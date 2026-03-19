RUH-ROH, RAGGY! Laura Ingraham Reports on the Possible REAL Reason Joe Kent Resigned

There's always more to the story.

For the last couple of days, Twitchy has covered the resignation of former National Counterintelligence Chief Joe Kent, who purportedly resigned because of the Iran war, and his fairly ridiculous claim that Israel goaded Trump into the conflict. It seemed like an odd reason from the beginning, given Kent's history of vehement opposition to Iran and support of Trump's hard line against that terrorist regime.

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It started to get even stranger as Democrats like Mark Warner, who very recently hated Kent and opposed his nomination, started to celebrate his 'principled objection.'

Welp. Last night, the other shoe dropped in the form of new allegations that first surfaced on X and Semaphor, and were then reported by Fox News' Laura Ingraham. Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is under FBI INVESTIGATION for allegedly leaking classified information



"The investigation PREDATES his departure," per @IngrahamAngle



Wow pic.twitter.com/9GWE2nl15a — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 18, 2026

Wellity, wellity, wellity. Would ya look at that?

That sort of changes the narrative now, doesn't it?

And, as Ingraham noted, the investigation began WELL BEFORE Kent's resignation, so the Democrats' claims of 'political retribution' (which will assuredly be coming today from the likes of Elisa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, to name just a couple) will fall completely flat.

“You can’t fire me for leaking classified information. I quit!” — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) March 19, 2026

LOL.

That sort of sums it up. But as Congressman Brandon Gill noted in the clip above, if the allegations are true, Kent's resignation shouldn't save him from accountability. Zero tolerance for leakers has always been Tulsi Gabbard's policy.

And…there it is.



Kent knew he was under the microscope for allegedly leaking. Likewise, he knew that if he went out in a blaze of glory, hitting all the talking points, the podcast circuit would rally behind him and suggest it’s all a conspiracy. https://t.co/wg2W9RrnuC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 19, 2026

If that was his calculus, we can't imagine anything more shameful from a former Army Ranger.

Huh.

Seems like the guy was trying to get ahead of a damning story he brought on himself by leaking whatever he could get his hands on to the press, no matter how it affected our nation. Now his reported (and apparently fairly recent) conversion to the right, exclusion from… https://t.co/YIXSQk3s20 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 19, 2026

As we noted above, everything about Kent's resignation seemed weird.

But if it is true that he was leaking like a sieve, suddenly everything surrounding his departure makes sense -- in a sleazy sort of way.

Kent may have resigned, but we don't think his days in Washington are over -- and not for any reason he's going to enjoy.

Whoooooooeeey, hes got some explaining to do. — Shelby Varney (@nyxxiana) March 19, 2026

You can say that again, and in Ricky Ricardo's voice.

Leave it to the Democrats to hail him as a hero when it's very possible he was a rat.

The left's track record of picking the absolute WORST heroes would remain unblemished.

Now it all makes sense!



Pretend to be a whistleblower with phony information, have Tucker Carlson give you cover, all to avoid being fired or even worse, going to prison for leaking classified information! https://t.co/evJ7XDRM8B — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 19, 2026

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It doesn't seem like a coincidence that Kent IMMEDIATELY ran to Carlson's podcast after his resignation.

Perhaps Joe Kent and Tucker Carlson could share the cost of a defense attorney. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 19, 2026

HA.

Oh boy. Who was he leaking info to? He needs to be thrown in jail if true, and whoever he leaked the info to. Unreal https://t.co/Es5S880BKG — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) March 19, 2026

Leaking classified information IS a felony. And we don't know who he might have leaked the information to, which could make the crime rise to a much higher form of punishment.

That’s why he did a “public” resignation instead of through the normal channels. He had to get HIS story on record BEFORE the truth came out. — Jeannie Satoris (@JeaneanSatoris) March 19, 2026

As we said above, pretty shameful.

How the turntables have ... well, you know the rest.

And there it is. So why want he fired and arrested? — ⚓️ Sailor Jim 🔱 (@JimHendley4NC) March 19, 2026

To be clear, we don't know yet if the allegations are true.

But the fact that there is an ongoing investigation is based on solid reporting. In addition, we also know that Kent had been restricted from many classified briefings recently.

It is entirely possible that he resigned before he could be arrested.

We can only hope that if he is guilty, his resignation won't stop the FBI from putting him in handcuffs.





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