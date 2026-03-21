Democrats Continue Endangering America With Shutdowns
Elon Musk Makes a TSA Offer That the Senate Dems (NOT Including John...
'Polling on This Must Be Brutal': Even the MSM Isn't Cooperating With the...
Jake Tapper's New Broadcast Office Decor Is TOTALLY Not a Metaphor for CNN
Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The At...
Jim Acosta Warns That 'Partisan Hacks' Will Take Over CNN Due to Paramount/Warner...
CNN’s Solution to Low Ratings Is Enormous Mics for Anderson Cooper and Office...
'Politics May Overshadow His Legacy': Variety's Chuck Norris Headline Gets Ratio'ed to the...
Hypocrites in Havana: Leftists Sing Celia Cruz's Guantanamera While Ignoring Her Exile by...
VIP
Don Lemon to Gavin Newsom: America Shoots Protesters Just Like Iran – No...
'People Are Starting to Notice': Viral Close-Up of Karoline Leavitt Triggers Outrage Cycle...
Internal Polling Come Out? Senate Dems Are Lying Even Harder About Blame for...
Defiant Statement from Invisible Iranian Supreme Leader: Media Fails to Mention He Hasn't...
Ilhan Omar’s Nepo-Baby Princess Pilgrimages to Cuba to Cosplay as a Revolutionary...

Excruciating! Georgia Chief Justice DESTROYS Attorney Over Citing Non-Existent Cases (and Then Lying)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on March 21, 2026
meme


Something really rotten seems to be happening down in Georgia's halls of justice and, for once, it's not related to Fani Willis. But it is still VERY worrisome. 

Advertisement

This week, the state Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the case of Hannah Payne, who was convicted of murder in 2019 during a traffic dispute, but has applied for a new trial, claiming that her appointed attorney did not represent her properly, and didn't make the self-defense argument she wanted to claim. 

We're not sure about the merits of Payne's appeal, but what made this case go viral on social media was not Payne, but rather the attorney representing the state, Deborah Leslie. 

In a moment that captures the dangers of AI (and DEI), the incompetence of many public officials (particularly on the left), and the need for accountability, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Nels Peterson asked Leslie one of the more bizarre questions we've heard in a courtroom in some time. 

Watch below as Justice Peterson puts Leslie on the hot seat for submitting citations to the court of cases that do not even exist. (We swear we are not making this up, though she clearly did.)

Pardon our French, but ... WTAF?

As Bower noted above, this is just excruciating to watch. Not only the fact that Leslie submit fraudulent documents to the court, but then clearly lied to Peterson, as he exposed in the second half of the clip. 

Recommended

Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And neither Peterson nor the state Supreme Court is going to let her get away with it. 

'Oh, Debbie! You got some 'splainin' to do!'

As we noted, we're not going to evaluate Payne's appeal here. But from some recaps we've read, she does at least seem to have a case for self-defense, as well as not being properly represented in her first trial. 

Our biggest question is how bad must her defense attorney have been if the obviously incompetent and corrupt Clayton County prosecutors were able to convict her? (The fact that Payne is white and the victim was a black man might play a role, but that is also a topic for another article.) 

Advertisement

Many agreed that disbarment was the minimum consequence that Leslie should face. 

Contempt might be appropriate if Leslie simply failed to review a document for accuracy. 

But she also lied directly to Justice Peterson's face about having nothing to do with including and submitting the fraudulent cases. A lie that he quickly exposed by asking her why those same fictional cases were included in her initial brief. 

Advertisement

And if that doesn't work, expect Leslie to claim that she is being harassed by the Supreme Court because of racism or sexism. Or some other -ism.

Hey, it beats working for a living. 

Most companies label their AI agents as assistants for a reason. 

Assistant does not mean substitute. 

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

... the conduct of her office. Not that Tasha Mosley is impressive as a lawyer herself. She served as chair of the board of Rainbow House, a youth emergency shelter. She has been accused in a civil suit of covering up abuse at the shelter.  

The DA's office of Clayton County kinda sucks.

Ya think? 

Advertisement

And if you get caught, don't double down by openly and obviously lying to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of your state. 

It doesn't seem like a very high bar to clear, yet it is one that exceeds the reach of Deborah Leslie, hopefully soon to be EX-attorney in Georgia.  

============================================

Related:

Jake Tapper's New Broadcast Office Decor Is TOTALLY Not a Metaphor for CNN

Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic

The Left Hates You, Moms: New York Magazine Encourages Non-Monogamy for Mothers

Margaret Brennan Is BIG MAD That Pete Hegseth Is Asking the Public to Pray For Our Troops

Funniest. President. EVER! Trump Makes Hilarious (If Awkward) Pearl Harbor Joke In the Oval

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt, incompetent public officials like Georgia State Attorney Deborah Leslie. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE GEORGIA LAW AND ORDER SUPREME COURT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk Makes a TSA Offer That the Senate Dems (NOT Including John Fetterman) Will Want to Refuse
Doug P.
'Polling on This Must Be Brutal': Even the MSM Isn't Cooperating With the Dems' Shutdown Blame Game
Doug P.
Jake Tapper's New Broadcast Office Decor Is TOTALLY Not a Metaphor for CNN
Grateful Calvin
'People Are Starting to Notice': Viral Close-Up of Karoline Leavitt Triggers Outrage Cycle Over Press Sec
justmindy
Jim Acosta Warns That 'Partisan Hacks' Will Take Over CNN Due to Paramount/Warner Bros. Merger
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic Grateful Calvin
Advertisement