CNN Asks Dem Rep and Daughter of Holocaust Survivor If She Backs Platner ('Personal Foibles' Alert!)

Yesterday Graham Platner won his party's Senate nomination in Maine, and now in order to support him despite all the "issues" (with probably more to come) the Democrats have been twisting themselves into pretzels with such ease that they might start to get job offers from Rold Gold.

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We've seen Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and other lefties fully back Platner. Other Dems haven't been denouncing the Senate nominee but they've certainly been dodging uncomfortable questions.

A glance at her bio shows that Dem Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania is the daughter and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. That was the subject of a question for Houlahan from CNN's Dana Bash about Platner and his notorious Nazi SS tattoo (along with other issues).

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan says she backs Graham Platner who has a Nazi tattoo:



CNN: "You are the daughter of Holocaust survivors... do you support him as a candidate?"



HOULAHAN: " I don’t make that choice for the people of Maine; I am hopeful that his candidacy is successful" pic.twitter.com/MqFo68aaRv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2026

Hey, she'd have said the same thing about a Republican who had a Nazi tattoo, right?

Platner having a Nazi SS tattoo can instead be categorized as one of his "personal foibles"? Er... OK.

Unbelievable, but perhaps, unfortunately, not very surprising.

The Dems don't take the "oh well the voters have spoken" approach when it comes to Trump, that's for sure.

Suicidal idiocy — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) June 10, 2026

Never tell your family story against a Republican ever again. https://t.co/vQl78n63Da — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 10, 2026

Democrats would support Lucifer if he was running. Oh wait… https://t.co/M40dRnuKRW — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 10, 2026

If Beelzebub had a "D" after his name and hated Trump, that's a given these days.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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