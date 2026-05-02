Socialist Seattle Mayor Gets Aggressively Saved By Handlers When a Reporter Politely Asks...
Chris Murphy Lied About Elon Musk Doing a Heil Hitler Salute but Guess...
VIP
Wake Up America: The Democrats Are No Longer Just the Opposition — They're...
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Adds 'Went Through a Rough Period' *Exception to Having...
Ron DeSantis Made Sure Nobody Will Take Hakeem Jeffries Seriously Again
The GOP Chairman Growing His Party in 80/20 Democrat Silicon Valley
The Man, the LEGEND: Check Out What Trump JUST DID to Anti-Ice May...
VIP
He's a MONSTER: Senate Republicans' Ad Featuring Graham Platner's Own POSTS Is Honestly...
LOL! Straight In Our VEINS: WATCH What Saxophonist Does While Listening to Kamala...
Olivia Julianna Claims Scott Jennings GLARED at Her for Being in the Same...
Compare Tim Walz Portraying Trump and Musk As Nazis to Who He's Campaigning...
X Account Using Grok to Explain SCOTUS Ruling to Ilhan Omar As if...
VIP
'Reeks of Jealousy'! Scott Jennings Swatted Down a MeidasTouch Lefty and Jim Acosta...
In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own...

Sick Take: 'Sure He's a Nazi, But Blue No Matter Who' Regarding Maine Senate Hopeful Graham Platner

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 AM on May 02, 2026
meme

We've been giving Maine Senate hopeful and, oh did we mention, an actual Nazi, Graham Planter a lot of pixels here. Why not? His existence lends credence to the theory that the 'Socialism' in 'National Socialism' was, in fact, real socialism.

Advertisement

This post is about the Democrats' eagerness to accept Nazis, while accusing people who are not Nazis of being one (see also, Musk, Elon; Hegseth, Pete).  Their 'Big Bunker' party celebrates their renowned inclusivity, apparently. 

Many Democrats politicians and their media allies adopted the strategy of just ignoring Platner's dark past and just powering through. Bernie is embracing the socialist part of the equation. Obama bro, Jon Favreau is pooh-poohing his jackbooted youthful indiscretions and calls for you to get to know the real Graham. The clod from Maryland who loves champagne brunch with deported criminal aliens is also waving Platner's flirtations away with claims that he was just going through a rough patch. Tim Walz, foppish leftist clown and governor of Minnesota is just outright campaigning for him. And no hall of evil clowns would be complete without this idiot savant, Senator Chris Murphy's hot take courtesy of his bed-partner and social media manager.

As abhorrent as that is, it gets worse. We'll start in the middle of this thread and work out to both ends:

Recommended

Socialist Seattle Mayor Gets Aggressively Saved By Handlers When a Reporter Politely Asks Basic Questions
Doug P.
Advertisement

Jessiah is a podcaster or YouTube streamer or something, who represents a chilling side of the far left: the side that says, 'yeah, we know he's a Nazi, but we're cool with it because we like his politics.'

Here he finally accepted that Platner knew that his Totenkopf tattoo was a Nazi symbol and still asserts that he must defeat incumbent Susan Collins because she is an extreme moderate. 

At first he was in denial about it, but to his credit did acknowledge his error before going full 'vote for the Nazi anyways!'

Ideology uber alles.

Catchy slogan!

Advertisement

Well, the left does like to crow that they're on the 'right side of history'. Turns out, they misspelled 'reich'.

Here's his hilarious assertion that moderates must do leftists a solid and vote for the Nazi because leftists support moderates [citation needed].

In their sick minds, yes. Besides the tattoo, Platner has expressed some pretty loathsome views that should put him outside the mainstream.

And don't for a minute think the lefty podcaster dude is alone.

This is your brain on leftism: a far-left Jewish woman supporting the Nazi.

Thank God that there are sane liberals out there. (We needed this post to counterbalance the previous one.)

Advertisement

Attaboy! You stick with those principles!

Narrator: they will vote for this basket case of hate and socialism and still call us Nazis without a hint of self-awareness.

In summary, this.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Socialist Seattle Mayor Gets Aggressively Saved By Handlers When a Reporter Politely Asks Basic Questions
Doug P.
X Account Using Grok to Explain SCOTUS Ruling to Ilhan Omar As if She Were a Five-Year-Old Wins Internet
Sam J.
The Man, the LEGEND: Check Out What Trump JUST DID to Anti-Ice May Day Protesters in D.C. (Watch)
Sam J.
LOL! Straight In Our VEINS: WATCH What Saxophonist Does While Listening to Kamala Harris Speech
Sam J.
Chris Murphy Lied About Elon Musk Doing a Heil Hitler Salute but Guess Who He's Willing to Forgive
Doug P.
DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His Face and We're Here FOR IT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Socialist Seattle Mayor Gets Aggressively Saved By Handlers When a Reporter Politely Asks Basic Questions Doug P.
Advertisement