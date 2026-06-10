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Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on Support for Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, after Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of the murder of Austin Metcalf and sentenced to 35 years in prison, Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted a video in which she claimed, "Black women live in agony every day that I promise the Metcalfs had never lived through." Just remarkable.

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In the same video, Crockett told the fictional story of a 300-pound Metcalf, trained to inflict physical harm by playing high school football, beating on Anthony with fists. She wouldn't have stopped with fists either.

TMZ, which we've noted has been getting more into politics, caught up with Crockett in the hallway, where she doubled down on her support for the convicted murderer.

More fiction. He didn't go into another school's tent to escape the rain. He didn't say, "I was scared." He told the members of the other school's track team that they were all p***ies and dared them to "touch me and find out" what was in his backpack.

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We're going with total ignorance on this one.

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Nothing she's said about this entire case is true. And she doesn't care.

***

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CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT

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