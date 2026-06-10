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Democrats Loves Charles Barkley... Until He Names a Jewish Man for President in 2028

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Charles Barkley has made his dream 2028 Presidential ticket known.

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There is just one problem with Barkley's dream ticket. The Democrats hate Jewish people now. Their one and only policy platform now is supporting a 'Free Palestine'. There is no way they would nominate a Jewish man. Josh Shapiro is Jewish. That's the whole reason Kamala didn't choose him to be her VP candidate. Oops!

The Commie wing of the Democrat Party (the one that runs the show) hates it.

Notice there was support for Wes Moore. Drake knows there ain't no way a Jewish man is making it to the big show on a Democrat ticket.

Some folks haven't woken up to the reality of the Democrat Party just yet.

The Dems love an empty vessel. They just nominated Graham Platner last night, for example.

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It is a good thing the GOP is not bigoted, yes.

Maybe Chuck will finally have his eyes opened when he sees how the Dem Party treats a suggestion of a Josh Shapiro top of ticket run. He may get a big shock to the system.

There is the Democrat Party we have all come to know and loathe. They never manage to redeem themselves even a little.

It is too bad the Democrats have embraced Nazis now. 

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2028 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JOSH SHAPIRO

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