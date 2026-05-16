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Wispy Woman: Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico Says His Mysterious, Unseen Girlfriend Is His ‘Rock’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:54 AM on May 16, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Democrat James Talarico has been pushed about his sexuality and romantic life since becoming his party’s U.S. Senate candidate in Texas back in March. On Thursday, he was asked on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast whether he had a girlfriend. He answered in the affirmative and then expounded on this person, who remains a mystery.

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Talarico says that she is his 'rock.' (WATCH)

Hey, she’s totally real.

Posters say they’ve identified who this wispy woman is, with some insight from Jan Brady.

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Ah, Talarico is just running cover for his ‘cover girl.’ That’s got to be it.

He’s doing an incredible job, too. Posters wonder if anyone has ever laid eyes on this elusive enigma.

You think his handlers would have given him a ‘beard’ to go with his boyish face.

Commenters say the word ‘beard’ might provide a clue to who is really tickling Talarico’s fancy.

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Maybe Talarico’s a sucker for a ‘woman’ in uniform. Talarico believes trans women are women. It's presumptuous of us to think his significant other is a genuine female.

Commenters say we have misheard Talarico’s ‘my rock’ claim. (WATCH)

Oh, they must have met in Boulder. That explains it. Never take her for 'granite,' James.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE TEXAS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

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