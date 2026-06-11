ABC News Show Riot Damage After Asylum Seeker ‘Allegedly Attacked Another Person With a Knife’

As Twitchy reported, there was rioting in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after a video spread of a Sudanese "asylum-seeker" trying to behead a man in the street. Stephen Ogilvie suffered severe injuries: he lost his left eye, experienced severe damage to his right eye, and had slash wounds and lacerations to his face and neck. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. His life was saved by bystanders who intervened.

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ABC News has footage of the riot damage from Belfast that stemmed from the Sudanese migrant "who allegedly attacked another person with a knife."

Footage shows the aftermath of intense protests in Belfast that stemmed from the arrest of a Sudanese asylum seeker who allegedly attacked another person with a knife. pic.twitter.com/fHhMK6mQcM — ABC News (@ABC) June 11, 2026

I really fucking hate you people — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) June 11, 2026

He tried to take the guy’s fucking head off, you assholes. — Augustus McCrae (@McCrae18509) June 11, 2026

Fix that soft language. Call it what it was. It was an attempted beheading of a disabled man by a third world migrant. — Vapor (@StpVapor) June 11, 2026

@ABC I saw the photo & or video, thousands, maybe millions have now seen the photo or video. No "alleged" about it. It was "confirmed" and it was "substantiated." Are you purposely employing 3rd graders to write your copy or hell bent on bastardizing the English language? — Annie Apple Pie (@Dragon0730wood) June 11, 2026

Looks like mostly peaceful rioting. Just a few bad actors. Overall a mostly peaceful protest. — CaptainAmerican (@jbreesenaz) June 11, 2026

As Sally Kohn will likely point out, they were insured.

Attempted beheading and attacked with a knife are very different things. — Mark Reardon (@MarkRea33935465) June 11, 2026

How the hell do you look at yourself in the mirror after writing something like that? — Stryder502 (@stryder502) June 11, 2026

Allegedly? There is video of him trying to saw the mans head off you hacks. — George Russell (@georuss1887) June 11, 2026

You mean attempted to decapitate a man? Fuck off. This is why nobody with a brain watches or listens to MSM. — Lisa (@mericafckyea) June 11, 2026

Attacked? Allegedly? ... when a video clear as day shows what happened? Stabbing or attempted beheading? The victim had an eye stabbed out and cuts across his throat. All recorded by cell phone camera. — William Stanley (@William67922) June 11, 2026

“Asylum seeker”



Get bent.



Murderous invader is the proper descriptor. — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) June 11, 2026

"Allegedly"? There's video of the attack you ass clowns. — Domenic (@BadLarry5555) June 11, 2026

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You don't have the balls to show the video of the attack. — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) June 11, 2026

X CEO Elon Musk is taking a lot of criticism for allowing the video to spread, thus inciting violence.

Come on, ABC. The unrest didn't "stem" from the arrest. The unrest stemmed from the attempted beheading. Do you still hire J School grads or did an intern do this? — Josh (@CmykJosh) June 11, 2026

Until the assailant is convicted, they have to say "allegedly," even though millions saw the video of the attempted beheading. They learned that in journalism school.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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