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The View's Sunny Hostin Declares Days of Dems Taking the Moral High Ground OVER

Doug P. | 4:23 PM on June 10, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Harpies' Unintentional Comedy Hour -- otherwise known as The View to ABC and the hosts -- continued to deliver the inadvertent hilarity today. 

This one, via @WesternLensman, really cracked us up because of the sheer lack of Democrat self-awareness that was on display (even more than usual). Watch: 

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Yikes.

That's like hearing somebody representing Genghis Khan say "OK, that's it, we're done being nice!"

Yeah, the Left lives in a world divorced from reality while projecting everything they are onto Trump and the Republicans. 

"Moral high ground"? They never had it. 

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And many Dems are proving that yet again by supporting the Nazi tattoo guy facing abuse allegations. 

They're fooling themselves, but as George Costanza once said, "it's not a lie if you believe it." 

*****

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CNN Asks Dem Rep and Daughter of Holocaust Survivor If She Backs Platner ('Personal Foibles' Alert!) Doug P.
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