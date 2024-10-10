Anderson Cooper DRILLED in the Face by Debris While Covering Hurricane Milton (But...
'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and Vote for Kamala and HOOBOY That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on October 10, 2024
What's the deal with Namby-pamby men leaving annoying notes about being a man and voting for Kamala Harris? Awww, that's right, it's one of those lame 'White Dudes for Harris' things. What a bunch of annoying dorks who likely pee sitting down.

And c'mon, Harry Sisson telling other men to 'man up'?

What? And voting Kamala Harris makes men more manly?

Girl, please.

As you can likely already imagine, this did not go for this little train that couldn't.

Heh.

True story.

*cough cough*

HA HA HA HA

Ok, we had to include that one. It's just too good.

Damn right.

=======================================================================

