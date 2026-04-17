Maine Dem Senate Hopeful Platner Apologizes ... Again — At This Point, His Campaign Slogan Is Just ‘Sorry

Graham Platner is apologizing again.

Graham Platner, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, offered this apology on Wednesday after he was quoted using a slur against people with intellectual disabilities in a recent interview.



Click the following link for more on this story: https://t.co/dSIsZFITuM pic.twitter.com/2XvBxZAlSi — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) April 15, 2026

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For those who touch grass and aren't constantly immersed in politics, Platner is running to be the Democrat candidate for Senate in Maine. So far, he's apologized for being a Nazi, White Supremacy posts, bigoted tattoos and now for making slurs against people with intellectual disabilities. This man stays apologizing.

I'm pretty sure we're close to this guy setting a Guinness world record for apologies issued during a senate campaign https://t.co/gkyFjCD3AA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2026

Maybe this guy isn't cut out for public life.

When you see it broken down like this, it hits different, doesn’t it?



For the life of me, I don’t understand why so many Democrats are attaching their names to this man by endorsing him. https://t.co/JbFHJuP2Nm — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 16, 2026

When a Democrat has lost Shannon Watts, you know it's bad.

A summary of Platner’s campaign https://t.co/UM9Nao4Aqx — Maine GOP (@mainegop) April 16, 2026

People Platner has attacked online:



Mentally Handicapped

Women

White people

People who live in rural areas

Rape victims



People Platner has defended online:

Communists

Terrorists

Hamas

Socialists https://t.co/nDpM2iDhI5 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 16, 2026

Platner is not some 'oh, shucks' Oyster Farmer (pun not intended). He's dangerous and clearly can't control himself.

At what point do Democratic primary voters in Maine say "enough"? Or nah, they don't care? #MESEN https://t.co/gVUrJHgnxJ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 16, 2026

That's a great question.

What exactly is the case for nominating this guy? What do these people being polled see that I am missing? This is a genuine question because I’m baffled. https://t.co/7n5YbP8joI — LGBTQ for Dems (@LGBTQPete) April 16, 2026

He has a (D) for Democrat after his name so that allows him to get away with saying or thinking literally anything.

I think it's great that Graham Platner is "trying to be better" ... but maybe he should not do that while running for a seat in the US Senate https://t.co/IvExoXvrBD — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) April 16, 2026

If you find yourself apologizing for things you've said that call into question your fitness for office nearly every week during the PRIMARY, at a certain point it's worth considering that you're just not fit for office. https://t.co/3KHUUeWp6s — Lily (@lilyycohenn) April 16, 2026

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It's long past that point.

It feels like every apology video leads to him going up in the polls by another five points https://t.co/GsVuQhh7J7 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 16, 2026

Apparently, the Democrats just don't care this man has absolutely no character.

Why do Democrats hate people with disabilities? https://t.co/BXMWVusVoc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 17, 2026

Sad.

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