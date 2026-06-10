The Bulwark on Graham Platner’s Many, Many Scandals: BUT TRUMP!

Maine oyster farmer Graham Platner handily won the Democratic nomination for the Senate on Tuesday night, which has brought praise from Nazi tattoo apologists like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. But what about the conservatives who are busy conserving conservatism over at The Bulwark? What was their take? Obviously, the true conservative reaction is to point to President Donald Trump.

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"A party that squandered its moral authority to support the most immoral president of our time as he undermines our entire governing system has no standing to give lectures about political ethics to everyone else."



NEW from @SarahLongwell25:https://t.co/ZsLNVQPG8G — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 10, 2026

So, Republicans should just all shut up about Platner's many, many red flags?

Sarah Longwell writes:

Republican commentators stood by Trump after two dozen women came forward accusing Trump of various acts of sexual misconduct, including rape, after his insults again John McCain, the Access Hollywood tape, “very fine people,” the betrayal at Helsinki, the “perfect” phone call, the first impeachment, COVID, the January 6th insurrection, the second impeachment, the dinner with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, the 34 felony counts, the sexual abuse adjudication, the January 6th pardons, DOGE, the Qatari jet, the January 6th slush fund. There’s not enough room on the internet to list all of his improprieties. To the Republican commentators who now think they have standing to lecture the Democrats about the morality of their chosen Senate candidate: nope. Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. A party that squandered its moral authority to support the most immoral president of our time as he undermines our entire governing system has no standing to give lectures about political ethics to everyone else.

Speaking of neo-Nazis, still going with the "very fine people hoax"?

You're so pathetic. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 10, 2026

This ad hominem doesn't do anything to actually answer the complaint about Platner and doesn't apply beyond the people who actually support Trump. But, it does apply to these folks here, who are actively supporting the degenerate running for the Maine Senate seat. https://t.co/f34a6CTofX — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 10, 2026

Bulwark doesn't have any morals or ethics to begin with, so I'm not sure what they're blathering on about here. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 10, 2026

Classic whataboutism. — planefag (@planefag) June 10, 2026

If the president is immoral, why is it ok to support this immoral loser? — LV (@Senteney) June 10, 2026

Shouldn't Republicans learn from their mistakes and denounce "problematic" candidates like Platner?

I’m unaffiliated and find him and his political ethics repellent. — Feral Goddess (@LadaMokusa) June 10, 2026

The idea that Longwell or any of the Bulwark morons think that they can lecture anyone after throwing their support behind a deviant like Platner is laughable. The historical ignorance and ridiculous hyperbole from Omidyar’s prostitutes makes this even more ridiculous. — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) June 10, 2026

This is hilarious coming from Mrs. Bulwark, who prostituted herself for Pierre Omidyar. https://t.co/umJZRzHOWG — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 10, 2026

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We think Trump is morally flawed and therefore support the Nazi guy. — Greg Wa (@xgwakex) June 10, 2026

At the same time, Bulwark can't say, "Trump and Republicans have no moral scruples," and then support Platner. — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) June 10, 2026

You know what? I'm fine with that standard. But it has to apply both ways. That means Platner supporters like The Bulwark have no standing to criticize Donald Trump's morality either.



I look forward to the outlet folding due to lack of material. https://t.co/geue44KiVk — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) June 10, 2026

Susan Collins voted to impeach Trump in 2021. If she sounds exactly like the type of GOP Senator The Bulwark would be all about, you're sorely mistaken. Their only real concern is getting a Democrat controlled Senate, and the domestic abusing public wanking Nazi is their man. https://t.co/CCdZghPwI2 — Regs (@r3gulations) June 10, 2026

Never, ever go full Bulwark. Never. https://t.co/3Si45TOxMn — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) June 10, 2026

You guys are doing great. Keep it up. — Regs (@r3gulations) June 10, 2026

The Bulwark's Cathy Young makes it clear that the piece is not an endorsement of Platner. So where's the endorsement for Susan Collins? She seems like the kind of Republican that The Bulwark would support.

Some people will read this as endorsement of Platner. It's not -- @SarahLongwell25 talks about why some voters defend him (& makes clear that she is alarmed and distressed by this situation). But totally agree that anyone who backs Trump should shut up on the morals. https://t.co/cxq93EVKiP — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) June 10, 2026

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You support Nazis. That's a you problem. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 10, 2026

I’ll agree to those terms so long as you agree that anyone who backs Platner should also shut up on morals.



You can’t have it both ways. You don’t get to claim the moral high ground while behaving exactly like those who you claim to have moral high ground on. — SJP2010 (@sjp2010) June 10, 2026

That sounds fair.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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