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The Bulwark on Graham Platner’s Many, Many Scandals: BUT TRUMP!

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 10, 2026
Twitter

Maine oyster farmer Graham Platner handily won the Democratic nomination for the Senate on Tuesday night, which has brought praise from Nazi tattoo apologists like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. But what about the conservatives who are busy conserving conservatism over at The Bulwark? What was their take? Obviously, the true conservative reaction is to point to President Donald Trump.

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So, Republicans should just all shut up about Platner's many, many red flags?

Sarah Longwell writes:

Republican commentators stood by Trump after two dozen women came forward accusing Trump of various acts of sexual misconduct, including rape, after his insults again John McCain, the Access Hollywood tape, “very fine people,” the betrayal at Helsinki, the “perfect” phone call, the first impeachment, COVID, the January 6th insurrection, the second impeachment, the dinner with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, the 34 felony counts, the sexual abuse adjudication, the January 6th pardons, DOGE, the Qatari jet, the January 6th slush fund. There’s not enough room on the internet to list all of his improprieties.

To the Republican commentators who now think they have standing to lecture the Democrats about the morality of their chosen Senate candidate: nope. Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. A party that squandered its moral authority to support the most immoral president of our time as he undermines our entire governing system has no standing to give lectures about political ethics to everyone else.

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Speaking of neo-Nazis, still going with the "very fine people hoax"?

Shouldn't Republicans learn from their mistakes and denounce "problematic" candidates like Platner?

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The Bulwark's Cathy Young makes it clear that the piece is not an endorsement of Platner. So where's the endorsement for Susan Collins? She seems like the kind of Republican that The Bulwark would support.

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That sounds fair.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY THE BULWARK GRAHAM PLATNER

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