Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton

Kamala Harris's handlers figured out it was maybe not such a great look for MAMALA to be partying with the wealthy famous elites at a fundraiser while Americans are trying to survive massive hurricanes impacting their states. And since she got called out SO bigly for showing up late (too little, too late) for Helene, she's now pretending to work SUPER HARD for Floridians getting hit with Milton.

We're not sure how anyone can stand this broad.

Watch:

We have been working around the clock to prepare for Hurricane Milton and to ensure that federal, state, and local resources are being coordinated in an efficient and effective way.



We urge you to take this storm seriously. Please listen to your local officials, and if you are… pic.twitter.com/wsL11V30dw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 9, 2024

Her pandering, lying post continues:

We urge you to take this storm seriously. Please listen to your local officials, and if you are told to evacuate, please do so immediately. Do not wait until it is too late. Already, we have sent more than 1,000 federal personnel to be on the ground in Florida to assist with preparation for this hurricane, and we will continue to scale up those efforts. We will continue to do everything we can to protect the people who are in the path of this storm. Once the storm has passed, we will be there to help folks recover and rebuild as we are continuing to do for the communities in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and across the southeast who have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.

And she really MEANS it this time!

She's been working AROUND the clock, y'all.

Kayleigh McEnany ain't playin' with Kamala, like at all:

You have been “working around the clock to prepare for Hurricane Milton”?



Yesterday, you spent the day filming The View, Howard Stern, and Colbert.



Today, you called into the hurricane briefing virtually.



At least come up with a talking point that is believable! https://t.co/X1TEBpIDHn — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 9, 2024

BOOM goes the dynamite. Or maybe in this case BOOM goes the nuke.

Nobody believes Kamala cares one damn bit about Helene or Milton, no no, she just wants to use them both for her campaign. Womp womp womp.

What 5 star hotels should Milton & Helene victims be heading for, @POTUS And where can they pick up $3k debit cards and cell phones? @KamalaHarris #MAGA #MAHA #AmericaFirst — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) October 9, 2024

Heh.

Right.

Working around the clock?

You've done a smut-cast, The View, and had a beer with Colbert. 🤦‍♀️



DeSantis called you out and President Biden backed him up.

You've never helped prepare for a Hurricane on your life.



It turns out the October Surprise is your foolish media blitz. pic.twitter.com/wJR43V0z7y — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 9, 2024

Drink UP, Kammy.

