Democrats Loves Charles Barkley... Until He Names a Jewish Man for President in 2028

Charles Barkley has made his dream 2028 Presidential ticket known.

Charles Barkley tells @adamglyn that “I love” Josh Shapiro and Wes Moore for 2028. pic.twitter.com/PRcfJKSbAk — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 9, 2026

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There is just one problem with Barkley's dream ticket. The Democrats hate Jewish people now. Their one and only policy platform now is supporting a 'Free Palestine'. There is no way they would nominate a Jewish man. Josh Shapiro is Jewish. That's the whole reason Kamala didn't choose him to be her VP candidate. Oops!

Rich man supports politicians who help rich men https://t.co/QqiIXf5czP — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) June 10, 2026

The Commie wing of the Democrat Party (the one that runs the show) hates it.

Everyone loves Chuck until he talks politics



(Wes Moore is my dark horse as well) https://t.co/Y1rqInr71n — Drake Bentley (@drake_bentley) June 9, 2026

Notice there was support for Wes Moore. Drake knows there ain't no way a Jewish man is making it to the big show on a Democrat ticket.

Wes Moore is a clown. Shapiro is about as good as a Democrat that they can make. — Brian Rairdon (@tennbrian1) June 10, 2026

Some folks haven't woken up to the reality of the Democrat Party just yet.

This is interesting. One of my close friends has been ringing the Wes Moore bell for a year. He is stupid and evil but also an empty vessel so he thinks the Dems will love him. — Kavu Stock (@kavustock) June 10, 2026

The Dems love an empty vessel. They just nominated Graham Platner last night, for example.

Chuck has good political instincts but Shapiro, sadly, doesn’t have a prayer in a Dem primary rn. — Carl (@Howsdatgoin4ya) June 10, 2026

The good thing for the gop, and the bad thing for the left, is that while josh shapiro would have a rlly good chance of winning if he got the nominee, hes jewish, so as talented as he may be, he has 0 chance at being the nominee in todays dem party. — Ihatehotweather (@pro_democracy24) June 10, 2026

It is a good thing the GOP is not bigoted, yes.

then this guy used to criticize Black people who kept voting Democrat? doesn’t sound like he’s open minded — Mark (@markrugerman45) June 10, 2026

Maybe Chuck will finally have his eyes opened when he sees how the Dem Party treats a suggestion of a Josh Shapiro top of ticket run. He may get a big shock to the system.

No IDF soldiers, thank you. — Maureen Cullen (@MauC39767) June 10, 2026

There is the Democrat Party we have all come to know and loathe. They never manage to redeem themselves even a little.

Unfortunately for him, the Democratic Party of Deranged Freaks supports other freaks and doesn’t like moderate candidates.



Charles Barkley should spend his time helping the 55% of NY City urban residents who are unskilled and on welfare,



despite many of them owing small… pic.twitter.com/Wri4ISmRLX — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) June 10, 2026

Too bad Shapiro is a Jew and the Dems won’t support him https://t.co/VUHfonbqMg — David Cassada (@Cassada4Cassada) June 10, 2026

It is too bad the Democrats have embraced Nazis now.

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