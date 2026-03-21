CNN’s Solution to Low Ratings Is Enormous Mics for Anderson Cooper and Office Broadcasts for Jake Tapper

CNN is desperate for viewers. It's in a distant third place behind MS NOW and ratings powerhouse, FOX NEWS. So the cable ‘news’ outlet is experimenting with some podcast-like formats to win back viewers or lure in new ones. CNN has recently featured Anderson Cooper with rolled-up sleeves and speaking into an enormous microphone. This is apparently supposed to evoke broadcasting pioneer Edward R. Murrow or the late Larry King. Meanwhile, Jake Tapper is hosting his show from his CNN office, replete with old political memorabilia adorning the walls and guests sitting on a couch. It's a bizarre spectacle, to say the least.

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Here’s Cooper’s setup. (READ)

How long has AC360 on CNN been doing the faux podcast set design? pic.twitter.com/UPratOPT4w — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) March 20, 2026

This is a joke. They’re trying to make themselves look like casters. You cannot fake authenticity. — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) March 21, 2026

Anderson has his sleeves rolled up so he means business! — kathleen (@bebe_strange) March 20, 2026

This is to demonstrate how strenuous cable ‘news’ programs are. They’re hard work! We kid, Cooper looks ridiculous.

Posters say CNN's strategy of being more phony is not the answer to the dying network’s ills.

Surely this will solve the problem of the news we report being wrong. https://t.co/DhkQNa3GEY — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) March 20, 2026

it's kinda embarassing. we know they have normal mics they can use. so performative. — Bmblbeeb🐝 (@Bmblbeeb) March 21, 2026

The answer is to bring back old timey microphones pic.twitter.com/Ox06WLNCpS — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) March 20, 2026

Only if they also do the 40s newsman voice — Robert Z. Carrington III (@Info1234564) March 20, 2026

Word is they’re also adding a clickity-clack soundtrack of typewriters into the background audio to subtly imply the sound of scripts being typed & wire stories coming into HQ so Anderson can scream “BREAKING NEWS” w/ authority. — Keslovar (@keslovar) March 20, 2026

Next, they will have Cooper sporting a fedora with the word ‘PRESS’ emblazoned on it.

CNN decided that putting Jake Tapper in his cluttered office would somehow resonate with viewers. Tapper explains why he’s splitting his show between his workspace and the studio. (WATCH)

CNN's Jake Tapper on why he's anchoring The Lead from his office pic.twitter.com/YSDRRU2JHU — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 21, 2026

CNN is letting Tapper doing his show live from his office today and it is truly one of the weirdest live news broadcasts I’ve seen in a long time pic.twitter.com/5YekegUcIN — Niles Francis (@NilesGApol) March 20, 2026

The future background of The Jake Tapper Podcast. Tapping with Jake. — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) March 21, 2026

This is my least favorite tv trend — Jonathan Bruck (@jonathanbruck) March 20, 2026

The walls are too busy and distracting for a TV program. The space is too cramped as well. Would it have killed them to move his wardrobe rack out of his office?

Of course, all these format changes are a distraction from what CNN really needs to be focusing on.

They had to issue five apologies in four days over two stories last week. Not sure how rolled up sleeves or giant microphones fixes that.



Maybe the story worth looking into is how exactly things like that happen. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 20, 2026

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Or, and hear me out on this, they could start being truthful and accurate in their reporting. By all means, though, continue rearranging deck chairs on this Hindenburg of a “news” network. — Jake Lake (@jakelake) March 20, 2026

They don’t need silly props, they just need to stop lying on air. — Erickson (@erickson_68) March 20, 2026

Well, that’s never going to happen. So forced format changes it is!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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