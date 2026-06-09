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‘Our Tea Party Is Here’: The Left is Standing By Their Nazi-Tattooed, Adultery-Plagued Senate Candidate

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Krystal Ball's mentally ill husband, Kyle Kulinski, has a message for America. The Democrats won't be dropping Graham Platner. They are standing behind their man. He says this is their 'Tea Party' and they will stand up for their candidates.

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Um, someone should tell Kyle the 'Tea Party' was about fiscal responsibility and conservative values, not Nazi tattoos, adultery and abusing women. Kyle must be confused.

After viewing a few of Kyle's shows, it would not be at all surprising if he and Graham didn't have those things in common. Kyle is Krystal's third husband and it doesn't seem like he's the charm.

Progressive Democrats are tired of the “safe” candidates. They’re ready to gamble on Graham Platner, flaws and all.

Tuesday’s Maine Democratic Senate primary has emerged as an ideological proxy battle over the party’s future, with Platner’s string of escalating controversies at the center. Some Democrats are fearful he has become far too risky for a must-win Senate race. But many on the insurgent left are tired of being asked to fall in line behind candidates who ultimately disappoint them, and they’re ready to keep backing the progressive oysterman — even if its risks costing Democrats the race in November.

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These are not stable people.

This is just a taste of Kyle's wild rantings. It's a good thing Krystal has a good career and can support herself because if she had to depend on this dude, that would be scary.

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This is not your Mama's Tea Party, that's for sure.

The Left was always projecting. 

That's literally their only platform.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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