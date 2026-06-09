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Trump Watches Basketball Like a Normal Human, Jonah Goldberg Has a Full-On Nervous Breakdown

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 09, 2026
Townhall Media

Oh, Jonah Goldberg. How far you have fallen.

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Everyone got into the arena in plenty of time and the game went off without a hitch. There was no reason at all to get into a hissy fit about Trump.

Literally, Trump has lived rent free in his head for over 10 years now. It's not healthy.

He needs to touch grass, desperately.

Trump knows how to get under their skin and he loves to do it. They allow it, though. 

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President Trump has been a longtime fan of the Knicks. It really is not that deep.

Trump won the popular vote and the electoral vote. Like it or not, people like him.

At this point, maybe he needs to be mocked to be shocked back into reality.

Don't let it come between your friendships or your family, either.

He would be so much better off.

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There is no danger of that.

It will be interesting to see what new thing he finds to fixate on. 

They lost power and then they lost their minds.

It really is so sad.

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