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'Who GOT to Him?!' Joe Kent Probably Should Have DELETED All of These Old Posts Before Publicly Resigning

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on March 17, 2026
Screenshot of meme

When you see someone like Joe Kent magically change their minds about something massive, say, like how dangerous Iran is and how we can trust Trump to know what to do, it makes you wonder if anything they ever said or did was real.

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Seems we are seeing a growing list of fakes and frauds crawl out of the woodwork since America took Khamenei (and like 40 other terrorist leaders) out.

As you all know, Kent resigned from his post with the National Counterterrorism Committee because he blames Israel for our striking Iran.

No, really.

Welp, let's take a look into Kent's history and of course, his old social media posts:

Post continues:

... switched to the Republican Party in 2021.

He began running for Congress in Washington's 3rd District as a Republican starting around that time.

Joe Kent is an opportunist. I could possibly appreciate his opinion, and respectfully disagree with it, if he had integrity and the ability to stay consistent. But it appears that Kent is nothing more than a windsock.

Oof.

But wait, there's more.

There's ALWAYS more.

Post continues:

... observer."

September 2024: "Trump used a balance of diplomacy, economic pressure & targeted strikes to contain Iran. The embodiment of peace through strength."October 2024: "

October 7th b/c happened Biden/Harris gave Iran access to over 100 billion.   

Trump used diplomacy to build the Abraham accords, cut off Iran’s funding & killed key terrorists.   

America & our allies were safe & there was less war. No more neocons, no appeasement, Trump ‘24."

Who got to Joe Kent?

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Good question. Or is this who he always was, in addition to being an opportunistic grifter?

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