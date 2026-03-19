Funniest. President. EVER! Trump Makes Hilarious (If Awkward) Pearl Harbor Joke In the Oval



For better or for worse, the 47th President of the United States has absolutely no filter.

Most of the time, we think it's for the better.

Today, Donald Trump welcomed Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected and very conservative Prime Minister of Japan, to the White House to discuss a number of issues, including trade and energy policy.

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During the press availability, though (which, as a reminder, we were almost never treated to during the last administration), the one-track mind media only wanted to talk about Iran. One Japanese reporter demanded that Trump explain why he didn't brief Japan before he attacked the terrorist regime in the Middle East.

What followed, dearest Twitchy readers, was pure comedy GOLD. Watch:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just DROPPED THIS LINE on Japan!



JAPANESE REPORTER: Why didn't you tell Japan before the Iran war?



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Why didn't you tell ME about PEARL HARBOR?!"



"You believe in surprise much more-so than US!"



😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B3jVbs1NDc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 19, 2026

Ha.

Haha.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!

If you are asking, 'Oh my God! Did he really go there?', then you just don't know Trump.

Granted, Takaichi looked a little uncomfortable in her chair as Trump was riffing, but we think she has a pretty good sense of humor. After all, she gets along great with Giorgia Meloni. That's a big mark in her favor.

Funniest president EVER — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 19, 2026

And, frankly, it's not even close.

Would it be considered in poor taste if we said that Trump dropped a nuke on the reporter?

Oh, oops. We just said it.

Of course, what makes it even funnier is how predictably the left melted down over the jab. (Trump owns them and knows them so well.)

Great news MAGA americans, you won’t be able to afford your summer road trip bc gas and food prices are skyrocketing but the president did own the Japanese with a sick burn in the oval. Hope that keeps you warm at night. https://t.co/Ad9rYdY8eH — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 19, 2026

Oh, lighten up, Francis. It was a joke.

Not to mention that you are lying about gas and food prices.

Trump, the most embarrassing president of all time. https://t.co/Dh2sGrbsb2 — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) March 19, 2026

Yeah, let's all listen to the Germans about not making World War II jokes.

Twitchy will have more coverage today of the humorless left's reaction to a joke that every normal person in the world laughed their heads off at.

LOL 😂



We will never have another like him — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) March 19, 2026

Well, to his credit, JD Vance is pretty good at this, too.

But there's only one Trump.

He’s a damn national treasure https://t.co/UiEV61o5CQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 19, 2026

Two things that the left and the right can agree on -- for completely different reasons:

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We don't deserve him. LOL.

Oh, yes, he did!

Oh, my, God, the stones on that man to say that in front of the Japanese. You just can't love this guy too much. pic.twitter.com/Tj2wUkXcNg — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) March 19, 2026

Well, who else would he say it to? The Italians?

OH, YEAAAAAAH!

Not the biggest bomb we've dropped on them in response to that. https://t.co/OTjsApq8cR — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 19, 2026

Not even ... ahem ... the second biggest.

That was a polite way of saying that was a stupid question.



But hot damn! https://t.co/nRfUtMhrlv — Mr. VIX (@yieldsearcher) March 19, 2026

It was an extremely stupid question.

And we all know that Trump does not suffer stupid questions lightly.

In fairness to Takaichi, we think that look on her face was directed more at the reporter than it was directed at Trump's response.

HoeRee Crap! I’m freaking DYING HERE! Trump has balls of titanium and a sense of humor that makes ME JEALOUS https://t.co/9CY8JoRRnI — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) March 19, 2026

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We've watched the clip probably about 50 times in the course of writing this article.

And we're still cracking up at the joke.

Who else can drop the bomb AND the mic in one single line?

Only Donald Trump.





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Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's funniest President ever. Support and follow Twitchy’s latest reporting on the president's hilarious comebacks to the leftist media who hate him.

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