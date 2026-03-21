Jake Tapper's New Broadcast Office Decor Is TOTALLY Not a Metaphor for CNN



As Twitchy reported overnight, CNN is trying out a new look for the shows on its failing network. No, they're not demanding accuracy in reporting from their 'journalists' -- that's just crazy talk.

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Instead, they are trying to 'podcastify' the network (yes, that's a word; a word we completely made up). Out are the staid traditional studio sets. In are oversized microphones and loose ties for Anderson Cooper, and Jake Tapper hosting his show from his cute and kitschy office.

CNN's Jake Tapper on why he's anchoring The Lead from his office pic.twitter.com/YSDRRU2JHU — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 21, 2026

It's like that time on The Simpsons when Moe 'rebranded' Moe's Tavern as Uncle Moe's Family Feedbag, complete with alligators on the wall and Million Dollar Birthday Fries.

That rebranding didn't work because ultimately, it was the same grumpy, misanthropic Moe serving up the awful food and expletives. ('Ow, my freakin' ears,' as Todd Flanders said.)

This one won't work either because CNN isn't changing its editorial bias or unprofessionalism; they're merely slapping a garish paint job on it.

Bridget Phetasy, a truly funny and successful podcaster, said it best:

My culture is not your costume. https://t.co/hFGvVi7x6n — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 21, 2026

HA! How dare CNN engage in cultural appropriation!

Our favorite part of Tapper's announcement, however, was when he described the decor in his new office broadcast location. Like a waiter at Chotchkie's in Office Space showing off his flair, Tapper proudly displayed his vast collection of ... presidential losers. Here is a transcript from the video above:

You might also be wondering about the décor — posters and the tchotchkes and such on my wall. Well, the theme is these are all losing presidential campaigns. And this hobby started 26 years ago after I covered my very first presidential campaign in 2000. Campaigning and hopping from bus to plane to bus to plane, I collected lawn signs and posters of candidates. By the end of the election, I had a really great collection of… well… losers.There's an autographed Gore-Lieberman one from 2000. So anyway, this became a hobby. Here, come back to me here. You'll see this is one of the grand achievements in my collection. It's an Al Smith poster. He lost in 1928, Democrat to Herbert Hoover.

Of course, there was also a Jake Tapper muppet. Because the media is nothing if not raging narcissists.

Still, as a metaphor for how low CNN has sunk, we can't think of a better one than to have one of its flagship shows festooned with a vast array of losers.

CNN Execs: “Do we replace our failing on-air talent that has driven our ratings into the ground?”



Intern: “What if we just stick Jake Tapper on a goofy podcast set?”



CNN Execs: “Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.” https://t.co/ksjjXMXj4U — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2026

And make sure to put a giant poster of Al Smith right behind him! The same Al Smith who lost the 1928 election by a whopping 444-87 electoral votes.

LOL.

We suppose a Kamala Harris 'brat' poster would have been too on the nose.

This is where he does “his actual work.” What work? You call people on the phone? Order more bobble heads? This is journalism? https://t.co/n2rzFmKa5R — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) March 21, 2026

That part was pretty funny, too. There's no way Tapper works in an office that looks that insane.

Or works at all, really.

LOL. Almost as convincing as that time Chief Lies-A-Lot Liz Warren enjoyed an ice-cold beer from her kitchen.

CNN is putting anchor at their desks to make it look like they are podcasters to help boost ratings. This is bad. It's not going to work. You can't fake realness. https://t.co/aLgqRfMnZ9 — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) March 21, 2026

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But that office looks so authentic!

Said no one ever.

The giant Ralph Nader poster -- four-time presidential loser Ralph Nader, to be more precise -- sums up that vibe pretty well.

Is his office in an elderly woman’s home? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 21, 2026

Either that or a bar and grill known for Trivia Tuesdays and Margarita Madness.

And you thought it was embarrassing that Tapper didn’t recognize Biden was going senile. https://t.co/suAHFPKFik — Bruce Wolf (@BruceWolfChi) March 21, 2026

We couldn't help notice that the memorabilia for Joe Biden -- who lost two presidential campaigns and was defenestrated by Barack Obama in his most recent attempt -- was hidden during Tapper's tour of his office.

We can't imagine why.

The way you will debase yourself has been amazing to watch. https://t.co/BX9Z2Wq88z — H (@heyhalima) March 21, 2026

The secondhand embarrassment is killing us.

And you thought Iran firing missiles at Diego Garcia was desperate. https://t.co/suAHFPKFik — Bruce Wolf (@BruceWolfChi) March 21, 2026

It's always been, and continues to be, the world's worst cologne.

Um, this is not going to work, Tapper. — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) March 21, 2026

Of course, it's not going to work. Unless the objective was to get people to mock CNN even more.

We will not be surprised when CNN abandons this super-duper authentic experiment as quickly as they slapped it together.

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But we can't wait for Tapper's next set decoration, that's totally not a metaphor for his network as a whole:

Canadian Stanley Cup playoff losers over the past 32 years.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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