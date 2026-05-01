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Socialist Seattle Mayor Gets Aggressively Saved By Handlers When a Reporter Politely Asks Basic Questions

Doug P. | 9:05 PM on May 01, 2026

The last time we talked about Seattle's new socialist Mayor Katie Wilson she was being Mamdani-style arrogant about businesses and wealthy people fleeing the city's insane taxation policies. Wilson told them all "BYE!"

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Now there appears to be another problem. 

The Seattle mayor either isn't equipped or doesn't want to answer fairly simple questions from reporters. This particular one came after the mayor was asked about surveillance cameras after a shooting in her city: 

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's staff abruptly ended an interview with a local news reporter this week after he pressed her on rising gun violence and surveillance cameras in the city after a recent shooting. 

Chris Daniels of KOMO News asked Wilson about community concerns over increasing gun violence and whether additional surveillance measures might be reconsidered. 

The mayor was quickly cut off mid-response by a member of her staff.

The mayor was being asked polite and frankly fairly basic questions and staffers felt the need to do a quick "clean up on aisle socialist" at that moment. Watch: 

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We have a feeling there's going to be a lot more the mayor (and her staff) doesn't want to talk about in the coming days and weeks:

Well, it's Seattle. That's all we can come up with at this point. 

And it certainly showed during that brief interview. 

*****

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