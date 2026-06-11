Former Court Clerks Arrested for Allegedly Helping Illegals Evade ICE

It looks like former judge Hannah Dugan isn't the only person helping illegal aliens sneak their way out of courtrooms. Libs of TikTok reports that two former court clerks in Utah have been arrested for helping illegals evade ICE. Not only did they slip multiple illegals through a side door, but they flipped off the security camera catching them in the act.

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BREAKING: Two former Utah court clerks arrested for allegedly helping illegals evade ICE



Jennifer Joma, 27, and Lauren Kelsey Morrow, 26, were working at the courthouse when they learned ICE was there to arrest an illegal.



They then allegedly helped multiple illegals escape… pic.twitter.com/wIy9EMA3cb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2026

The post continues:

… through a side door and flipped off the security camera on their way out before driving off with the illegals.

That still from the security camera will look great next to their mug shots.

Why are their faces blacked out?

Here, let me help you.

Imagine my surprise.

The Nose Ring Set.https://t.co/khZ6ePu3K7 — Martha (@MStemberg1) June 11, 2026

KSL reports that Jennifer Joma's brother has started a GoFundMe account for the pair. "Their alleged actions, if true, could have been motivated by nothing more than compassion and a desire to help someone in need, and now they are facing serious consequences for allegedly trying to do the right thing. This is all allegedly," reads the GoFundMe account. So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $5,000 of its $12,000 goal.

This crime should be at least 30 years in jail. More if one of these illegals kills someone after being helped to avoid ICE arrest. SMDH — 💫 🇺🇸 NEWS WATCH 🇺🇸 💫 (@FAFOVETERAN) June 11, 2026

Whatever the illegals were charged with, they should have to serve the maximum possible sentence. That will discourage others... — Patrick Kuboske (@KuboskePatrick) June 11, 2026

Slowly feeling that white liberal women are becoming a curse to society — Dave ⭐️⭐️☮️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@worldsendblue) June 11, 2026

Something tells me that they’re not smiling anymore. — Bobby (@rooinctown) June 11, 2026

What’s in it for these people?



Now they go to jail.



For what? — RedPillPatriot (@RpPatriot1776) June 11, 2026

And for what were the illegals in a courtroom for? It doesn't matter to Democrats.

Obstructing federal agents in the course of their duties. Enjoy federal prison. — Keith (@KallenbachKeith) June 11, 2026

Real consequences.

Real jail sentences.

Otherwise the arrests are just an inconvenience. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) June 11, 2026

Well, they’re unemployable now.

Good job dummies. Helping illegals doesn’t pay. Now you’re a criminal. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) June 11, 2026

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These two low-information morons are alleged to have done this on April 9, 2026. They were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 3, 2026, arrested and are to be arraigned today (June 11, 2026). Idiots… 😕🙄 — Phillip Beall (@PhillipBeall) June 11, 2026

Hold them accountable. I voted to have our country's immigration laws enforced. — T.R. Pecan (@twinsisters1836) June 11, 2026

Let's hope there are federal charges for interfering with a federal law enforcement operation.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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