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Maine Squeeze? MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough Appears to Have Finally Found His Mr. Reich

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 AM on May 02, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner was on MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Friday for a softball interview. The Democrat Party and other politicos are ecstatic over the Maine man best known for sporting a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo. Cable TV host Joe Scarborough seems particularly smitten with Platner based on this screenshot. (READ)

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Mika Brzezinski better hold tight to Joe before he makes Platner his Maine squeeze.

Posters say Scarborough looks as giddy as a schoolgirl with a playground crush.

Scarborough’s love for Platner will never ‘wafer.’

Scarborough and Democrats may love the guy now, but commenters say they wouldn’t be surprised if something comes out and rocks that relationship.

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Some Swalwell-like revelations could do the trick. Then again, a Nazi tattoo and shocking unearthed online posts haven’t stopped Platner’s momentum.

Posters are still trying to see how Democrats can embrace Platner after years of accusing President Donald Trump and MAGA of being Nazis.

The Democrats (and don't forget Joe Scarborough) seem to have finally found their Mr. Reich. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE MSNBC SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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