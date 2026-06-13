‘I’ll Rip Your Teeth Out’: Muslim ‘Civil Enforcement Officers’ Fired After Threatening Brit

We promised you earlier more nonsense from the U.K., and here it is. The London Borough of Harrow wants you to know it's aware of a video that's gone viral on social media of two Muslim civil enforcement officers turning off their body cameras and threatening to rip a Brit's teeth out and more. Fortunately, the man was wearing Meta glasses with a built-in camera and caught the whole thing on video.

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We are aware of a video circulating in relation to the conduct of two enforcement officers. Swift action was taken as soon as the incident and complaint were raised to us and Kingdom in May, and the individuals involved no longer work for Kingdom.



(Continued in comment) — London Borough of Harrow (@harrow_council) June 13, 2026

We take any instance of officers deliberately turning off body-worn cameras extremely seriously. Threats of violence towards members of the public are wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. — London Borough of Harrow (@harrow_council) June 13, 2026

LBC reports:

The start of the confrontation is not captured in the footage, with subsequent footage showing the duo getting increasingly aggressive. As one unzips his jacket, he adds: "I'm going to knock you the f**k out and rip your teeth out," "Come in to that alley right now and I'll show you what time it is," says one of the men. "We're gonna make sure you can't work no more and earn no more, 'cos you're trying to butt in on our money," the second man continues. "Bruv, do you know what I do to people like that? Come here now." Asked why the pair are "getting aggressive", the second enforcement officer, who had threatened physical harm, then threatens him with police brutality. Insisting they work with the police, the man goes on to insist police officers will "f**k him up". "Bruv, I'm having no one disrupt my job, you know?"

Officers have historically received performance incentives (described as "competency allowances" or bonuses) tied to the number of tickets issued. "Do I come and disrupt your money when you're painting and decorating? You f**king wasteman?" said one officer. "I'll come and throw you through the f**king walls bruv," he continued.

Remember that they were only fired because someone recorded the interaction and then posted it on social media.



The propaganda news didn’t make this justice happen, sharing reality on social media did. — Erik Kiehle For Congress 🇺🇸 (@Kiehle4Congress) June 13, 2026

Is this council training and policy?



Why are you employing people like this?



He seems confident that the police align with his violent behaviour. — Matt Davey (@MatttDavey) June 13, 2026

Have you also reported their threatening behaviour to the @metpoliceuk? — Lee Hurst (@LeeHurstComic) June 13, 2026

What's this "We work with the police" comment and how the police will "fuck you up"?



There's more there that I bet you haven't investigated I should think. — JumbleGrass (@JumbleStil63602) June 13, 2026

Have the @metpoliceuk been made aware also of them inciting violence, threats of violence, intimidation, racism? I can guarantee not, and absolutely nothing will be actioned — Michael (@Mikrik28) June 13, 2026

They’re clearly a symptom of a much deeper rot in your system. They felt emboldened enough to openly state the police work with the council to beat up and subject the public to institutional violence on their order. Is that what you do to keep the grooming gang victims quiet too? — Danny ☦️ (@Sp_Junglist13) June 13, 2026

They literally claimed on video they had the police in their back pocket but sure, the buck stops with just those two — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) June 13, 2026

Have you reported the conduct of your employees to the @metpoliceuk ?



It is your duty to do that as they were clearly threatening a member of the public. Which I believe is a crime.



Please confirm — Sunflower Days (@HouseOfTraitors) June 13, 2026

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I hesitate to believe you.



And, given that your pre-employment screening and post-employment supervision are so manifestly inadequate, EVERYONE ELSE SHOULD HESITATE TO BELIEVE YOU as well. — Marie von Astra (@marievonastra) June 13, 2026

Having seen the video I have to ask - why would you employ those two in the first place? Do you not have interviews? Vetting? Standards? Do you just employ literally anyone? — Lou Kelly (@TessW62) June 13, 2026

How were they hired? How many other people have they threatened who weren't wearing recording equipment? How is the council going to make sure there aren't more of these officers on the payroll?

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