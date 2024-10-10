DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ...
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris's handlers figured out it was maybe not such a great look for MAMALA to be partying with the wealthy famous elites at a fundraiser while Americans are trying to survive massive hurricanes impacting their states. And since she got called out SO bigly for showing up late (too little, too late) for Helene, she's now pretending to work SUPER HARD for Floridians getting hit with Milton.

We're not sure how anyone can stand this broad.

Watch:

Her pandering, lying post continues:

We urge you to take this storm seriously. Please listen to your local officials, and if you are told to evacuate, please do so immediately. Do not wait until it is too late.

Already, we have sent more than 1,000 federal personnel to be on the ground in Florida to assist with preparation for this hurricane, and we will continue to scale up those efforts.

We will continue to do everything we can to protect the people who are in the path of this storm. Once the storm has passed, we will be there to help folks recover and rebuild as we are continuing to do for the communities in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and across the southeast who have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.

And she really MEANS it this time!

She's been working AROUND the clock, y'all.

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
Kayleigh McEnany ain't playin' with Kamala, like at all:

BOOM goes the dynamite. Or maybe in this case BOOM goes the nuke.

Nobody believes Kamala cares one damn bit about Helene or Milton, no no, she just wants to use them both for her campaign. Womp womp womp. 

Heh.

Right.

Drink UP, Kammy.

