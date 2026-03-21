Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic



In the Book of Genesis, Jacob blesses Pharaoh both upon entering his court and leaving it (Genesis 47:7-10). While the specific words of his blessing are not relayed in that passage, Biblical scholars have suggested that he may have offered a traditional blessing bestowed on children: 'May your days be full, your enemies be weak, and your fields be fertile.'

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We don't know how fertile President Trump's fields are, but we are pretty sure most of his days are full. And one thing we can be absolutely certain of is that his enemies -- at least those in the legacy media -- are laughably weak.

This week, Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic proved that to be true for the umpteenth time in less than 18 months of the President's second term. As part of the media's ongoing mission not to report about, but to undermine the Iran war, Applebaum wrote a childish 'Nyah, nyah, nyah' article about how many European nations in NATO are not stepping up to the plate to assist in the war against the terrorist regime -- which they all agree is a threat to the West.

U.S. allies haven’t forgotten about Trump’s tariffs, his threats against NATO, and his curtailing of aid to Ukraine—so he shouldn’t be surprised that they’re unwilling to help him in Iran, @anneapplebaum argues. pic.twitter.com/QBHUz0ukaU — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 17, 2026

Now, there could be a solid argument to make (or at least a discussion to be had) about Trump's relationship with Europe, but rest assured that Applebaum did not make it.

Normally, we would provide an excerpt from the article, but this time, actress Carrie Coon (who you might remember from ... sorry, we got nothing) took care of that task for us.

Anne Applebaum nails it: pic.twitter.com/E5tdluuSYp — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) March 18, 2026

Nails it? Really?

What did Applebaum nail, exactly, except to prove that childish insults are all that she has against Trump and the war?

It reminded us of an old South Park clip from many years ago, where the show laughed at how infantile Democrat criticisms are.

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That episode aired in 1999.

Whoopi Goldberg's arguments have not become more intelligent in the 27 years since. Instead, many more have become just like her.

And they fail to realize that saying things like Applebaum did only helps Trump.

In fact, according to Cynical Publius, this is one of Trump's greatest superpowers: the ability to have extremely weak enemies.

One of Donald Trump's superpowers is that his highly "credentialed" opponents believe he is an idiot.



It's glorious. https://t.co/ee5vzxqnQC — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 20, 2026

Democrats calling Republican presidents idiots is nothing new. They've been doing it since Gerald Ford.

But two things are very different in 2026. First of all, we've just come through four years during which leftists like Applebaum assured us that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack.

But secondly, Trump doesn't let them get away with it. And he is much better at the verbal sparring than they are. That only incenses them further to say things like Applebaum wrote.

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As Cynical Publius noted, it's pretty glorious to witness.

A big problem with their analysis is Donald Trump keeps besting them. How is it that a man who doesn't think before he does anything is outsmarting them at every turn? — Jesse (@JesseO007) March 20, 2026

If Applebaum or The Atlantic ever stopped to think about that question, they would not enjoy the answer.

I've long argued that one of Trump's superpowers, if you will, is that he routinely inspires his adversaries to grossly underestimate him.



The regularity of which never ceases to amaze those paying attention. https://t.co/0OYpjsrvi1 pic.twitter.com/cQMar4eKRd — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) March 20, 2026

They've been underestimating him ever since they convinced themselves that there was no way Hillary Clinton could ever lose to him.

And that loss has been eating away at them every day from then to now.

Trump literally wrote, in one of his earlier books, "It's better to be underestimated". https://t.co/gxOY4rHJig — RebelChick (@RebelChick1111) March 20, 2026

To which the media would likely reply, 'Well, he didn't come up with that. That was Sun Tzu.'

Thus, proving the point.

Trump doesn't think strategically? Oh my. He is at the moment winning a war against an existential enemy, Iran, that will also severely damage China, Russia, and the radical Islamist movement itself. In South and Central America, he has closed our borders, taken the war to the… — S David Sultzer (@s_sultzer) March 20, 2026

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The post above continued:

... to the cartels, removed China from the Panama Canal, conducted a DELTA-assisted coup in Venezuela, and has the truly evil Castro regime in Cubas ready to fold.



Any single one of those things in the span of a four year presidency would earn a spot in the history books.



For Trump, this is just the first quarter of 2026. I can't wait for the second quarter. The real fear of Applebaum and the Democrats is that Trump will succeed. Traitorous scum.

Aha. Yes, that might be what Democrats and their leftist media lapdogs are most afraid of.

As many have pointed out, Trump could cure cancer, and they would all of a sudden start cheering for the disease.

Trump speaks at a grade nine reading level, so his enemies eagerly assume that's the level of his thinking. Everyone can understand what he says without going to college, and they can see that he makes good plain sense. — Tim Hurlocker (@AdamSmithEcho) March 20, 2026

Trump has leaned into that persona since 2015. He knows it’s a superpower and he doubles down on maintaining that impression in his public statements and actions. Sun Tzu would be proud. — Nikhil Mehta (@NikM222) March 20, 2026

They fall for it every time. It’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/Wo37ZCMlaR — Elias Graves Writes (@EliasGravesLit) March 20, 2026

We've never seen anything like it.

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Trump piles up win after win while the losers call him an idiot.



The total lack of awareness is hilarious. — Don Hodson (@donhodsonesq) March 20, 2026

It is funny, but it is also scary to realize that media hacks like Applebaum aren't afraid of Trump losing the Iran war.

They're afraid of him winning it.

Wow-the TDS is strong in that one. The bottom line is, Donald Trump would not have been a successful businessman if he was stupid. Yes he’s made mistakes over the years, but he is still one of the most successful entrepreneurs in America. — Native Florida Patriot (@cynt20584) March 20, 2026

And, lest we forget, before he ran for President, the left used to love Trump for how successful he was at most of his endeavors.

Yes, even Whoopi Goldberg.

Sun Tzu - The Art of War



“All Warfare is Based on Deception: Disguise your true intentions and capabilities. Appear weak when strong, and strong when weak.”



Trump is so good at this that when he’s strong they all scream TACO and when he’s stumbling the they scream “he has too… https://t.co/qP7dNazPC7 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) March 20, 2026

And Trump does stumble from time to time. We don't believe the Iran war is one of those stumbles. It is going exceedingly well, only a few weeks in, with or without NATO's help.

But the problem for people like Applebaum is that they are so broken, EVERYTHING must be a stumble. They cannot give Trump credit for anything or wish him any kind of success, even when it is obviously in America's best interest.

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And then they have the hilarious audacity to claim that it is he, not they, who never thinks strategically.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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