Will James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Movie Soar or Be Box Office Kryptonite? Fans React to the New Trailer

The full trailer for James Gunn’s 'Superman' movie has dropped on X. Gone is Henry Cavill from the last two 'Superman' movies, which were helmed by Zack Snyder; in Cavill's place is the slimmer David Corenswet. The dark colors of those Snyder films have been traded in for lighter and brighter ones. Warner Bros. has a lot riding on this film’s success.

Let’s have a look. (WATCH)

The new trailer for James Gunn's 'SUPERMAN' has been released.

In theaters on July 11.





It's been awhile since a superhero film has been able to give audiences the feels. Sometimes, we need that. In a world full of violence and degeneracy, people need to be able to get lost in hopeful entertainment. I hope this Superman fills this need. It's been a long time.

Many comic book movie fans are pining for the tonal return of the 1970s 'Superman' films with the late Christopher Reeve.

Many posters hope Gunn can deliver. Unlike those Reeve films, we are getting a movie universe already populated with other heroes like Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Metamorpho, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific. Even Krypto's in the movie.

New look at David Corenswet as Superman

New look at Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific in 'SUPERMAN'

As expected, the trailer has movie fans split into three camps: love it, hate it, and let’s wait and see.

Let’s start with the 'love it' crowd. They're enthusiastic about the film, and many of them like this scene. (WATCH)

Best line from the trailer

Looks awesome!



Looks awesome!

That soundtrack 🎶

I am loving this time already! Lois and Clark are perfect!!!!!!

I'll say what I said after seeing the teaser. Can't wait for this. If it's half as good as it looks it'll place Superman back at the top where the character belongs.

We want Superman to soar again.

Other commenters are not so optimistic. They have many problems with what they’ve seen in the trailer and dislike the movie's tone.

Doesn't have that same feeling. Like when Christopher Reeve would straighten up when she was in the other room then quickly and subtly go back into his Clark role when she walked in. This really feels and looks like it should be on The CW.

I want to like this movie, but nothing I've seen gives me any kind of emotional response. Feels like another forgettable experience 5 days after the release.

i think i speak for EVERYONE when i say that WE want ZACK SNYDER back

That poster doesn’t speak for everyone, and that’s never happening.

Some posters have a more pragmatic approach - it’s okay to like all iterations of Superman on screen.

It is possible to like the James Gunn version and the Zack Snyder version of Superman simultaneously. This movie looks like it has a different tone which is good because it's not a copycat of what came before. I'm cautiously optimistic.

Exactly it's like being able to like Keaton and Bale or Kilmer as Batman or even different James Bond's. It's just another take on a fictional character. Don't see why that is so hard. I liked the Snyder movies but am excited for this to come out.

Will it be great, horrible, or just meh? We’ll all find out when James Gunn’s 'Superman' flies into theaters on July 11.