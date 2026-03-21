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Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on March 21, 2026
Twitter


In the Book of Genesis, Jacob blesses Pharaoh both upon entering his court and leaving it (Genesis 47:7-10). While the specific words of his blessing are not relayed in that passage, Biblical scholars have suggested that he may have offered a traditional blessing bestowed on children: 'May your days be full, your enemies be weak, and your fields be fertile.' 

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We don't know how fertile President Trump's fields are, but we are pretty sure most of his days are full. And one thing we can be absolutely certain of is that his enemies -- at least those in the legacy media -- are laughably weak.

This week, Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic proved that to be true for the umpteenth time in less than 18 months of the President's second term. As part of the media's ongoing mission not to report about, but to undermine the Iran war, Applebaum wrote a childish 'Nyah, nyah, nyah' article about how many European nations in NATO are not stepping up to the plate to assist in the war against the terrorist regime -- which they all agree is a threat to the West. 

Now, there could be a solid argument to make (or at least a discussion to be had) about Trump's relationship with Europe, but rest assured that Applebaum did not make it. 

Normally, we would provide an excerpt from the article, but this time, actress Carrie Coon (who you might remember from ... sorry, we got nothing) took care of that task for us. 

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Nails it? Really? 

What did Applebaum nail, exactly, except to prove that childish insults are all that she has against Trump and the war? 

It reminded us of an old South Park clip from many years ago, where the show laughed at how infantile Democrat criticisms are. 

That episode aired in 1999. 

Whoopi Goldberg's arguments have not become more intelligent in the 27 years since. Instead, many more have become just like her. 

And they fail to realize that saying things like Applebaum did only helps Trump. 

In fact, according to Cynical Publius, this is one of Trump's greatest superpowers: the ability to have extremely weak enemies. 

Democrats calling Republican presidents idiots is nothing new. They've been doing it since Gerald Ford. 

But two things are very different in 2026. First of all, we've just come through four years during which leftists like Applebaum assured us that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack.

But secondly, Trump doesn't let them get away with it. And he is much better at the verbal sparring than they are. That only incenses them further to say things like Applebaum wrote. 

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As Cynical Publius noted, it's pretty glorious to witness. 

If Applebaum or The Atlantic ever stopped to think about that question, they would not enjoy the answer. 

They've been underestimating him ever since they convinced themselves that there was no way Hillary Clinton could ever lose to him. 

And that loss has been eating away at them every day from then to now. 

To which the media would likely reply, 'Well, he didn't come up with that. That was Sun Tzu.'

Thus, proving the point. 

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The post above continued: 

... to the cartels, removed China from the Panama Canal, conducted a DELTA-assisted coup in Venezuela, and has the truly evil Castro regime in Cubas ready to fold.

Any single one of those things in the span of a four year presidency would earn a spot in the history books.

For Trump, this is just the first quarter of 2026. I can't wait for the second quarter.  The real fear of Applebaum and the Democrats is that Trump will succeed.  Traitorous scum.

Aha. Yes, that might be what Democrats and their leftist media lapdogs are most afraid of. 

As many have pointed out, Trump could cure cancer, and they would all of a sudden start cheering for the disease. 

We've never seen anything like it. 

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It is funny, but it is also scary to realize that media hacks like Applebaum aren't afraid of Trump losing the Iran war. 

They're afraid of him winning it. 

And, lest we forget, before he ran for President, the left used to love Trump for how successful he was at most of his endeavors. 

Yes, even Whoopi Goldberg.

And Trump does stumble from time to time. We don't believe the Iran war is one of those stumbles. It is going exceedingly well, only a few weeks in, with or without NATO's help. 

But the problem for people like Applebaum is that they are so broken, EVERYTHING must be a stumble. They cannot give Trump credit for anything or wish him any kind of success, even when it is obviously in America's best interest. 

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And then they have the hilarious audacity to claim that it is he, not they, who never thinks strategically. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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