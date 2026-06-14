The Name of Defame: CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Bakari Sellers Calling Musk a ‘White Supremacist’

The Democrat Party is currently running a Senate candidate in Maine who has a genuine Nazi tattoo. They’re twisting themselves in knots defending Graham Platner. With actual evidence that Platner is a Nazi and thus a white supremacist, it’s laughable that Democrats are still calling trillionaire Elon Musk a ‘white supremacist,’ with no substantiation. Democrat commentator Bakari Sellers recently lobbed that tired accusation against Musk on CNN NewsNight. Host Abby Phillip backed Sellers, saying it's acceptable since others have called Platner a ‘Nazi.’ When reminded there’s real evidence that Platner is a Nazi and none for Musk, Phillip quickly ducked out with lame reasoning.

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Here we go again: Bakari Sellers goes on Abby Phillip’s show and calls Elon a white supremacist. Attorney Arthur Aidala says “oh boy,” suggests he’s opening himself up to a defamation case, and mentions Platner. Phillip defends Sellers by saying people have come on the show and called Platner a Nazi. Points out there’s actual evidence of that. Phillip then says she doesn’t want to litigate it.

Unbelievable. Here’s how the whole exchange played out on CNN. (WATCH)

Here we go again: Bakari Sellers goes on Abby Phillip’s show and calls Elon a white supremacist.



Attorney Arthur Aidala says “oh boy,” suggests he’s opening himself up to a defamation case, and mentions Platner.



Phillip defends Sellers by saying people have come on the show and… https://t.co/LJz2rKGxZ1 pic.twitter.com/RKVFNITz6j — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2026

"There are people who come on this show and called (Platner) a straight up Nazi."



"But there's evidence of that!" pic.twitter.com/pVOiWNLP0F — Perfunctory (@pfunkin) June 13, 2026

Abby: I don’t want to litigate that 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2026

@abbydphillip defending a Nazi tattoo is completely on brand. — Nicholas Goldstein (@CivilRightsNick) June 13, 2026

Democrats stick up for one another, after all.

Posters are clamoring for Musk to sue Sellers and make an example out of him.

If Elon, Trump, and any other Republican Bakari talked about on CNN sued him, the guy would be in unfathomable debt. He has no working brain cells to recognize what he's saying. — DocM (@NotThatDocM) June 13, 2026

This man needs a defamation lawsuit @elonmusk — Erin Derham (@HistoryBoutique) June 13, 2026

A few of them do — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2026

Hope Elon Musk sues Sellers, Phillip, the other lunatic, and CNN into bankruptcy, buys CNN for $100 and turns it into Bugs Bunny, Road Runner and Daffy Duck Cartoon Network. — Donna (@izzyjsmom) June 13, 2026

Would we be able to tell the difference?

CNN isn't the only 'news' outlet featuring guests labeling Musk a 'white supremacist' without proof. (WATCH)

MSNOW is pushing the "Elon is a white supremacist” stuff again.



Just can’t help themselves. pic.twitter.com/VKsExeL5Sa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2026

Elon can't be a white supremacist.



He's African-American. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 13, 2026

First trillionaire in history is African-American. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2026

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I hope @elonmusk sues MSNOW into bankruptcy, and starts X Channel. Then, he can make these bobbleheads read X posts 24 hours a day - on air - about what idiots they are. — ✎ 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐉. 𝐖𝐲𝐚𝐭𝐭 (@realJackJWyatt) June 13, 2026

Musk becoming the first African-American to own both CNN and MS NOW is a milestone we'd love to see. Turning one into an X Channel would be the chef's kiss.