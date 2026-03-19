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Funniest. President. EVER! Trump Makes Hilarious (If Awkward) Pearl Harbor Joke In the Oval

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:10 PM on March 19, 2026
AngieArtist


For better or for worse, the 47th President of the United States has absolutely no filter. 

Most of the time, we think it's for the better. 

Today, Donald Trump welcomed Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected and very conservative Prime Minister of Japan, to the White House to discuss a number of issues, including trade and energy policy. 

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During the press availability, though (which, as a reminder, we were almost never treated to during the last administration), the one-track mind media only wanted to talk about Iran. One Japanese reporter demanded that Trump explain why he didn't brief Japan before he attacked the terrorist regime in the Middle East. 

What followed, dearest Twitchy readers, was pure comedy GOLD. Watch: 

Ha. 

Haha. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA! 

If you are asking, 'Oh my God! Did he really go there?', then you just don't know Trump. 

Granted, Takaichi looked a little uncomfortable in her chair as Trump was riffing, but we think she has a pretty good sense of humor. After all, she gets along great with Giorgia Meloni. That's a big mark in her favor.

And, frankly, it's not even close. 

Would it be considered in poor taste if we said that Trump dropped a nuke on the reporter? 

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Oh, oops. We just said it. 

Of course, what makes it even funnier is how predictably the left melted down over the jab. (Trump owns them and knows them so well.)

Oh, lighten up, Francis. It was a joke.

Not to mention that you are lying about gas and food prices. 

Yeah, let's all listen to the Germans about not making World War II jokes. 

Twitchy will have more coverage today of the humorless left's reaction to a joke that every normal person in the world laughed their heads off at. 

Well, to his credit, JD Vance is pretty good at this, too. 

But there's only one Trump.

Two things that the left and the right can agree on -- for completely different reasons: 

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We don't deserve him. LOL. 

Oh, yes, he did! 

Well, who else would he say it to? The Italians? 

OH, YEAAAAAAH!

Not even ... ahem ... the second biggest.

It was an extremely stupid question. 

And we all know that Trump does not suffer stupid questions lightly. 

In fairness to Takaichi, we think that look on her face was directed more at the reporter than it was directed at Trump's response.

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We've watched the clip probably about 50 times in the course of writing this article. 

And we're still cracking up at the joke.

Who else can drop the bomb AND the mic in one single line? 

Only Donald Trump. 

============================================

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