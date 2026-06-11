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Former Court Clerks Arrested for Allegedly Helping Illegals Evade ICE

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 11, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

It looks like former judge Hannah Dugan isn't the only person helping illegal aliens sneak their way out of courtrooms. Libs of TikTok reports that two former court clerks in Utah have been arrested for helping illegals evade ICE. Not only did they slip multiple illegals through a side door, but they flipped off the security camera catching them in the act.

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The post continues:

… through a side door and flipped off the security camera on their way out before driving off with the illegals.

That still from the security camera will look great next to their mug shots.

KSL reports that Jennifer Joma's brother has started a GoFundMe account for the pair. "Their alleged actions, if true, could have been motivated by nothing more than compassion and a desire to help someone in need, and now they are facing serious consequences for allegedly trying to do the right thing. This is all allegedly," reads the GoFundMe account. So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $5,000 of its $12,000 goal.

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And for what were the illegals in a courtroom for? It doesn't matter to Democrats.

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Let's hope there are federal charges for interfering with a federal law enforcement operation.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER UTAH

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