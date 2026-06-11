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ABC News Show Riot Damage After Asylum Seeker ‘Allegedly Attacked Another Person With a Knife’

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 11, 2026
Journalism meme

As Twitchy reported, there was rioting in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after a video spread of a Sudanese "asylum-seeker" trying to behead a man in the street. Stephen Ogilvie suffered severe injuries: he lost his left eye, experienced severe damage to his right eye, and had slash wounds and lacerations to his face and neck. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. His life was saved by bystanders who intervened.

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ABC News has footage of the riot damage from Belfast that stemmed from the Sudanese migrant "who allegedly attacked another person with a knife."

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As Sally Kohn will likely point out, they were insured.

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X CEO Elon Musk is taking a lot of criticism for allowing the video to spread, thus inciting violence.

Until the assailant is convicted, they have to say "allegedly," even though millions saw the video of the attempted beheading. They learned that in journalism school.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

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