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Chris Murphy Lied About Elon Musk Doing a Heil Hitler Salute but Guess Who He's Willing to Forgive

Doug P. | 5:00 PM on May 01, 2026
AP Photo/Joan Monfort

On Inauguration Day in 2025, lefties including Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy were trying to get more mileage out of their lies about Elon Musk doing a Hitler salute.

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According to Murphy and the Dems, MAGA was full of Nazis and antisemites, which of course turned out to just be more projection from the Left. 

Now that the Dems have gotten behind Graham Platner to be the next U.S. senator from Maine, his old Nazi tattoo was just a mistake he made. Senator Chris Van Hollen has already explained why Platner should be given the benefit of the doubt, and now the other lying Chris in the Senate is doing something similar. This is a great shot and chaser from @WesternLensman. Watch: 

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In short the Dem approach has been simple: Lie about Republicans being Nazis while forgiving Democrats who have had actual Nazi tattoos. 

For today's Dems, if you're anti-Trump that's all it takes to be given a pass for literally anything else you might have done. 

We've almost gotten used to all the projection coming from the Left. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Sen. Murphy). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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The Man, the LEGEND: Check Out What Trump JUST DID to Anti-Ice May Day Protesters in D.C. (Watch) Sam J.
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