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Maine Dem Senate Hopeful Platner Apologizes ... Again — At This Point, His Campaign Slogan Is Just ‘Sorry

justmindy
justmindy | 9:22 AM on April 17, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Graham Platner is apologizing again.

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For those who touch grass and aren't constantly immersed in politics, Platner is running to be the Democrat candidate for Senate in Maine. So far, he's apologized for being a Nazi, White Supremacy posts, bigoted tattoos and now for making slurs against people with intellectual disabilities. This man stays apologizing.

Maybe this guy isn't cut out for public life.

When a Democrat has lost Shannon Watts, you know it's bad.

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Platner is not some 'oh, shucks' Oyster Farmer (pun not intended). He's dangerous and clearly can't control himself.

That's a great question. 

He has a (D) for Democrat after his name so that allows him to get away with saying or thinking literally anything.

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It's long past that point.

Apparently, the Democrats just don't care this man has absolutely no character.

Sad.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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