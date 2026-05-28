Hot Talarico Take: The Homophobia on the Right Is Disgusting and They're Obsessed With Masculinity

Aaron. Rupar homonculus Acyn posted a clip from Fox News, so you know he thought it made conservatives look bad. Fox News correspondent Kaylee McGhee White said that senatorial candidate James Talarico's takes on God being nonbinary and there being six genders weren't going to pass the smell test in Texas, of all places. She followed up with a repost:

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It’s just incredible to me that Dems have been consistently wrong about nearly every Texas election, but still insist with a straight face that Talarico - an effeminate culture war crusader who makes Buttigieg look straight - will be the guy to finally flip the state. Ok lol https://t.co/0ki8TGlJWi — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) May 27, 2026

An effeminate culture war crusader who makes Pete Buttigieg look straight? C'mon, man … Talerico said in a podcast earlier this month that he has a girlfriend (who no one has ever seen) and she's his rock. That doesn't mean he's not effeminate, though, and that's not going to change, no matter how many times Democrats post the same photo of Talerico nibbling at some barbecue.

The homophobia triggered Brian Rosenwald, who claims that "they" are obsessed with masculinity … toxic masculinity, to be precise.

The homophobia of the right is disgusting. They wonder why liberals talk about toxic masculinity. Well, it's because they're OBSESSED with masculinity. They don't even realize how out of touch w/Americans they are with this open bigotry. https://t.co/i01xD5nDhr — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) May 27, 2026

That might be the gayest comment I have ever seen. — The Olde Geek (@JIM_THE_BOSS_) May 28, 2026

Diagnosing electoral reality isn’t a statement for or against someone’s sexuality. You wanna talk about why Buttigieg polls under 1% among black voters, or do you just want to scream bigot some more? — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) May 27, 2026

You’re absolutely right, this is why the Democrats are doing so much better with male voters than the Republicans. Democrats simply understand the average American man and his aversion to traditional concepts of masculinity better — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 28, 2026

We're amazed those "White Dudes for Kamala" ads didn't push her over the top.

16% of men approve of the democratic party.



So.... — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) May 28, 2026

I'm gayer than a fanny pack at the ice capades and he's an effeminate little twerp. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) May 28, 2026

Your observation is essentially that men and women of every culture since the beginning of time have felt an innate revulsion towards effeminate men and will, for very obvious reasons, not choose them as leaders.



Then you decided to cry about it rather than picking someone else. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) May 28, 2026

Your blatant androphobia, misandry and heterophobia are disgusting, as is your toxic homosexuality. — Undefined (@ClownErrorLine1) May 28, 2026

Bro, you run this weirdo who is OBVIOUSLY trying to pretend to be a regular dude bro to appeal to straight men. We're pointing out how badly you're doing at it, its free campaign advice. — Kevin Watts (@Keviniskovitch) May 28, 2026

“Men like masculinity!”



You really thought this was an own, soy boy? — Chertok (@coolerkdawg) May 28, 2026

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You are clearly not in the least bit concerned with masculinity. — Spencer (@SpenceDysonFSU) May 28, 2026

Nice try.

We've got no problem with normal gays and many are MAGA.

This trans adjacent weirdo is like a physical manifestation of the severe, incomprehensible and sinister ideological fusion of everything bad in the history of the world into a person. — GenX Bagel (@aJewishLizLemon) May 27, 2026

Just how many failed campaign autopsies will it take for it to finally sink in that it's exactly you who's the problem? — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) May 28, 2026

But she called him effeminate! Heck, President Trump compared him to MAD Magazine's Alfred E. Neuman.

Keep talking about "toxic masculinity" — it's a huge winning issue.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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