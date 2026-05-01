Olivia Julianna Claims Scott Jennings GLARED at Her for Being in the Same...
Compare Tim Walz Portraying Trump and Musk As Nazis to Who He's Campaigning...
VIP
'Reeks of Jealousy'! Scott Jennings Swatted Down a MeidasTouch Lefty and Jim Acosta...
In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own...
BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting...
Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS...
Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Claimed SCOTUS Is Gerrymandered and MS NOW Was Totally...
DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His...
LA Mayor Karen Bass' 'Showing Up for the City Every Day' Reelection Pitch...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Learns the HARD WAY That There's a Tweet for...
Maine Candidate Matt Dunlap Shows That It's Not Just Nazis Who Democrats Love,...
Someone Call 911! Oh, Wait -- You Can't Do That in Gavin Newsom's...
New Era? MeidasTouch's Adam Mockler Says Nazi-Tattooed Dem Graham Platner Has Forward-Look...
Sunny Hostin Says Her Kids Have Fewer Civil Rights Since SCOTUS Ended Race-Based...

X Account Using Grok to Explain SCOTUS Ruling to Ilhan Omar As if She Were a Five-Year-Old Wins Internet

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:41 PM on May 01, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Democrats continue melting down over the SCOTUS ruling, telling anyone and everyone that black people can no longer vote in America (and no, we're not making that up, there are a lot of stupid people on X). For example, Rep. Ilhan Omar seems to think SCOTUS has rigged the rules to suppress the right to vote.

Advertisement

No, really.

She posted this:

Le sigh.

Just when we think AOC is back to being the dumbest member of Congress, Omar has to go and outdo her. This stuff is hard to keep up with ... just sayin'.

Luckily, Grok was asked to explain the ruling to Ilham as if she were a five-year-old, and this is freaking hilarious:

From Grok:

  • The big judges said grown-ups can't color on the map using mostly skin color crayons to make special shapes just for one group of kids to win more games.
  • Everyone still gets to vote the same, but the lines on the paper must be drawn fairly by where people live, not by picking favorites by their color.
  • It's like sharing toys equally without saying "these are only for brown kids" — the rules want the same fair play for all kids in America.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is so damn good.

Not to mention it's very useful for dealing with other not-so-bright people who continue to insist SCOTUS just took every single black person's right to vote away. Plus, it's really freaking funny.

Recommended

BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting Back, Dems Will End Them
Sam J.
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own Giant 'River to the Sea' Butt and LOL

BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting Back, Dems Will End Them

Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS Ruling ... and FL LOSS

DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His Face and We're Here FOR IT

Obama Bro Jon Favreau Learns the HARD WAY That There's a Tweet for Everything (Even a Nazi Sympathizer)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILHAN OMAR X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting Back, Dems Will End Them
Sam J.
Olivia Julianna Claims Scott Jennings GLARED at Her for Being in the Same RESTAURANT as Him and Honey, NO
Sam J.
Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS Ruling ... and FL LOSS
Sam J.
In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own Giant 'River to the Sea' Butt and LOL
Sam J.
DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His Face and We're Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Compare Tim Walz Portraying Trump and Musk As Nazis to Who He's Campaigning for Tomorrow
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting Back, Dems Will End Them Sam J.
Advertisement