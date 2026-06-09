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A Big Stretch: The Atlantic Reaches Across the Pond to Find a Writer Who Believes James Talarico Is Manly

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:49 AM on June 09, 2026
Twitter

The Atlantic reached across the Atlantic to find someone (anyone) willing to defend Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico’s manliness, or lack thereof. Apparently, Americans, and more specifically Texans, have a narrow definition of masculinity according to the U.K. writer. It’s hilarious that the leftists at The Atlantic think a drinker of English tea knows what constitutes a man better than the rugged Lone Star State voters who subsist on Texas Tea (oil, that is).

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They were busy trying on dresses, apparently. Writer Helen Lewis lists all of Talarico’s political positions and qualities that have led observant Texans to label him a ‘soy boy.’

Per The Atlantic:

The attacks on James Talarico have not been subtle. In the weeks since the 37-year-old state representative won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Texas, Republicans have been describing him as “Low-T Talarico,” “James Talafreako,” and “Six-Gender Jimmy.” On May 28, the White House immigration czar Stephen Miller said on Fox News that it was “brave, courageous, that the Democratic Party would choose Texas, of all places, to nominate their first transgender Senate candidate.”

Courtesy of 'oyster farmer' Graham Platner, no doubt. Lewis frets over the many Republicans who are simply pointing out that Talarico and other Democrat men are ‘weak and woke.’ 

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Here's more from The Atlantic:

The Republicans have long marketed themselves as the manlier party, but the anti-Talarico blitzkrieg is both obviously coordinated and unusually overt. The overarching strategy here, as the Democratic presidential hopeful Rahm Emanuel has previously pointed out, is to associate the entire left with being “weak and woke.” Not manly, in other words. Talarico’s aw-shucks niceness and youthful looks are reframed as the result of low testosterone, and his (admittedly mawkish and over-egged) statements of concern for gender-nonconforming children make him a “freak.” Worst of all, according to the Florida Republican Dan Weldon, Talarico looks as though he “couldn’t name a single obscure wide receiver from the early 2000s.” Supporters of the Republican candidate, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, portray Democrats as wusses, cucks, soy boys who don’t follow sports. One commentator mused about whether Talarico wears “frilly underwear.”

Mostly, the attacks on Talarico have taken the form of 99,999 dog whistles implying that he is gay. On Fox News, Jesse Watters laughingly observed that the Democrats had rebuffed rumors that Talarico is vegan by posting photos of him “swallowing large sticks of meat.” He added: “He’s also 37 and not married.” When the New York Post confirmed that Talarico’s girlfriend exists by revealing her identity, the attack line mutated—did you know that she’s vegan? Pretty gay.

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Lots of straight men meet their girlfriends in gay clubs,’ said no serious person ever.

Posters say Democrats are so frightened of genuine masculinity that they are forced to redefine it. Remember the Harris/Walz campaign’s unintentionally cringe ‘Man Enough’ ad? (WATCH)

No one in the ad is even remotely believable.

Commenters say Lewis needs to stick to things she knows, assuming she knows anything at all. Talarico is as manly as paper doilies.

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And if Texans ever see a glimmer of masculinity in Talarico, they’ll let you know. Go ahead and make other plans, though. That day’s never coming, Helen.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS THE ATLANTIC TRANSGENDER

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