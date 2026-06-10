The View's Sunny Hostin Declares Days of Dems Taking the Moral High Ground OVER

The Harpies' Unintentional Comedy Hour -- otherwise known as The View to ABC and the hosts -- continued to deliver the inadvertent hilarity today.

This one, via @WesternLensman, really cracked us up because of the sheer lack of Democrat self-awareness that was on display (even more than usual). Watch:

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Sunny Hostin announces that the days of Democrats taking "the moral high ground” are over.



“Let’s get some power!" pic.twitter.com/PcSxMEtBRj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2026

Yikes.

That's like hearing somebody representing Genghis Khan say "OK, that's it, we're done being nice!"

They really do live in their own little world, completely divorced from reality, don't they? https://t.co/g1ZdPBlgHY — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 10, 2026

Yeah, the Left lives in a world divorced from reality while projecting everything they are onto Trump and the Republicans.

Actually, Sonny, moral high ground was abandoned a few decades ago in the name of keeping a Democrat in the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/QBKK3J3c8D — Buttermaker (@BiffGizmo) June 10, 2026

"Moral high ground"? They never had it.

They never had the moral high ground and power is all they have ever cared about. https://t.co/e8gZZZpBoQ — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2026

And many Dems are proving that yet again by supporting the Nazi tattoo guy facing abuse allegations.

Not sure if I can remember the last time the Democrats took the "moral high ground," but ok. https://t.co/jBaQ15BX3z — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) June 10, 2026

“Let’s do what we’ve been doing for literally decades!” https://t.co/IRbQy9jCaJ — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) June 10, 2026

They're fooling themselves, but as George Costanza once said, "it's not a lie if you believe it."

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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