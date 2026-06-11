Boston Police Searching for Suspects in Armed Robbery of Lemonade Stand

Maybe Boston Mayor Michelle Wu should spend less time harboring illegals and more time tackling crime in her city. On Wednesday, two kids had their lemonade stand robbed by two teens, one brandishing a handgun in his waistband. They made off with approximately $50.

Advertisement

2 kids had their lemonade stand robbed 𝗔𝗧 𝗚𝗨𝗡𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧 in Boston yesterday for $50



Welcome to a low-trust society… pic.twitter.com/u1aUXt3nwF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 11, 2026

BREAKING: Boston police searching for two suspects who staged an ARMED robbery at a children’s LEMONADE STAND



Suspects described as black males aged 11 and 14.



Even lemonade stands aren’t safe. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2026

CBS obtained this image of the kids’ cash box strewn on the ground empty after their lemonade stand was held up at gunpoint.



The two kids aged 11 & 12 made approximately $50 before armed robbers stole their money.



The dad says his kids are very shaken and sad.



What kind of… https://t.co/EDyV55Gk5T pic.twitter.com/d3Fafbav2p — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2026

UPDATE



Boston Police just released footage of the two suspects who robbed a children’s lemonade stand at gunpoint



Anyone with information please contact (617) 343-4742



Make these losers famous!!! https://t.co/01OuSRlRoI pic.twitter.com/W9xUy3c6DF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2026

They wore masks. To rob a lemonade stand.

I thought Boston had strict gun laws, yet an 11-year old can brandish one. Failed Mayor Michelle Wu is to blame for all these hate crimes and assaults. — GunShyMartyr (@jimmy_rustlin) June 11, 2026

Imagine risking prison for $50 and two traumatized kids. Criminal mastermind operating at raccoon-in-a-dumpster brain level. — Trajan (@trajan_blind) June 11, 2026

Poor kids are learning an unfortunate lesson about owning a business in a blue state — CrazySanMan (@CrazySanMan) June 11, 2026

We support armed defense of lemonade stands, as well as person & property in general. — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) June 11, 2026

I know, it’s Boston so the worst they get if they’re caught is a snack and a soda and then turned loose. But, if you’re going to rob children, why even brandish a weapon to even potentially draw heavier charges? — Not_Father_Ted (@Not_Father_Ted) June 11, 2026

Carry everywhere.



Even at lemonade stands. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) June 11, 2026

Come on with these life losers. Start parenting your kids already. — Cole3pt (@cole3pt) June 11, 2026

“Safest city” just ask Mayor Wu — Betsy Ross (@BetsyRoss9876) June 11, 2026

Good lord. This is what happens when we abdicate our parenting to govt, destroy the nuclear family & enable criminal behavior.



This is so sad. We dont have to live like this. — Shelby Varney (@nyxxiana) June 11, 2026

A society this damaged is going to take a lot of time and effort to fix.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.