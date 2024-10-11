So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are

As Twitchy readers know, a creeptastic 'ad' of manly men claiming they're man enough to vote for Kamala Harris has been making it's way around social media today. And while nobody really thought it was all that serious it was still painful AF to sit through.

No cowboy should have knockers that big.

Nope.

Welp, turns out this was put together by Jimmy Kimmel's writer, Jacob Reed.

Here's the skinny on who's really in the ad:

As many of you know, Jimmy Kimmel's writer, Jacob Reed, directed an ad for the Kamala Harris campaign titled 'Men for Kamala.' The ad features what are presented as everyday male voters explaining why supporting Kamala Harris is the masculine thing to do. However, none of the men… pic.twitter.com/UKsD7o3l15 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 11, 2024

His post continues:

However, none of the men in the ad are actually regular voters—they are paid actors.

We figured, but keep going:

Moreover, their real-life circumstances differ significantly from the individuals they portray in the ad. Here are their stories: - Wayland McQueen is a far-left, pro-Antifa comedian and actor who has, until now, found limited success. He does improv gigs at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles. In a Twitter post from 2022, he explains what white privilege is and tells you why you need to acknowledge your white privilege. As of 2024 he is single.

Single, gosh, that's a shocker.

Ahem.

- Lanre Idewu is an immigrant from Nigeria. He is also an actor who works at the D.C.-based OCTET Productions. He has many intimate pictures with the Obamas and the Bidens. Idewu, who is bisexual, has done gay-for-pay movies and nude solo shoots. In the "Men for Kamala" ad, he says he is “man enough to f-ing braid his daughter’s hair,” but the only problem is that he doesn’t have a daughter. Idewu isn’t braiding anyone’s hair.

Meep.

- Mike Leffingwell, a gay man, also works at the Upright Citizens Brigade, where McQueen works. He is an acting coach, cartoon writer for Netflix and DreamWorks, and an actor in TV commercials. On his public Instagram page, he showcases his participation in his latest project—the "Men for Kamala" ad.

Because of course.

- Winston Carter, the heavyset fellow in the ad who claims to be a mechanic and rancher, lives in Los Angeles signed with Taft Broadcasting Company. He has found limited success in the acting world, mainly as an extra in films and as a character in the low-budget superhero film Spaghettiman. - Tony Ketcham, the tough, rugged, bearded grandpa in his garage in the "Men for Kamala" ad, is also an actor. He now mainly does low-budget independent films like Car Botz, where he played the role of PePaw. Tony is unmarried in real life. In 2001, he played the extra role of “alcoholic consumer” in the movie Ghost World.

Ok, so we didn't think they were real manly men who supported Kamala but still, it's funny to see who they really are.

And clearly none of them have any idea what it's like to be a real man.

Awww, yes, that's the real punchline.

Well, the men are.

