‘Our Tea Party Is Here’: The Left is Standing By Their Nazi-Tattooed, Adultery-Plagued Senate Candidate

Krystal Ball's mentally ill husband, Kyle Kulinski, has a message for America. The Democrats won't be dropping Graham Platner. They are standing behind their man. He says this is their 'Tea Party' and they will stand up for their candidates.

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Um, someone should tell Kyle the 'Tea Party' was about fiscal responsibility and conservative values, not Nazi tattoos, adultery and abusing women. Kyle must be confused.

After viewing a few of Kyle's shows, it would not be at all surprising if he and Graham didn't have those things in common. Kyle is Krystal's third husband and it doesn't seem like he's the charm.

New: Why progressives are refusing to drop Graham Platner



“The days of weak apologetic Dems are over. Our tea party is here,” @KyleKulinski tells me



More on the insurgent left's fierce defense of Platner ahead of tonight's primary: https://t.co/PYarFNkFCr — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 9, 2026

Progressive Democrats are tired of the “safe” candidates. They’re ready to gamble on Graham Platner, flaws and all. Tuesday’s Maine Democratic Senate primary has emerged as an ideological proxy battle over the party’s future, with Platner’s string of escalating controversies at the center. Some Democrats are fearful he has become far too risky for a must-win Senate race. But many on the insurgent left are tired of being asked to fall in line behind candidates who ultimately disappoint them, and they’re ready to keep backing the progressive oysterman — even if its risks costing Democrats the race in November.

“We have to vote for Nazis to stop fascism, chud” pic.twitter.com/fKThQPFOX9 — Matt (@the_matt) June 9, 2026

These are not stable people.

Kyle Kulinski: “Donald Trump is a war criminal pedophile rapist racist fascist con man. The entire Republican Party is protecting a cabal of billionaire child sex traffickers and I’m supposed to get mad at Graham Platner for being an ‘unsettling boyfriend’ claims a Republican… pic.twitter.com/OtRy8wpqMo — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 8, 2026

This is just a taste of Kyle's wild rantings. It's a good thing Krystal has a good career and can support herself because if she had to depend on this dude, that would be scary.

Kyle Kulinski isn't a Democrat. He's a leftist grifter. https://t.co/x2nnevYoAS — Samuel (@WaltIsNotMyName) June 9, 2026

Oh please. The Tea Party. Platner is a perv. A liar. And worse. Which is why Platner is cratering. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ey4e68vhZP — 🌻🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🧡Pro USA Israel Reagan Republican (@lou_twin) June 9, 2026

Guys, what we really need is a candidate willing to rape another guy to assert dominance…we need someone so bad*ss, he get a Nazi tattoo so he looks super tough while sexting with women who aren’t his wife, all while threatening to punch nazis. — The Modern Pamphleteer (@RedPamphleteer) June 9, 2026

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This is not your Mama's Tea Party, that's for sure.

The left is fiercely defending a Nazi.



After telling us for years Nazis were the worst thing to ever exist.



Let that sink in. — The Tasteless Gentleman (@SarHandicrapper) June 9, 2026

The Left was always projecting.

The answer is simpler than that, it’s because all they care about is palestine.



They are legitimately brain broken by a never ending religious conflict thousands of miles away.



They would not show any other candidate this much grace if they weren’t focused on hating jews. — Thanatos 🏴‍☠️ (@Azrael007x) June 9, 2026

That's literally their only platform.