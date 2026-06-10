Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on Support for Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, after Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of the murder of Austin Metcalf and sentenced to 35 years in prison, Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted a video in which she claimed, "Black women live in agony every day that I promise the Metcalfs had never lived through." Just remarkable.

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In the same video, Crockett told the fictional story of a 300-pound Metcalf, trained to inflict physical harm by playing high school football, beating on Anthony with fists. She wouldn't have stopped with fists either.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) suggests that she also would have stabbed Austin Metcalf: pic.twitter.com/TBn3txFSAi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

Austin Metcalf was not “300 pounds”



He was not “on top of” Karmelo.



He also was not “beating him down…”



Literally every single line of this is a fake reality, all of it. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 10, 2026

TMZ, which we've noted has been getting more into politics, caught up with Crockett in the hallway, where she doubled down on her support for the convicted murderer.

Jasmine Crockett says that Karmelo Anthony was justified in stabbing Austin Metcalf to death:



"He decided to go under a tent and simply didn't want to be put out on the rain by some kid he didn't know... There was no mercy seen when this black boy said 'I was scared.'" pic.twitter.com/hU2kXiTfER — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 10, 2026

More fiction. He didn't go into another school's tent to escape the rain. He didn't say, "I was scared." He told the members of the other school's track team that they were all p***ies and dared them to "touch me and find out" what was in his backpack.

Half a brain at the most in that head. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 10, 2026

Austin Metcalf is dead and Crockett’s doing sympathy PR for the guy accused of stabbing him because he said he was scared. Over a tent.



These people will excuse anything if the race math works. — KingAlex 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@0xKingAlex) June 10, 2026

The cool thing about black history and culture is they can just make up whatever wild story they want and present it like it's 100% factual. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 10, 2026

Say you know nothing about the case without saying you know nothing about the case. — Melba Davis (@MelbaDavis) June 10, 2026

Why not just say he is innocent because he’s black? That’s what she means. — CheektowagaStan (@CheektowagaM) June 10, 2026

He was scared of the rain? — Sharon (@shar55on) June 10, 2026

He never took the stand to say that. — darin morris (@darinmorris191) June 10, 2026

Either @JasmineForUS hasn’t bothered to figure out what the actual facts are, or she’s just brazenly lying. And we shouldn’t rule out both. — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) June 10, 2026

We're going with total ignorance on this one.

Does she come up with these stories on her own? None of this was part of any court record or any version of the story I ever heard. — BNiles 🇺🇸 (@bniles408) June 10, 2026

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"I was so scared that I said 'Touch me and see what happens. You won't do shit, pussy. Go fuck yourself. Punch me and see what happens'" — Chris (@IvieChris10219) June 10, 2026

When was he scared? I don’t remember anything about that- I just remember him calling them pussies and daring them to touch him. — TerriWallace🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TerriWallace123) June 10, 2026

There’s just simply a different reality that these people live in — Dom Quilici (@DQuilici1) June 10, 2026

Nothing she's said about this entire case is true. And she doesn't care.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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