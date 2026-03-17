Gold Star Wife TORCHES Ntl. Counterterrorism Head Joe Kent After He Blames Israel for His Resignation

National Counterterrorism Center Head Joe Kent has resigned from the committee because *checks notes* Trump is actually fighting terror. OH YEAH, and he's mad at Israel and stuff. Don't make that face, we didn't say or write this nonsense.

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He did:

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

Post continues:

... war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby. It has been an honor serving under @POTUS and @DNIGabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC. May God bless America.

Uh huh.

We understand when the Left pulls this antisemitic crap, but when we see it on the supposed Right? What the heck?

So the head of the "National Counterterrorism Center" is mad because we've taken out the direct sponsor of most of global terrorism over the past 50 years?



Make it make sense. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 17, 2026

It does not make sense, which is probably why this Gold Star wife is so pissed at Kent.

Gold Star wife here.



My husband didn’t die for Israel. He died because this war has been targeting Americans for decades. Long before most people ever started paying attention.



We didn’t suddenly stumble into this because of Israel. Our service members have been in the… — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) March 17, 2026

Post continues:

... crosshairs of Iranian-backed terror networks for years. That’s the reality families like mine have lived with. So spare me the talking point that this is “Israel’s war.” Some of us have already paid for it in American blood.

What she said.

Two questions Mr Kent:



1. Did Tucker Carlson write this letter

For you?



2. Do we need to check your text messages for treason? pic.twitter.com/iE37t5DOmv — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) March 17, 2026

Hooboy.

Please provide the evidence that we started this war because of Israel & their lobby.



Also, how can you claim that Trump is waging an unjust war and yet it was an honor serving him?



Those two things don’t seem congruous. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 17, 2026

Iran was actively running cyber ops against US infrastructure, funding proxies killing Americans, and racing toward a nuke. "No imminent threat" is a crazy thing to say. — ASTRA RCE (@astrarce) March 17, 2026

As is blaming Israel.

Upset that Trump stopped the Iranian regime after the killing of 35,000 Iranians, who says “Death to America, who got $1 Billion from Obama & $6 Billion from Biden to finish building their nuke makes zero sense to me. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 17, 2026

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Israel hate is like a poison ...

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