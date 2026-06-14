Jim Acosta Likens Trump’s Name Coming Off the Kennedy Center to the Historic...
‘I’ll Rip Your Teeth Out’: Muslim ‘Civil Enforcement Officers’ Fired After Threatening Bri...
Law Prof Says Karmelo Anthony Is Entitled to a New Trial Because It...
Libs Lose Their Minds Over UFC & Motocross at the WH — Yet...
Hot New Trend: Posting Photos of Yourself Urinating on Austin Metcalf’s Gravestone
It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are...
Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg...
VIP
MeidasTouch: Pilot Filed Safety Reports After Being Blinded by Lights From Trump's UFC...
City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
AZ Journo Craig Harris Exposed: Coordinating with Teachers Union While Sending His Kids...
TMZ: Austin Metcalf’s Father Attacks Karmelo Anthony’s Parents as Grifters
NYT: With the US Under a Microscope for Hosting the World Cup, 'They're...
Charlie Kirk's Sister: Leftists' Ghoulish New 'Gotcha' After His Assassination
Couch Potato Aaron Rupar Mocks Pete Hegseth's 'Seizure-Like' Workout by Deceivingly Cuttin...

The Name of Defame: CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Bakari Sellers Calling Musk a ‘White Supremacist’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:40 AM on June 14, 2026
Townhall Media

The Democrat Party is currently running a Senate candidate in Maine who has a genuine Nazi tattoo. They’re twisting themselves in knots defending Graham Platner. With actual evidence that Platner is a Nazi and thus a white supremacist, it’s laughable that Democrats are still calling trillionaire Elon Musk a ‘white supremacist,’ with no substantiation. Democrat commentator Bakari Sellers recently lobbed that tired accusation against Musk on CNN NewsNight. Host Abby Phillip backed Sellers, saying it's acceptable since others have called Platner a ‘Nazi.’ When reminded there’s real evidence that Platner is a Nazi and none for Musk, Phillip quickly ducked out with lame reasoning.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Here we go again: Bakari Sellers goes on Abby Phillip’s show and calls Elon a white supremacist.

Attorney Arthur Aidala says “oh boy,” suggests he’s opening himself up to a defamation case, and mentions Platner.

Phillip defends Sellers by saying people have come on the show and called Platner a Nazi.

Points out there’s actual evidence of that.

Phillip then says she doesn’t want to litigate it.

Unbelievable. Here’s how the whole exchange played out on CNN. (WATCH)

Recommended

‘I’ll Rip Your Teeth Out’: Muslim ‘Civil Enforcement Officers’ Fired After Threatening Brit
Brett T.
Advertisement

Democrats stick up for one another, after all.

Posters are clamoring for Musk to sue Sellers and make an example out of him.

Hope Elon Musk sues Sellers, Phillip, the other lunatic, and CNN into bankruptcy, buys CNN for $100 and turns it into Bugs Bunny, Road Runner and Daffy Duck Cartoon Network.

— Donna (@izzyjsmom) June 13, 2026

Would we be able to tell the difference?

CNN isn't the only 'news' outlet featuring guests labeling Musk a 'white supremacist' without proof. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Musk becoming the first African-American to own both CNN and MS NOW is a milestone we'd love to see. Turning one into an X Channel would be the chef's kiss.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘I’ll Rip Your Teeth Out’: Muslim ‘Civil Enforcement Officers’ Fired After Threatening Brit
Brett T.
Law Prof Says Karmelo Anthony Is Entitled to a New Trial Because It Was Not a Jury of His Peers
Brett T.
Libs Lose Their Minds Over UFC & Motocross at the WH — Yet Cheered Biden’s Topless Freak Shows
justmindy
It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed
Brett T.
City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
Brett T.
Jim Acosta Likens Trump’s Name Coming Off the Kennedy Center to the Historic Fall of the Berlin Wall
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘I’ll Rip Your Teeth Out’: Muslim ‘Civil Enforcement Officers’ Fired After Threatening Brit Brett T.
Advertisement