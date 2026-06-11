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'I've Watched That 67 Times'! Here's Our Anti-ICE Loon FAFO of the Day

Boston Police Searching for Suspects in Armed Robbery of Lemonade Stand

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 11, 2026
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Maybe Boston Mayor Michelle Wu should spend less time harboring illegals and more time tackling crime in her city. On Wednesday, two kids had their lemonade stand robbed by two teens, one brandishing a handgun in his waistband. They made off with approximately $50.

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They wore masks. To rob a lemonade stand.

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A society this damaged is going to take a lot of time and effort to fix.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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