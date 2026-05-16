Wispy Woman: Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico Says His Mysterious, Unseen Girlfriend Is His ‘Rock’

Democrat James Talarico has been pushed about his sexuality and romantic life since becoming his party’s U.S. Senate candidate in Texas back in March. On Thursday, he was asked on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast whether he had a girlfriend. He answered in the affirmative and then expounded on this person, who remains a mystery.

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Talarico says that she is his 'rock.' (WATCH)

James Talarico reveals he has a "girlfriend" and wants to have kids "one day" in a new podcast interview



"She is my rock. She is my best friend. I don't know if I could have gotten through the last six months of this crazy race if um if she hadn't been by my side." pic.twitter.com/fagn24EXto — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 15, 2026

Wow, that's convenient timing to bring this topic up.

He sure looks comfortable talking about it. pic.twitter.com/qG2Y5PpRGe — DogInATutu (@DogInATutu) May 16, 2026

Hey, she’s totally real.

Posters say they’ve identified who this wispy woman is, with some insight from Jan Brady.

Her name is Georgina Glass. She goes to a different school, you wouldn’t know her https://t.co/N60bwKd2LA — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 16, 2026

Uh huh. “She lives in another city. You wouldn’t know her.” pic.twitter.com/4uddzfkHJ7 — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) May 16, 2026

This has, “ you wouldn’t know her, she goes to a different school in in…Canada” vibes. — Joe Dirté (@IPostAndGhost) May 15, 2026

His old girlfriend from Oklahoma was gonna fly out for the dance but she couldn't cause she's doing some modeling right now. pic.twitter.com/VYyAy4UzKK — History with Khaylee (@KhaliBalmung) May 16, 2026

Ah, Talarico is just running cover for his ‘cover girl.’ That’s got to be it.

He’s doing an incredible job, too. Posters wonder if anyone has ever laid eyes on this elusive enigma.

Has a human ever seen this magic mystery woman? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 15, 2026

That's a great question. I'll bet there are female staffers drawing straws right now. Short straw loses and has to become his "rock". — ptad (@ptad) May 15, 2026

If "she" has been by his side for the past 6 months, one would think "she" would have been media-ized. Seems sus. — Jamie (@Artdyst) May 16, 2026

I’m bothered the most by how lazy they were not to hire an ambitious rising star democrat woman to play his partner long before pushing him as the candidate. That’s shoddy work. — Jennifer Zilla (@jennifer_zilla) May 16, 2026

You think his handlers would have given him a ‘beard’ to go with his boyish face.

Commenters say the word ‘beard’ might provide a clue to who is really tickling Talarico’s fancy.

It's likely a trans dude. — WittyAng74 (@AngieWhitt59366) May 15, 2026

With the way Democrat party is he really could have a girlfriend. It could be Sarah McBride. — God's Favorite Retard (@GodsFavRtard) May 16, 2026

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Found the girlfriend.



I have bad news for Talarico on the having kids front. pic.twitter.com/M7tsQFwmyZ — Mark (@rhapsodyboard1) May 15, 2026

Maybe Talarico’s a sucker for a ‘woman’ in uniform. Talarico believes trans women are women. It's presumptuous of us to think his significant other is a genuine female.

Commenters say we have misheard Talarico’s ‘my rock’ claim. (WATCH)

Talarico might have said, "She is Barack." pic.twitter.com/u6KE8ceUIN — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 16, 2026

Ewwwwwww! My eyes damn it! 🤮🙃 — J Kelly (@Jkellybufgirl) May 16, 2026

Oh, they must have met in Boulder. That explains it. Never take her for 'granite,' James.

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