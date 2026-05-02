Maine Squeeze? MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough Appears to Have Finally Found His Mr. Reich

Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner was on MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Friday for a softball interview. The Democrat Party and other politicos are ecstatic over the Maine man best known for sporting a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo. Cable TV host Joe Scarborough seems particularly smitten with Platner based on this screenshot. (READ)

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Find you someone who looks at you like Joe Scarborough looks at Graham Platner pic.twitter.com/Y78i10TZ8P — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2026

He doesn't even look at his wife like that 😲 — Barbara Hewett (@BarbaraHewett17) May 1, 2026

Mika Brzezinski better hold tight to Joe before he makes Platner his Maine squeeze.

Posters say Scarborough looks as giddy as a schoolgirl with a playground crush.

He writes "Mrs Joe Platner" over and over in his diary, complete with little red hearts. — Steve S (@DangrMous) May 1, 2026

Democrats are all frauds. Did he practice that look all week in the mirror to get it right? — Mel (@MelindaSmi34529) May 1, 2026

Bedroom eyes. — Shari (@sharimacm) May 1, 2026

I'm just gonna call him Graham Cracker from now on. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) May 1, 2026

Scarborough’s love for Platner will never ‘wafer.’

Scarborough and Democrats may love the guy now, but commenters say they wouldn’t be surprised if something comes out and rocks that relationship.

He is such a creepy weirdo. He must have some serious skeletons in there. — BobSn (@simps1b) May 1, 2026

What would you wager that Platner ends up being the next Avenatti or Swalwell? — Butch Miller (@ButchM5573) May 2, 2026

Odds for a crash out are solid. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2026

Some Swalwell-like revelations could do the trick. Then again, a Nazi tattoo and shocking unearthed online posts haven’t stopped Platner’s momentum.

Posters are still trying to see how Democrats can embrace Platner after years of accusing President Donald Trump and MAGA of being Nazis.

After years and years of made-up outrage about Persident Trump, his administration, and MAGA as Nazi! Nazi! Nazi!, here are Scarborough, the Democrats, and the Left swooning and loving the guy who probably id a real Nazi because of his Nazi tattoo. They are psychopaths! — Divina Razon (@DivinaR43517) May 1, 2026

Yes all of a sudden morning Joe became a Nazi lover! Almost over night. The 180 pivot is enough to give you whiplash! — Lane Closure (@qwest12455) May 2, 2026

The Democrats (and don't forget Joe Scarborough) seem to have finally found their Mr. Reich.

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