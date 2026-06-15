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The Left's Alternative to Trump's UFC Event Made it a TOTAL Mystery Why Young Men Fled the Dem Party

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy

President Trump hosted a UFC event at the White House last night, and some lib entertainers and others put on an alternate show that we'll go ahead and call Cringe-a-Palooza. 

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This was amazing. Wait, amazingly bad, that's what we meant to say: 

Well, at least they have the perfect website domain:

Maybe it defaults to a retirement home website. 

Joey Jones summed up the vibe nicely:

The New York Post's Miranda Devine spotted just part of the Democratic Party's problem these days:

It wouldn't take a great detective to figure that one out!

Another total mystery is how the Dems giving more prominence to Tim Walz and now James Talarico isn't turning that problem around. Hmm.

*****

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American (to say the least). 

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