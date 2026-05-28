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Hot Talarico Take: The Homophobia on the Right Is Disgusting and They're Obsessed With Masculinity

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Aaron. Rupar homonculus Acyn posted a clip from Fox News, so you know he thought it made conservatives look bad. Fox News correspondent Kaylee McGhee White said that senatorial candidate James Talarico's takes on God being nonbinary and there being six genders weren't going to pass the smell test in Texas, of all places. She followed up with a repost:

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An effeminate culture war crusader who makes Pete Buttigieg look straight? C'mon, man … Talerico said in a podcast earlier this month that he has a girlfriend (who no one has ever seen) and she's his rock. That doesn't mean he's not effeminate, though, and that's not going to change, no matter how many times Democrats post the same photo of Talerico nibbling at some barbecue.

The homophobia triggered Brian Rosenwald, who claims that "they" are obsessed with masculinity … toxic masculinity, to be precise.

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We're amazed those "White Dudes for Kamala" ads didn't push her over the top.

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But she called him effeminate! Heck, President Trump compared him to MAD Magazine's Alfred E. Neuman.

Keep talking about "toxic masculinity" — it's a huge winning issue.

***

 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS FOX NEWS TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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