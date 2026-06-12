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Dither and Lawn: Talarico Can’t Think of Anything Manly He’s Done So He Takes Credit for Dad Mowing Yards

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:31 PM on June 12, 2026
Twitter

It’s safe to say that if you have to go on TV to convince others that you’re a man, you’re probably not. The Democrats have chosen James Talarico as their U.S. Senate candidate in the very manly state of Texas; to say he’s beta is an understatement. He’s a 37-year-old single (alleged) male who resembles a young boy. He has never been married. His campaign recently had to dredge up a ‘girlfriend’ for him. They met at a gay bar. Totally normal. But don’t worry, Texans, he’s the man you’re looking for! But how manly is Talarico? So manly that he has to steal his father’s manhood and claim it as his own.

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Here’s more. (READ)

.@JamesTalarico: There's been a lot of talk in this race about what it means to be a real man.

Recently on the campaign trail I told the story of my adoptive dad, Mark Talarico. Every Saturday morning, he would mow our lawn, and then without anyone asking him to, he would go next door and mow our neighbor's lawn because she was a widow. My dad never talked about it — he just did it, because that's what a man does.

A man takes responsibility, upholds his commitments to his family and his neighbors, and does what's right, even when no one is watching.

Here's what real men don't do. They don't lie and cheat their way through life, sell their soul to the highest bidder, or steal from other people in order to enrich themselves. Real men serve others. Weak men serve themselves.

I welcome this debate about what it means to be a man, and I don't think Ken Paxton or Ted Cruz are in a position to tell anybody what a real man is.

Talarico rushed to MS NOW, aka 'masculinity central,’ to tout his (well, Daddy dearest’s) lawn mowing regimen (WATCH)

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Love how Talarico thinks observing men somehow transfers those qualities to himself. Is masculinity osmosis a thing?

Posters say this is the yardwork equivalent of stolen valor. We bet he saw his pop change the oil of the family station wagon, too. Doesn’t make you a man, though, James.

So you watched someone else do a good thing and now you’re taking credit for that good thing? 

You didn’t mow the lawn?

These ‘aww shucks’ stories that indirectly pat yourself on the back are political fantasies.

Find an honest tactic or better yet, ACTUALLY be yourself and let voters decide. The pandering is nauseating to watch.

— MomIsNeverFunny (@MomIsNeverFunn1) June 12, 2026

Exactly. So did most sons, but apparently not Talarico.

Commenters provided Talarico with lists of things real men do and don’t. Take notes, James.

Real men don’t tell massive lies to justify their ridiculous and obscene social agenda. Real men protect women and children. Not exploit and endorse harming them. Real men guard their homeland from invaders. Not encourage more violent criminals to illegally cross into their nation.

— MiMi ♥️🇺🇸 (@MiMiLooLooTx) June 12, 2026

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Real men don't allow open borders, abortion, elderly Texans to be taxed out of their homes, men in women's restrooms, etc. Real men don't allow criminals to be released into our neighborhoods over and over. Talking about "real men" is very easy, but actually being a real man & building character is hard. If you were a real man, James. Then you wouldn't be a democrat.

— Matt (@amerasell) June 12, 2026

Men are not flocking to the Democrat Party.

Posters say it’s because the party’s candidates and leaders say nonsense like this. (WATCH)

Democrats can’t define a woman, which means they can’t define a man either.

It’s widely known that Democrats paid millions to find ways to appeal to male voters. It was a disastrous waste of money

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They won’t because the saying ‘like father, like son’ doesn’t apply to Talarico. He’s seen masculinity in action but has yet to prove he’s a real man.




Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KEN PAXTON TED CRUZ TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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