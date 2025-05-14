Will James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Movie Soar or Be Box Office Kryptonite? Fans React to the New Trailer

Humble Lie: Jake Tapper Says He Should Have Done More to Expose Biden’s...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on May 14, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

The full trailer for James Gunn’s 'Superman' movie has dropped on X. Gone is Henry Cavill from the last two 'Superman' movies, which were helmed by Zack Snyder; in Cavill's place is the slimmer David Corenswet. The dark colors of those Snyder films have been traded in for lighter and brighter ones. Warner Bros. has a lot riding on this film’s success. 

Let’s have a look. (WATCH)

Many comic book movie fans are pining for the tonal return of the 1970s 'Superman' films with the late Christopher Reeve.

Many posters hope Gunn can deliver. Unlike those Reeve films, we are getting a movie universe already populated with other heroes like Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Metamorpho, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific. Even Krypto's in the movie.

As expected, the trailer has movie fans split into three camps: love it, hate it, and let’s wait and see.

Let’s start with the 'love it' crowd. They're enthusiastic about the film, and many of them like this scene. (WATCH)

WSJ: Trump Has Turned the Pardon Process Into the ‘Wild West’
Brett T.
We want Superman to soar again.

Other commenters are not so optimistic. They have many problems with what they’ve seen in the trailer and dislike the movie's tone. 

That poster doesn’t speak for everyone, and that’s never happening.

Some posters have a more pragmatic approach - it’s okay to like all iterations of Superman on screen.

Will it be great, horrible, or just meh? We’ll all find out when James Gunn’s 'Superman' flies into theaters on July 11.

Tags: BOOKS HEROES MOVIE JAMES GUNN SUPERMAN

