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CNN’s Solution to Low Ratings Is Enormous Mics for Anderson Cooper and Office Broadcasts for Jake Tapper

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on March 21, 2026
Townhall Media

CNN is desperate for viewers. It's in a distant third place behind MS NOW and ratings powerhouse, FOX NEWS. So the cable ‘news’ outlet is experimenting with some podcast-like formats to win back viewers or lure in new ones. CNN has recently featured Anderson Cooper with rolled-up sleeves and speaking into an enormous microphone. This is apparently supposed to evoke broadcasting pioneer Edward R. Murrow or the late Larry King. Meanwhile, Jake Tapper is hosting his show from his CNN office, replete with old political memorabilia adorning the walls and guests sitting on a couch. It's a bizarre spectacle, to say the least.

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Here’s Cooper’s setup. (READ)

This is to demonstrate how strenuous cable ‘news’ programs are. They’re hard work! We kid, Cooper looks ridiculous.

Posters say CNN's strategy of being more phony is not the answer to the dying network’s ills.

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Next, they will have Cooper sporting a fedora with the word ‘PRESS’ emblazoned on it.

CNN decided that putting Jake Tapper in his cluttered office would somehow resonate with viewers. Tapper explains why he’s splitting his show between his workspace and the studio. (WATCH)

The walls are too busy and distracting for a TV program. The space is too cramped as well. Would it have killed them to move his wardrobe rack out of his office?

Of course, all these format changes are a distraction from what CNN really needs to be focusing on.

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Well, that’s never going to happen. So forced format changes it is!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANDERSON COOPER CNN FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS

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