She Seems Nice: Seattle’s Socialist Nepo Mayor Cackles 'BYE' as Wealth Flees Her Dumpster Fire City

She seems nice.

INSANE. Seattle's Socialist Mayor responds to exodus of wealth from Washington state by saying "BYE" ... then laughing. We're doomed. pic.twitter.com/gP8CbPkqEl — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) April 29, 2026

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It's to be expected from a woman who was sponging off her parents up until she was elected. Is there any Democrat politician who actually supported themselves and had a real job before elected office anymore? Why does the Left keep electing nepo babies? It's weird.

Oh well! Maybe her parents will bail Seattle out like they did her.

Seattle, you voted for this. 🙃 https://t.co/0j65ru7teo — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 29, 2026

the good thing about "our socialists" is they don't put up walls to keep talented ppl in their cities and states. yes, we'll take your enterprising, hard-working and grinding https://t.co/P7Pn69GYqh — Razib Khan 🧬 ✍️ (@razibkhan) April 29, 2026

People will have to flee if they ever want to make a decent life for themselves.

She said the quiet part out loud! https://t.co/8QTDVENb00 — DOGE WA (@Wake_upWA) April 29, 2026

She's got a nice steady paycheck coming in and parents to depend on so she isn't worry about the little guy.

She's so proud of what she said, but is she not catching the fact that the taxes will be passed down to everyone else when the millionaires leave? https://t.co/BKxpXM1PZ5 — Let's Go Washington (@letsgowa) April 29, 2026

Commies don't think that far ahead.

This clip will live in infamy. @MayorofSeattle Katie Wilson is not only unfit to be mayor, she lacks grace and gratitude. Perhaps, she's the one who should leave #Seattle. She's making matters worse. @BrandiKruse https://t.co/EMaiNgaOrO — Washington State GOP (@WAGOP) April 29, 2026

If people in Washington couldn't take one look at this woman and know she lacked grace and kindness, there isn't much help for them.

And you wonder why people are leaving Seattle in droves? Here you go. This woman is an absolute joke. She isn’t qualified to be dog catcher and she’s running a major city. https://t.co/jFpW0neYnQ — CM (@seattleiscrazy) April 29, 2026

That's putting it kindly.

Grade school level intelligence. Embarrassed for her. https://t.co/2DJxAq2Gmi — notbackingdown (@Suspiciouslies) April 29, 2026

Socialists become socialists because they hate successful people.



The socialist knows they can never achieve what successful people achieve on a level playing field, so they have to resort to force to take from the successful people. https://t.co/Dwx8Frrq6u — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) April 29, 2026

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She's never had to succeed at anything. Her parents did it for her.

This is the face of modern city leadership. They aren't trying to save the city; they’re celebrating its decline.🤡 https://t.co/TO4xhDuVdx — SeaCat (@CatherineInSea) April 29, 2026

She won't be laughing when the tax revenue dries up and she has to beg for money (see Mamdani for reference). https://t.co/Dl0VGbFkf8 — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) April 29, 2026

Oh, then she'll blame Republicans or something.

Pain is how we learn. https://t.co/WnPRBjbFtH — Bex (@BexStreams) April 29, 2026

It's unfortunate, but true.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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