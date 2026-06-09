Trump Watches Basketball Like a Normal Human, Jonah Goldberg Has a Full-On Nervous Breakdown

Oh, Jonah Goldberg. How far you have fallen.

I think Trump thinks he’s giving fans a treat by attending the game. Sort of like how he talks about doing a 250th rally on the Mall instead of having a concert is a huge gift to Americans. Looking at the mess outside MSG, it just seems so profoundly selfish, even for Trump. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 8, 2026

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Everyone got into the arena in plenty of time and the game went off without a hitch. There was no reason at all to get into a hissy fit about Trump.

You absolutely have it in your power to not let one single human being or president break your brain in such a way that one human being has broken this person's brain. pic.twitter.com/j5ZsoHqDjq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2026

Literally, Trump has lived rent free in his head for over 10 years now. It's not healthy.

must be such an exhausting way to live — everyone made it in & the only “mess” is in your head pic.twitter.com/LEq2FjoBxB — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 9, 2026

He needs to touch grass, desperately.

Trump seems to actively enjoy going into adversarial environments sometimes just to show he can. Honestly one of his more entertaining traits, plus he gets the nice optics here of him saluting while a bunch of his political enemies boo during the national anthem — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 9, 2026

Trump knows how to get under their skin and he loves to do it. They allow it, though.

Love how they psychoanalyze everything he does. It's simple, he loves sports and has been going to games for decades. Plus he probably thinks it'll be fun and a cool moment for the President to embrace sports culture. Nothing else to it. Don't overthink it nerds. — Amazing Amy (@amymakesamess) June 9, 2026

President Trump has been a longtime fan of the Knicks. It really is not that deep.

Hey @JonahDispatch there is a world outside your insular bubble and those people just voted Trump back in with the popular vote. He is giving his fans a treat, you silly fool. You might not like those fans but they are fans all the same. GET OVER YOURSELF. https://t.co/7RSvwpP1G1 — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) June 9, 2026

Trump won the popular vote and the electoral vote. Like it or not, people like him.

He finally blocked afterbyears of me mocking his TDS. He chose misery in life. And his massive ego is never going to admit it. https://t.co/t4A8BmHOQN — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 9, 2026

At this point, maybe he needs to be mocked to be shocked back into reality.

I don't really care about Trump and the Knicks game but I love @redsteeze's comment about having the power to not let a president break your brain. https://t.co/EY2AreZOOG — ReigningFrog (@reigningfrog) June 9, 2026

Don't let it come between your friendships or your family, either.

Jonah would be better off just ignoring Trump, but he can't. https://t.co/EIkicVEonQ — The Intersect (@mburm201) June 9, 2026

He would be so much better off.

I'm guessing he won't be accepting any more CPAC awards but that's just me — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2026

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There is no danger of that.

Jonah knows it’s all over once Trump leaves office. He’s a business model — not only for the Left, but for places like The Dispatch, too. It was literally created to oppose one man. There’s a lot of anger and frustration there. — Massimo W. (@Liberta_Massimo) June 9, 2026

It will be interesting to see what new thing he finds to fixate on.

Everybody I know in DC who’s a longtime “movement” righty is like this. Beltway sensibilities infected them but, before Trump, they had a script to work from and got paid to stick to it.



But now the donor class and the base are at odds. They can’t please everybody so they’ve… — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) June 9, 2026

They lost power and then they lost their minds.

It really is so sad.

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