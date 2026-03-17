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Gold Star Wife TORCHES Ntl. Counterterrorism Head Joe Kent After He Blames Israel for His Resignation

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on March 17, 2026
Twitchy

National Counterterrorism Center Head Joe Kent has resigned from the committee because *checks notes* Trump is actually fighting terror. OH YEAH, and he's mad at Israel and stuff. Don't make that face, we didn't say or write this nonsense.

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He did:

Post continues:

... war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.

It has been an honor serving under @POTUS and @DNIGabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC. 

May God bless America.

Uh huh.

We understand when the Left pulls this antisemitic crap, but when we see it on the supposed Right? What the heck?

It does not make sense, which is probably why this Gold Star wife is so pissed at Kent.

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Post continues:

... crosshairs of Iranian-backed terror networks for years. That’s the reality families like mine have lived with.

So spare me the talking point that this is “Israel’s war.”

Some of us have already paid for it in American blood.

What she said.

Hooboy.

As is blaming Israel.

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Israel hate is like a poison ... 

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