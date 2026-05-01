As Democrats continue melting down over the SCOTUS ruling, telling anyone and everyone that black people can no longer vote in America (and no, we're not making that up, there are a lot of stupid people on X). For example, Rep. Ilhan Omar seems to think SCOTUS has rigged the rules to suppress the right to vote.

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No, really.

She posted this:

The Supreme Court just eviscerated the Voting Rights Act.



Trump and Republicans are rigging the rules to suppress the right to vote.



If that’s the game, Democratic states must fight back to protect our democracy. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 29, 2026

Le sigh.

Just when we think AOC is back to being the dumbest member of Congress, Omar has to go and outdo her. This stuff is hard to keep up with ... just sayin'.

Luckily, Grok was asked to explain the ruling to Ilham as if she were a five-year-old, and this is freaking hilarious:

From Grok:

The big judges said grown-ups can't color on the map using mostly skin color crayons to make special shapes just for one group of kids to win more games.

Everyone still gets to vote the same, but the lines on the paper must be drawn fairly by where people live, not by picking favorites by their color.

It's like sharing toys equally without saying "these are only for brown kids" — the rules want the same fair play for all kids in America.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is so damn good.

Not to mention it's very useful for dealing with other not-so-bright people who continue to insist SCOTUS just took every single black person's right to vote away. Plus, it's really freaking funny.

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Related:

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BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting Back, Dems Will End Them

Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS Ruling ... and FL LOSS

DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His Face and We're Here FOR IT

Obama Bro Jon Favreau Learns the HARD WAY That There's a Tweet for Everything (Even a Nazi Sympathizer)

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