'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and Vote for Kamala and HOOBOY That Was DUMB

What's the deal with Namby-pamby men leaving annoying notes about being a man and voting for Kamala Harris? Awww, that's right, it's one of those lame 'White Dudes for Harris' things. What a bunch of annoying dorks who likely pee sitting down.

And c'mon, Harry Sisson telling other men to 'man up'?

What? And voting Kamala Harris makes men more manly?

Girl, please.

Man up and vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. It’s the right thing to do. White Dudes for Harris! pic.twitter.com/IiUfTMK0Wu — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 10, 2024

As you can likely already imagine, this did not go for this little train that couldn't.

You have a big head, a skinny little body, salivated over an octogenarian, have never been laid, and will never know what it is to satisfy a woman.



I’m not going to take “man up” lessons from you, Oogums. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) October 10, 2024

Heh.

Can’t be a man and vote for Kamala.



Man card is revoked. Those are the rules.



Real men will vote for President Trump. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 10, 2024

No real man is going to vote for Harris.



Only the fake ones. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) October 10, 2024

You are the last person to be talking about being a Man — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) October 10, 2024

True story.

Is that your Rosie Palm hand? pic.twitter.com/gwfr7vRwDz — Dan Monroe US (@Dragonbrush) October 10, 2024

*cough cough*

You throw like a girl — Kitler (@Kitler512) October 10, 2024

HA HA HA HA

Fixed it for you, little fella. pic.twitter.com/dCPnDCauqS — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) October 10, 2024

Ok, we had to include that one. It's just too good.

Don’t listen to hairless Hazel here.

Man Up & VOTE TRUMP 🗳️✔️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vbk1YV7C91 — 11202011🇺🇸TINA™️ (@11202011t) October 10, 2024

Damn right.

