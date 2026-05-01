Chris Murphy Lied About Elon Musk Doing a Heil Hitler Salute but Guess Who He's Willing to Forgive

On Inauguration Day in 2025, lefties including Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy were trying to get more mileage out of their lies about Elon Musk doing a Hitler salute.

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Its not a gaffe. It's back to back, clear as day Nazi salutes.



And how does this not make sense? Did we not just watch the campaign Trump ran? Have we all not seen the antisemitism in MAGA?



Feels like this is all we should be talking about tomorrow. https://t.co/qvpwyrV6Gm — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2025

According to Murphy and the Dems, MAGA was full of Nazis and antisemites, which of course turned out to just be more projection from the Left.

Now that the Dems have gotten behind Graham Platner to be the next U.S. senator from Maine, his old Nazi tattoo was just a mistake he made. Senator Chris Van Hollen has already explained why Platner should be given the benefit of the doubt, and now the other lying Chris in the Senate is doing something similar. This is a great shot and chaser from @WesternLensman. Watch:

Chris Murphy on Elon: He did a Heil Hitler salute. This may be the most dangerous moment in modern American political history.



Chris Murphy on Platner, who has a Nazi tattoo: He just seems like a human being who made a mistake. Plus he’s polling really well.



The Democrat… pic.twitter.com/v9v1nxhcqv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2026

In short the Dem approach has been simple: Lie about Republicans being Nazis while forgiving Democrats who have had actual Nazi tattoos.

Contrast the hysteria over Hegseth's Christian tattoo and the acceptance of Platner's Nazi tattoo.



This perfectly captures today's Democratic Party. All that judgment. None of it applied to its own members. — AAE (@AAC0519) May 1, 2026

For today's Dems, if you're anti-Trump that's all it takes to be given a pass for literally anything else you might have done.

Only a real psychopath can act the way Murphy does and still be able to sleep at night. — Russell (@russell_m) May 1, 2026

Just HILARIOUS that the D's have been screeching and frothing calling Republican's "Nazi" and they actually RUN a true Nazi proud enough to tatoo himself with it…… https://t.co/9GynBOISBr — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) May 1, 2026

We've almost gotten used to all the projection coming from the Left.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Sen. Murphy).

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