Just a PHOTO-OP! NC National Guard Allegedly Helped Kamala Pull a Fast One on Hurricane Helene Victims

We get it. When you see/read something like this it's hard to believe because deep down those of us here at Twitchy and most of our brilliant readers still have some humanity, some hope left, even though we're surrounded by really horrible, terrible, corrupt a-holes a lot of the time. So if you find yourself having a hard time believing Roy Cooper would work with the NC National Guard to help Kamala Harris plan a Helene photo-op WITHOUT actually helping people ... you're in good company.

Advertisement

But that kinda sorta sounds exactly like what happened.

Take a look:

His post continues:

The accusation came from Aerial Recovery members Jonathan Howard and Charlie Keebaugh on @ShawnRyan762's show. "I had a squadron commander from North Carolina reach out to me... They had to a C17, full of supplies just to take a photo op for Kamala… and they never sent the bird." "They did a photo op and with the intention of never sending [aid]... it was just a photo op." Aerial Recovery is a nonprofit organization focused on disaster response and humanitarian aid which has been active in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

Note, we bring up Cooper because while we're not experts, we're pretty sure the governor plays a part in anything the National Guard for his state does. Plus, we know he's one of those weirdo 'White Dudes for Kamala Harris.'

Harris is possibly the worst candidate we have ever had in our history. pic.twitter.com/0kRQBuTOMS — ꜰɪɴᴀʟ ᴄᴜᴛ ᴛɪʟᴇ (@TrumpsTileGuy) October 11, 2024

She is IMPRESSIVELY bad.

Aww yes, when Kamala was posting photos of HERSELF thanking the 'heroes saving people in North Carolina.'

Wow.

What a damn disaster she is. — AmericanKat🇺🇸 🟥🟥🟥 (@4AmericanKat) October 11, 2024

Kamala is the Milli Vanilli of candidates. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) October 11, 2024

Wow that’s disgraceful. And I believe it. Kamala only cares about her image, not the people. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 11, 2024

And she's fake.

Fake fake fake.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Time for MAGA.' Obama's GENIUS PLAN to Shame Black Americans Into Voting for Kamala Harris BACKFIRES

Muy FALSO! Kamala's Univision Town Hall SCOOPED in HUGE Way (Selected Attendees! Teleprompter?! OH MY!)

'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and Vote for Kamala and HOOBOY That Was DUMB

'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes REALLY Wrong (Watch)

Three People from the Washington Post Spill the Beans About Why Taylor Lorenz REALLY 'Left' and BAHAHA

=======================================================================