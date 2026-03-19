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RUH-ROH, RAGGY! Laura Ingraham Reports on the Possible REAL Reason Joe Kent Resigned

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on March 19, 2026
AngieArtist

There's always more to the story. 

For the last couple of days, Twitchy has covered the resignation of former National Counterintelligence Chief Joe Kent, who purportedly resigned because of the Iran war, and his fairly ridiculous claim that Israel goaded Trump into the conflict. It seemed like an odd reason from the beginning, given Kent's history of vehement opposition to Iran and support of Trump's hard line against that terrorist regime. 

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It started to get even stranger as Democrats like Mark Warner, who very recently hated Kent and opposed his nomination, started to celebrate his 'principled objection.' 

Welp. Last night, the other shoe dropped in the form of new allegations that first surfaced on X and Semaphor, and were then reported by Fox News' Laura Ingraham. Watch: 

Wellity, wellity, wellity. Would ya look at that?  

That sort of changes the narrative now, doesn't it?

And, as Ingraham noted, the investigation began WELL BEFORE Kent's resignation, so the Democrats' claims of 'political retribution' (which will assuredly be coming today from the likes of Elisa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, to name just a couple) will fall completely flat. 

LOL. 

That sort of sums it up. But as Congressman Brandon Gill noted in the clip above, if the allegations are true, Kent's resignation shouldn't save him from accountability. Zero tolerance for leakers has always been Tulsi Gabbard's policy. 

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If that was his calculus, we can't imagine anything more shameful from a former Army Ranger. 

As we noted above, everything about Kent's resignation seemed weird. 

But if it is true that he was leaking like a sieve, suddenly everything surrounding his departure makes sense -- in a sleazy sort of way. 

Kent may have resigned, but we don't think his days in Washington are over -- and not for any reason he's going to enjoy. 

You can say that again, and in Ricky Ricardo's voice. 

Leave it to the Democrats to hail him as a hero when it's very possible he was a rat. 

The left's track record of picking the absolute WORST heroes would remain unblemished. 

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It doesn't seem like a coincidence that Kent IMMEDIATELY ran to Carlson's podcast after his resignation. 

HA. 

Leaking classified information IS a felony. And we don't know who he might have leaked the information to, which could make the crime rise to a much higher form of punishment. 

As we said above, pretty shameful. 

How the turntables have ... well, you know the rest. 

To be clear, we don't know yet if the allegations are true. 

But the fact that there is an ongoing investigation is based on solid reporting. In addition, we also know that Kent had been restricted from many classified briefings recently. 

It is entirely possible that he resigned before he could be arrested. 

We can only hope that if he is guilty, his resignation won't stop the FBI from putting him in handcuffs. 

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FBI FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY TUCKER CARLSON TULSI GABBARD

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