Law Prof Says Karmelo Anthony Is Entitled to a New Trial Because It...
Libs Lose Their Minds Over UFC & Motocross at the WH — Yet...
Hot New Trend: Posting Photos of Yourself Urinating on Austin Metcalf’s Gravestone
It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are...
Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg...
VIP
MeidasTouch: Pilot Filed Safety Reports After Being Blinded by Lights From Trump's UFC...
City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
AZ Journo Craig Harris Exposed: Coordinating with Teachers Union While Sending His Kids...
TMZ: Austin Metcalf’s Father Attacks Karmelo Anthony’s Parents as Grifters
NYT: With the US Under a Microscope for Hosting the World Cup, 'They're...
Charlie Kirk's Sister: Leftists' Ghoulish New 'Gotcha' After His Assassination
Couch Potato Aaron Rupar Mocks Pete Hegseth's 'Seizure-Like' Workout by Deceivingly Cuttin...
This Tim Walz Post Last Year Celebrating a Stock Drop Involving Elon Musk...
VIP
Elon Builds. Washington Bleeds $186 Billion in Fraud. Yet Dems Want More of...

‘I’ll Rip Your Teeth Out’: Muslim ‘Civil Enforcement Officers’ Fired After Threatening Brit

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 13, 2026
TikTok

We promised you earlier more nonsense from the U.K., and here it is. The London Borough of Harrow wants you to know it's aware of a video that's gone viral on social media of two Muslim civil enforcement officers turning off their body cameras and threatening to rip a Brit's teeth out and more. Fortunately, the man was wearing Meta glasses with a built-in camera and caught the whole thing on video.

Advertisement

LBC reports:

The start of the confrontation is not captured in the footage, with subsequent footage showing the duo getting increasingly aggressive.

As one unzips his jacket, he adds: "I'm going to knock you the f**k out and rip your teeth out,"

"Come in to that alley right now and I'll show you what time it is," says one of the men.

"We're gonna make sure you can't work no more and earn no more, 'cos you're trying to butt in on our money," the second man continues.

"Bruv, do you know what I do to people like that? Come here now."

Asked why the pair are "getting aggressive", the second enforcement officer, who had threatened physical harm, then threatens him with police brutality.

Insisting they work with the police, the man goes on to insist police officers will "f**k him up".

"Bruv, I'm having no one disrupt my job, you know?"

Officers have historically received performance incentives (described as "competency allowances" or bonuses) tied to the number of tickets issued. "Do I come and disrupt your money when you're painting and decorating? You f**king wasteman?" said one officer. "I'll come and throw you through the f**king walls bruv," he continued.

Recommended

It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

How were they hired? How many other people have they threatened who weren't wearing recording equipment? How is the council going to make sure there aren't more of these officers on the payroll?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME META UNITED KINGDOM VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed
Brett T.
Law Prof Says Karmelo Anthony Is Entitled to a New Trial Because It Was Not a Jury of His Peers
Brett T.
City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
Brett T.
Libs Lose Their Minds Over UFC & Motocross at the WH — Yet Cheered Biden’s Topless Freak Shows
justmindy
Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg for Trump’s Death
justmindy
Hot New Trend: Posting Photos of Yourself Urinating on Austin Metcalf’s Gravestone
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed Brett T.
Advertisement