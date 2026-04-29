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She Seems Nice: Seattle’s Socialist Nepo Mayor Cackles 'BYE' as Wealth Flees Her Dumpster Fire City

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

She seems nice.

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It's to be expected from a woman who was sponging off her parents up until she was elected. Is there any Democrat politician who actually supported themselves and had a real job before elected office anymore? Why does the Left keep electing nepo babies? It's weird. 

Oh well! Maybe her parents will bail Seattle out like they did her. 

People will have to flee if they ever want to make a decent life for themselves.

She's got a nice steady paycheck coming in and parents to depend on so she isn't worry about the little guy.

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Commies don't think that far ahead.

If people in Washington couldn't take one look at this woman and know she lacked grace and kindness, there isn't much help for them.

That's putting it kindly.

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She's never had to succeed at anything. Her parents did it for her. 

Oh, then she'll blame Republicans or something. 

It's unfortunate, but true.

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