wing activists who perform "offerings" of native tobacco and human hair to their sacred "plant relatives."



Gavin Newsom has turned construction into sorcery. A boondoggle. pic.twitter.com/v3t7MbGiJR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 18, 2026

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Gavin Newsom is spending $100 million on a butterfly bridge, funneling cash to left-wing activists who spent months "roaming the Santa Monica mountains" in "sacred solitude," collecting seeds and berries.



This is how they're spending your money. pic.twitter.com/Ro2V8Fkg5F — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 18, 2026

To add insult to injury and massive waste, Newsom and Pratt have stated that they want hundreds more projects just like the Butterfly Bridge up and down the state.

A state -- oh, by the way -- that has a $3 billion budget deficit this year and is $1.5 trillion in debt.

It's almost impressive how Democrats are incapable of actually doing anything other than waste money and be obnoxious.



Like statistically you'd think they'd actually build something worthwhile eventually, even by accident. https://t.co/Cejso9ckyN — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 18, 2026

If Newsom were just incompetent, then yes. He would likely stumble on a success eventually, even if by accident.

But it's not incompetence. It's corruption, deliberate waste, and fraud. That's how he maintains a 100 percent failure rate.

I think it’s whimsical that @GavinNewsom has a scale model of his $128B high speed rail failure for animals in the form of a $114M animal crossing failure. https://t.co/l2N5BH1gpi — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) March 18, 2026

True, this project pales in comparison to Newson's HSR boondoggle.

But it goes to show that there's no project too small for him to waste millions of dollars on it. Dollars that are not his to waste.

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For context, $114 million is roughly what it would cost to build 750 affordable housing units in Los Angeles County at current rates. — John Tillman 🇺🇸 (@JohnMTillman) March 18, 2026

And yet, no homes in the Palisades have been rebuilt.

Now we know why his cringy social media team is so mad at Nick Shirley.

Fun fact: Butterflies can fly.



They don't need a bridge. https://t.co/faGZULADBO — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 18, 2026

It's almost like they are intentionally laughing at us as they light a match and throw it on taxpayer money.

There are cheaper ways to meet older women https://t.co/ecSSfhAR4a — Samuel Hammond 🦉 (@hamandcheese) March 18, 2026

HA.

OK, we had to include one obligatory 'cougar' joke.

I drive past this everyday!

Come to find out it’s $114 MILLION in the hole and not even halfway done! https://t.co/D7UaDIXBov — Nico Blum (@NicoSellsHomes) March 18, 2026

You have an election coming up soon, California. Vote accordingly.

Yes, but of that $114M, how much was funneled back to CA democrats in the way of campaign donations and nonprofit funding?



That’s how success is judged. (On the left) — Political Sock (@politicalsock) March 18, 2026

According to Rufo's report, nearly all of it.

By hiring left-wing activists who spend months collecting seeds in "sacred solitude" — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 18, 2026

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And, just in case everything you've read so far didn't convince you that Newsom's California is so farcical, it could be straight out of a Terry Gilliam movie, here's one more tidbit about the bridge:

For $115 million, a dozen mountain lions a year will be able to get across the 101 Freeway, so residents on the other side can call animal control and report a mountain lion in their yard or at their kids' park. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) March 18, 2026

It's weird how they're building the bridge from the cougar habitat right into a neighborhood — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 18, 2026

Un ... freaking ... BELIEVABLE!

Hey, here's an idea for Gavin Newsom. How about leaving the mountain lions in their habitat, not putting families at risk of wild animal attack, letting butterflies fly wherever they want to (which they will do anyway), and NOT spending hundreds of millions more on a project no one needs or asked for -- least of all the wildlife.

Maybe the only good news for Californians living in the vicinity of this latest boondoggle is that, given Newsom's track record, the Butterfly Bridge will never be finished.

Sorry, cougars. Looks like human meat is off the menu.





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