Socialist Seattle Mayor Gets Aggressively Saved By Handlers When a Reporter Politely Asks Basic Questions

The last time we talked about Seattle's new socialist Mayor Katie Wilson she was being Mamdani-style arrogant about businesses and wealthy people fleeing the city's insane taxation policies. Wilson told them all "BYE!"

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INSANE. Seattle's Socialist Mayor responds to exodus of wealth from Washington state by saying "BYE" ... then laughing. We're doomed. pic.twitter.com/gP8CbPkqEl — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) April 29, 2026

Now there appears to be another problem.

The Seattle mayor either isn't equipped or doesn't want to answer fairly simple questions from reporters. This particular one came after the mayor was asked about surveillance cameras after a shooting in her city:

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's staff abruptly ended an interview with a local news reporter this week after he pressed her on rising gun violence and surveillance cameras in the city after a recent shooting. Chris Daniels of KOMO News asked Wilson about community concerns over increasing gun violence and whether additional surveillance measures might be reconsidered. The mayor was quickly cut off mid-response by a member of her staff.

The mayor was being asked polite and frankly fairly basic questions and staffers felt the need to do a quick "clean up on aisle socialist" at that moment. Watch:

Staffers for Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson abruptly end an interview with KOMO News Senior Reporter Chris Daniels when she can't answer basic questions



Wilson has been criticized for dodging the press & being unable to answer basic questions since she came into office pic.twitter.com/eJnFtg6CLy — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 1, 2026

We have a feeling there's going to be a lot more the mayor (and her staff) doesn't want to talk about in the coming days and weeks:

Definitely not talking about companies leaving. https://t.co/9IxnPMKbEr — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 1, 2026

Serious question, how does someone like this even get elected? Cannot even answer a question??? — Glenn Meyerhoff 🇺🇸 (@fred612377) May 1, 2026

Well, it's Seattle. That's all we can come up with at this point.

I do not find this shocking at all. @MayorofSeattle Katie Wilson knows why she doesn’t want surveillance, but would rather not talk about it.



And the staff obviously are in on it. https://t.co/tcfVxRfFaP — Anthony Mixer (@AnthonyMixerWA) May 1, 2026

Simple rule, across the political spectrum: any politician refusing to answer a simple appropriate question while staffers attempt a rescue by requiring a reporter to “stay on topic…” is a gutless lightweight. https://t.co/zLsFsbYksB — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) May 1, 2026

And it certainly showed during that brief interview.

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