Unmasked: Democrat Graham Platner's Radical Reddit Revelations Shake Maine Senate Race

Graham Platner is a Democrat running against Susan Collins to represent the good people of Maine. He has some major issues.

Graham Platner wrote on Reddit in 2021 that all cops are “bastards,” that he was a “communist” and that white rural America is racist and stupid



“I can honestly say that that is me just being an a**hole on the Internet”@Kfile @emsteck strike againhttps://t.co/BSMTqgCujd pic.twitter.com/oaTfRmKCen — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 16, 2025

I was skeptical but this makes me like Graham Platner a lot more https://t.co/pZpYFQQ3WS pic.twitter.com/Tuyutl3goA — Eric Hovagim (@EricHovagim) October 16, 2025

That's terrifying.

Graham Platner, the Maine Democrat running for Senate as a rugged, independent-minded “oyster man,” just had his Reddit posts exposed by @KFILE.



He called himself a Communist, who owns guns bc he doesn’t trust “fascists,” called cops “bastards,” and said rural Whites are stupid. pic.twitter.com/gOX17vXK3g — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2025

The Democrats are not even trying to hide it anymore.

The narrative is that Graham Platner, the commie from Maine, is just a humble working-class oyster farmer. You may be picturing a grizzled Mainer whose family has been farming oysters for generations, barely scraping by. Not so much.



Platner is the son of a lawyer and grandson… pic.twitter.com/LBdcwjtfyg — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) October 16, 2025

While Platner did have a stint in the military, since then he's just 'followed his bliss' and played around with an oyster farm. He comes from wealth and like most Communists, would be considered from the elite class.

How exactly is he running a boat, pulling oysters, and all sorts of other physically intensive work if he's 100% disabled? — glassuser (@glassuser) October 16, 2025

That's a great question.

This is basically the Mamdani demographic: downscale descendants of affluence. — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) October 16, 2025

the working-class oyster farmer image is a crafted narrative. his real background is far from it. — Vinci Wilson || The Daily Plug (@Vincijr2) October 16, 2025

Of course, he is. It's all a big show.

The @UAW endorsed him. AFTER learning about his Reddit posts!!



So I guess the UAW endorses that all cops are bastards, and that all working Americans are racist and stupid.



Who does the @UAW actually represent??? — I Sang Dixie (@I_Sang_Dixie) October 16, 2025

It just goes to show, most Unions are just money laundering entities for Democratic politicians.

First, Graham is a staunch socialist. Not only did he personally state he was a socialist, he had over 100 comments in the subreddit r/SocialistRA, the "Socialist Rifle Association" community on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/xKgJF6n1Rj — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 16, 2025

In fact, he was active in his local "Socialist Rife Association" chapter, meaning he likely trained Antifa and other far-left terrorists on how to use firearms. pic.twitter.com/btuZtASkqZ — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 16, 2025

In r/SocialistRA, he even admitted "I did used to love America, or at least the idea of it. These days I'm pretty disgusted by it all." pic.twitter.com/IsC1ssY9qH — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 16, 2025

He was also active on r/antiwork where he outright claimed he was a Communist.



Yes, that r/antiwork, the one moderated by a part time dog walker. pic.twitter.com/NTqvLKKTeW — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 16, 2025

Well, most Democrats are very anti-work, so that makes sense.

Oh, and he thinks White Americans are "racist" and "stupid" pic.twitter.com/jcHJq2uK5n — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 16, 2025

Of course he does.

