Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on Support for Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony
VIP
Maine's Teflon Candidate: Scandals Slide Off Platner as Voters Double Down
The Bulwark on Graham Platner’s Many, Many Scandals: BUT TRUMP!
The View's Sunny Hostin Declares Days of Dems Taking the Moral High Ground...
Democrats Loves Charles Barkley... Until He Names a Jewish Man for President in...
Karmelo Anthony Verdict Shatters Jasmine Crockett
Do the ActBlue CEO's Smug and BRIEF Non-Responses to Reps' Questions About Dems...
Ilhan Omar's 'Go Back' Taunt at Nancy Mace Explodes in Ironic Backlash
Here's Elizabeth Warren Encouraging Female Accusers to Come Forward and Tell Their Side...
Noted Legal Scholar Cardi B Is BIG MAD That Murderer Karmelo Anthony Is...
Ro Khanna Defends Nazi-Tattooed Candidate by Attacking Professor’s Tenure: 'We Need Higher...
Jonathan Turley Details Resume of Maine Senate Candidate Dems Are Lining Up Behind
Platner Will 'Dominate' Collins in Debate, Says Kasky — Just Like He Dominated...
Just Make the Recipes, Not the Raunch: Blue Apron Goes Full Gross for...

CNN Asks Dem Rep and Daughter of Holocaust Survivor If She Backs Platner ('Personal Foibles' Alert!)

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on June 10, 2026
Twitter

Yesterday Graham Platner won his party's Senate nomination in Maine, and now in order to support him despite all the "issues" (with probably more to come) the Democrats have been twisting themselves into pretzels with such ease that they might start to get job offers from Rold Gold.  

Advertisement

We've seen Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and other lefties fully back Platner. Other Dems haven't been denouncing the Senate nominee but they've certainly been dodging uncomfortable questions. 

A glance at her bio shows that Dem Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania is the daughter and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. That was the subject of a question for Houlahan from CNN's Dana Bash about Platner and his notorious Nazi SS tattoo (along with other issues). 

Hey, she'd have said the same thing about a Republican who had a Nazi tattoo, right? 

Platner having a Nazi SS tattoo can instead be categorized as one of his "personal foibles"? Er... OK.

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on Support for Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony
Brett T.
Advertisement

Unbelievable, but perhaps, unfortunately, not very surprising. 

The Dems don't take the "oh well the voters have spoken" approach when it comes to Trump, that's for sure. 

If Beelzebub had a "D" after his name and hated Trump, that's a given these days. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on Support for Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony
Brett T.
The Bulwark on Graham Platner’s Many, Many Scandals: BUT TRUMP!
Brett T.
The View's Sunny Hostin Declares Days of Dems Taking the Moral High Ground OVER
Doug P.
Democrats Loves Charles Barkley... Until He Names a Jewish Man for President in 2028
justmindy
Do the ActBlue CEO's Smug and BRIEF Non-Responses to Reps' Questions About Dems and Fraud Ring Any Bells?
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar's 'Go Back' Taunt at Nancy Mace Explodes in Ironic Backlash
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on Support for Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony Brett T.
Advertisement