Professor Blames Austin Metcalf’s Father for Not Teaching His Son ‘Black Boys Have Boundaries’

The conviction and sentencing of Karmelo Anthony for the murder of Austin Metcalf have brought out the very worst of the racists. We posted a few examples, such as a "community organizer" calling to dig up Metcalf's body and stab him again. They've also told Austin's twin brother Hunter, in whose arms his brother died, that he's next. Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggested that she would have stabbed Metcalf herself, seeing as he was a 300 lb. football player beating on Anthony, and football players are trained to inflict pain.

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This editor has been covering the story since the day after the murder occurred, and it's always been his understanding that Anthony was deliberately — provocatively — sitting in a rival high school's tent and refused to move when Metcalf and others told him he didn't belong there. "Touch me and find out," he said, before pulling a knife out of his backpack and plunging it into Metcalf's heart, killing him almost instantly.

Perhaps the worst take this editor has read has come from college professor Dr. Stacey Patton, who teaches journalism at Howard University. She wrote an open letter on SubStack to Austin's father, blaming him for his son's death because he didn't teach his son that "black boys have boundaries."

Patton writes:

So let’s talk about Jeff Metcalf’s failure as a father. … You, sir, told us that Austin learned early how to hold a weapon, how to aim, how to take down a living thing, how to be proud of the kill, how to have that moment folded into the mythology of father and son. This tells us something about the values and emotional curriculum being cultivated around him and about what kind of white masculinity was being celebrated. Because white boys are not born believing they have jurisdiction over other people’s bodies. They are taught. They are trained by fathers, coaches, peers, churches, schools, gun culture, sports culture, hunting culture, and a nation that keeps confusing aggression with leadership and entitlement with confidence. So when you stood in that courtroom and said Karmelo Anthony failed his parents, himself, and society, you skipped right over the part where you had just described the social world that shaped your own son. YOU taught Austin what it meant to be a “warrior.” YOU taught him that toughness was honorable. YOU taught him that taking up space was normal. YOU taught him that confrontation was courage. YOU socialized Austin into entitlement long before he ever reached that track meet.

Gross. Just reprehensible.

Here's a flashback to Patton reacting to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump:

Meet Stacey Patton, an Associate Professor at @MorganStateU. She says she hoped the ass*ss*nat*on attempt was successful and it's justified because Republicans are racist.



Any comment @MorganStateU? pic.twitter.com/FlvAMyp51g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2024

🚨 Dr. Stacey Patton, a professor at Howard University, wrote an article in which she blamed Austin Metcalf – and his family – for Karmelo Anthony's decision to murder him.



Titled "Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have… pic.twitter.com/8IDsaYTVfY — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) June 11, 2026

The post continues:

… Boundaries," the article argues that Jeff Metcalf failed to teach Austin that "black children have boundaries." In other words, Jeff should have taught Austin that black people will try to kill you if you ask them to stop violating social norms. While Patton falls short of outright defending Karmelo's decision, the entire purpose of the piece is to rationalize his behavior. Kind of like "Sure Karmelo shouldn't have stabbed him, but it was Austin's fault at the end of the day." She writes, "We have to talk about Austin's decision to approach and confront." As if Austin didn't have the right to tell someone from another school to leave his school's tent. As if somehow that minor confrontation justifies stabbing him in the heart. It is complete insanity. Patton ties Austin's behavior to "a long cultural tradition of policing black bodies and space." Right. Patton's Substack has nearly 50k followers. He has 300k followers on Facebook. She is an accomplished professor and journalist. The article received thousands of likes. We've all seen the low-class black people causing a scene outside of the courthouse. But it appears that even many educated blacks believe that people of their race have the right to murder anyone who asks them to stop playing music in public, respect physical boundaries, and so on. "Let us do what we want or we'll kill you" appears to be the message being broadcast by a sizable share of the black community. You don't have to be a far-right radical to recognize the many unsettling implications this holds for the future of American race relations.

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Sickening — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 11, 2026

Dear Stacy, Karmelo is in prison for the best years of his life because his parents didn’t teach him you can’t stab people for telling them to leave. — June Appleseed (@JuneAppleseed) June 11, 2026

Karmelo now has boundaries…it’s called a prison cell. — Commonsense Conservative 🇺🇸🗽🦅🦬🎗️ (@UplandHunterVA) June 11, 2026

How can we exist with people that think like this? — Peacefully Coexisting (@mrsmolescroft) June 11, 2026

I wonder what she’d say if another college professor wrote an article saying to Karmelo’s father, ‘YOU taught your son to kill and land yourself in prison for 35 years’. The entitlement of this type of racism is beyond comprehension. But she is an educator, so it tracks. — Shay Mandrake (@MandrakeShay) June 11, 2026

So they have boundaries but don’t respect others? Am I getting that right? Just stroll into someone else’s tent like you own the joint and that’s just fine? Eh? — Old Craftsman (@craftsmanwrench) June 11, 2026

White boys have boundaries too and they started at the entrance of the tent. — Kat🤍 (@kjosmitty) June 11, 2026

Stacey has written variations on this theme for the past 15 years; a former Chronicle of Higher Education darling. — Sue (@SusanK1717) June 11, 2026

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Writing the piece was bad enough, but penning it as an open letter to Metcalf's father, blaming him for his son's stabbing death? Beneath contempt.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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