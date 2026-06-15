The Left's Alternative to Trump's UFC Event Made it a TOTAL Mystery Why Young Men Fled the Dem Party

President Trump hosted a UFC event at the White House last night, and some lib entertainers and others put on an alternate show that we'll go ahead and call Cringe-a-Palooza.

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This was amazing. Wait, amazingly bad, that's what we meant to say:

Libs are counter-programming the UFC event at the White House. With this. pic.twitter.com/H8SXL564TQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 15, 2026

It is impossible to describe how much worse this is than Kid Rock doing an alternative Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/dn4liWQlbP — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) June 15, 2026

Well, at least they have the perfect website domain:

I totally read this as "Rise Up In Gout" https://t.co/4XUj37NESr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 15, 2026

Maybe it defaults to a retirement home website.

Joey Jones summed up the vibe nicely:

The New York Post's Miranda Devine spotted just part of the Democratic Party's problem these days:

Just can't figure out why young men have fled the Democrats https://t.co/yNadLOmEyK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 15, 2026

It wouldn't take a great detective to figure that one out!

Another total mystery is how the Dems giving more prominence to Tim Walz and now James Talarico isn't turning that problem around. Hmm.

*****

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American (to say the least).

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