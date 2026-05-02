Sick Take: 'Sure He's a Nazi, But Blue No Matter Who' Regarding Maine Senate Hopeful Graham Platner

We've been giving Maine Senate hopeful and, oh did we mention, an actual Nazi, Graham Planter a lot of pixels here. Why not? His existence lends credence to the theory that the 'Socialism' in 'National Socialism' was, in fact, real socialism.

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This post is about the Democrats' eagerness to accept Nazis, while accusing people who are not Nazis of being one (see also, Musk, Elon; Hegseth, Pete). Their 'Big Bunker' party celebrates their renowned inclusivity, apparently.

Many Democrats politicians and their media allies adopted the strategy of just ignoring Platner's dark past and just powering through. Bernie is embracing the socialist part of the equation. Obama bro, Jon Favreau is pooh-poohing his jackbooted youthful indiscretions and calls for you to get to know the real Graham. The clod from Maryland who loves champagne brunch with deported criminal aliens is also waving Platner's flirtations away with claims that he was just going through a rough patch. Tim Walz, foppish leftist clown and governor of Minnesota is just outright campaigning for him. And no hall of evil clowns would be complete without this idiot savant, Senator Chris Murphy's hot take courtesy of his bed-partner and social media manager.

As abhorrent as that is, it gets worse. We'll start in the middle of this thread and work out to both ends:

UPDATE: @WillAshman @cool_gmd linked me to a Reddit thread and K-File article that have persuaded me Platner lied about his tattoo



I maintain *every eligible Maine voter* should still vote for Graham Platner over Susan Collins; we need the Senate and the stakes are too high — Jessiah (@thepondering_) May 1, 2026

Jessiah is a podcaster or YouTube streamer or something, who represents a chilling side of the far left: the side that says, 'yeah, we know he's a Nazi, but we're cool with it because we like his politics.'

Here he finally accepted that Platner knew that his Totenkopf tattoo was a Nazi symbol and still asserts that he must defeat incumbent Susan Collins because she is an extreme moderate.

1. Because he said he didn't know it was a Nazi tattoo and then he got it removed right after being told

2. Tattoo scandal aside, there's no corroborating evidence that he's a Nazi

3. He's gonna be the Democratic nominee whether you like it or not

4. Any Democratic nominee is… — Jessiah (@thepondering_) April 30, 2026

At first he was in denial about it, but to his credit did acknowledge his error before going full 'vote for the Nazi anyways!'

LOL, so you now know he's a Nazi but still will vote for him because Team Blue.



Pathetic, and you know it. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 1, 2026

Ideology uber alles.

Catchy slogan!

I always wondered about the "vote Blue no matter who" people.

I always asked "What if Hitler can back and ran as Democrat? Would you still vote Blue no matter who?"

I guess my question of 10 years has finally been answered, & the answer is 'yes' — CheshireKatt (@CheshireKatt6) May 1, 2026

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Well, the left does like to crow that they're on the 'right side of history'. Turns out, they misspelled 'reich'.

I've peeped some Twitter liberals in my timeline hint or say outright they won't vote for Platner over Collins



To which I remind you all: VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO CUTS BOTH WAYS



If leftists should vote for moderate nominees (they should), moderates should vote for leftist ones https://t.co/Ef85k22fPS — Jessiah (@thepondering_) April 30, 2026

Here's his hilarious assertion that moderates must do leftists a solid and vote for the Nazi because leftists support moderates [citation needed].

So you want to vote for a Nazi because being a republican is worse? — TheAmishNerd (@TheAmishNerd) May 1, 2026

In their sick minds, yes. Besides the tattoo, Platner has expressed some pretty loathsome views that should put him outside the mainstream.

And don't for a minute think the lefty podcaster dude is alone.

I hate that I agree. Platner sucks but a Democratic Senate majority is just too important to throw away. — LatkeFan69 🇺🇸 ✡️♀️ (@LatkeFan69) May 1, 2026

This is your brain on leftism: a far-left Jewish woman supporting the Nazi.

Platner literally voted for Collins. — Mona Lisa Saperstein 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@monalisa_sapers) May 1, 2026

Thank God that there are sane liberals out there. (We needed this post to counterbalance the previous one.)

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I am one of the VBNMW people who gives leftists shit about their treatment of Biden all the time and I’d happily vote for Platner bc any Democrat is better than any Republican — ugh™️ (@huntervhoffman) May 1, 2026

Attaboy! You stick with those principles!

Democrats can't ever call us Nazis again. You founded and funded the KKK and now you endorse a Nazi Senate candidate. You think black people cant get IDs or use the internet. Just admit you're all racists who think black men arent as good as white men already. Quit gaslighting. — tim haas (@timhaas333) May 1, 2026

Narrator: they will vote for this basket case of hate and socialism and still call us Nazis without a hint of self-awareness.

Oh the sweet irony. You’ll call us all Nazis and then vote for an actually Nazi so the fake Nazis don’t get elected. You can’t make this shit up! — Percifer B (@PerciferB) May 1, 2026

In summary, this.

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